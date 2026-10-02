Honestly, I find this time of year one of the trickiest to dress for. We’re no longer at the point where we can leave the house without a layer, but it’s not quite cold enough to reach for our favourite full-length coats either. So, for now, I’m relying heavily on my rotation of jackets to keep my outfits looking polished. The only problem? So many of the styles I love hit right around the hip, and I’ve never quite worked out which trousers make them look their best.
Cropped jackets are often an easier styling option, but they’re not always practical when the temperatures start to dip. So, lately, I’ve been on the hunt for a trouser trend that works particularly well with a hip-grazing jacket—and, while street style spotting in Paris this week, I think I finally found it.
Spotted not once, not twice, but thrice outside the Balenciaga show, fashion people and celebrities were pairing their hip-length jackets—from leather styles to cotton bombers—with bootcut jeans. Where I’ve often found that a jacket hitting at the hip can visually shorten the frame, the subtle flare of a bootcut jean creates a lengthening effect from the waist down, balancing out the proportions for a sleek silhouette.
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Among the stylish faces I spotted were Sarah Pidgeon and Shailene Woodley, both wearing their jackets with this slightly flared denim shape. Whether teamed with an hourglass peplum style or an oversized bomber, the jeans gave each look a polished finish.
With plenty of mild weather still ahead and our shorter jackets doing much of the wardrobe heavy lifting, I’ve rounded up the hip-length jackets and bootcut jeans I’m recommending below.
Shop Hip-Length Jackets and Jeans:
H&M
Collared Bomber Jacket
This comes up large so consider sizing down.
COS
Funnel-Neck Wool-Blend Bomber Jacket
The khaki bomber jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
100% Leather Jacket With Raised Collar
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
COS
Leather Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Marks & Spencer
Suedette Bomber Jacket
These come in UK sizes 6—24.
ZARA
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans With Wide Waistband
The wide waistband gives the low-rise jeans a relaxed, Y2K energy.
Sezane
'70s Trousers
Style these with heeled boots for a sleek, elongated look.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Boot-Cut Jeans
These also come in a slightly darker wash.
Free People
High-Rise Straight Bootcut Jeans
These come in regular and shot lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Mango
High-Waist Flared Jeans
Bootcut jeans are set to be autumn's favourite silhouette.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.