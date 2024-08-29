Jenna Ortega Just Wore the '90s Print Trend That Radiates Wealth

If you've been following the whereabouts of Jenna Ortega, you may have noticed that she's in the midst of promoting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Much like Zendaya's for Challengers, Ortega's wardrobe for the promotional tour has been largely on-theme with Beetlejuice-inspired looks. Fittingly, the original Beetlejuice was wildly popular in the '90s, and Ortega just wore a print that was wildly popular in the '90s. Both of these have since made a comeback.

The print trend I'm referring to is pinstripes, and nope, leopard isn't the only '90s print that's making a comeback this fall. Brands are fully embracing the rich-looking trend, which is no longer just associated with Patrick Bateman from American Psycho and the like. I've been seeing it in the form of sheath dresses, mini skirts, baggy trousers, longline vests, and other elevated pieces. But back to Ortega. For her stroll around Venice while in town for the Venice Film Festival this week, she opted for a long-sleeve Desigual mini dress that I found on Nordstrom for $159. Keep scrolling to shop the dress as well of a handful of other standout pinstripe pieces I know you'll love wearing throughout the coming season.

Jenna Ortega wearing pinstripes

(Image credit: Splash News)

Jenna Ortega wearing pinstripes

(Image credit: Cobra Team/Backgrid)

On Jenna Ortega: Desigual Pinstripe Long Sleeve Minidress ($159); Jimmy Choo Carolyn Ankle Boots 60 ($1195)

Shop Jenna Ortega's Dress

Pinstripe Long Sleeve Minidress
Desigual
Pinstripe Long Sleeve Minidress

Shop More Pinstripe Pieces

Strapless Pinstripe Dress
Mango
Strapless Pinstripe Dress

Alex Mid Rise Pant
Reformation
Alex Mid Rise Pants in Chocolate Stripe

The Phoebe Bustier
Favorite Daughter
The Phoebe Bustier

Bond Dress
Aritzia
Babaton Bond Dress

Chelsea Pinstriped Twill Vest
The Frankie Shop
Chelsea Pinstriped Twill Vest

The Dream Favorite Wide Leg Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Dream Favorite Wide Leg Pants

Tennis Wrap Skirt
RE/DONE
Tennis Wrap Skirt

Pleated Jersey Skirt
H&M
Pleated Jersey Skirt

Hollyn Top
Reformation
Hollyn Top

Aritzia, Babaton Element Tube Top
Aritzia
Babaton Element Tube Top

Strapless Pinstripe Midi Dress
Moon River
Strapless Pinstripe Midi Dress

Double-Breasted Jacket
H&M
Double-Breasted Jacket

