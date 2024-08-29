Jenna Ortega Just Wore the '90s Print Trend That Radiates Wealth
If you've been following the whereabouts of Jenna Ortega, you may have noticed that she's in the midst of promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Much like Zendaya's for Challengers, Ortega's wardrobe for the promotional tour has been largely on-theme with Beetlejuice-inspired looks. Fittingly, the original Beetlejuice was wildly popular in the '90s, and Ortega just wore a print that was wildly popular in the '90s. Both of these have since made a comeback.
The print trend I'm referring to is pinstripes, and nope, leopard isn't the only '90s print that's making a comeback this fall. Brands are fully embracing the rich-looking trend, which is no longer just associated with Patrick Bateman from American Psycho and the like. I've been seeing it in the form of sheath dresses, mini skirts, baggy trousers, longline vests, and other elevated pieces. But back to Ortega. For her stroll around Venice while in town for the Venice Film Festival this week, she opted for a long-sleeve Desigual mini dress that I found on Nordstrom for $159. Keep scrolling to shop the dress as well of a handful of other standout pinstripe pieces I know you'll love wearing throughout the coming season.
On Jenna Ortega: Desigual Pinstripe Long Sleeve Minidress ($159); Jimmy Choo Carolyn Ankle Boots 60 ($1195)
Shop Jenna Ortega's Dress
Shop More Pinstripe Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
