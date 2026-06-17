Spotted in New York this week, Sarah Pidgeon stepped out in the accessory trend that made her Khaite bootcut jeans look their chicest—and no, I'm not talking about her rumoured beau, Joe Alwyn, who was photographed strolling alongside the actor. While the internet is understandably focused elsewhere, my attention was on the real star of the outfit: her black ballet flats.
In a move that flies in the face of almost every bootcut jeans styling rule I've ever subscribed to, Pidgeon skipped the usual leg-lengthening heels and elongating pointed-toe shoes in favour of a simple ballet flat. With both feet planted firmly on the ground—whatever may or may not be happening in the clouds above—the actor revived a jeans-and-shoe pairing I haven't thought about in years.
Bootcut jeans and ballet flats were once a staple combination throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, before sleeker styling choices edged them out. Now, however, Sarah's endorsement has me wondering whether the nostalgic pairing might be due a return. Styled with a simple white tank top, the look felt effortless and unfussy in the coolest way.
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Perhaps not the accessory generating the most headlines this week, but certainly the one that's caught my attention. Read on to shop the black ballet flats and bootcut jeans I'm recommending below.