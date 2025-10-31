Irina Shayk and I Agree: Leggings Look Chicest With This Specific Boot Style and Color

Irina Shayk wearing leggings
(Image credit: Backgrid)
The season for casual comfort is upon us. Model Irina Shayk, known for transforming basic pieces into stellar street style, recently demonstrated a chic formula for elevating leggings from simple athleisure to legit outerwear. The key lies in pairing black leggings with specific shoes: burgundy riding boots.

This week, while walking her dog in New York City, Shayk was spotted wearing opaque black leggings tucked seamlessly into tall burgundy riding boots. The equestrian silhouette of the riding boots is crucial because it provides a structured counterpoint to the casual nature of the leggings. This tall, tailored shape and rigid leather instantly elevates the look, transforming the soft leggings from sporty separates into an elegant, polished base for the outfit.

The true styling genius lies in the color choice. If the boots were black, they would visually disappear into the leggings, minimizing the outfit's impact. The rich, deep burgundy provides a great contrast against the black. I'm also a fan of how Shayk added an oversized leather jacket to up the cool factor. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces to recreate Shayk's chic dog-walking look this autumn.

New York, NY Irina Shayk rocks a stylish leather jacket, paired with leggings and boots, as she is spotted walking her dog in New York, with a coffee in hand.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the Look

