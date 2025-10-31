Irina Shayk and I Agree: Leggings Look Chicest With This Specific Boot Style and Color

This week, while walking her dog in New York City, Shayk was spotted wearing opaque black leggings tucked seamlessly into tall burgundy riding boots. The equestrian silhouette of the riding boots is crucial because it provides a structured counterpoint to the casual nature of the leggings. This tall, tailored shape and rigid leather instantly elevates the look, transforming the soft leggings from sporty separates into an elegant, polished base for the outfit.
The true styling genius lies in the color choice. If the boots were black, they would visually disappear into the leggings, minimizing the outfit's impact. The rich, deep burgundy provides a great contrast against the black. I'm also a fan of how Shayk added an oversized leather jacket to up the cool factor. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to recreate Shayk's chic dog-walking look this autumn.
Free People
We the Free Vinny Vegan Bomber
We love an excellent vegan leather bomber.
Le Bop Cleo
Pullover Hoodie
I love the chunky strings.
Commando
Butter Luxe Leggings
These leggings are beyond comfortable.
Sam Edelman
Milla Knee High Boots
Nordstrom shoppers love these boots.
AIRE
x Von Dutch Blackout Sunglasses
Von Dutch is such a fun throwback.
Quince
100% Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket in Distressed Black
Quince's leather goods are unbelievably excellent for the price.
Gap
VintageSoft Hoodie
Right now, you can score this super soft sweatshirt for 50% off.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.