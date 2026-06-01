Despite what you may have heard or seen, Adidas Samba sneakers remain a popular choice among the style set. They're worn for work meetings, airport travel, weekend brunch, and everything in between. Regardless of the colorway or whether donned by those in their 20s or 50s, the key to making the shoes look chic and modern lies entirely in the styling. While multiple approaches exist, Halle Berry recently demonstrated a stylish method by pairing hers with barrel-leg jeans.
While walking around NYC today, Berry was spotted in a casual yet polished ensemble featuring an oversize blazer, button-down shirt, and barrel-leg jeans. She anchored the ensemble with ivory-and-black Adidas Samba sneakers, accessorizing with a top-handle bag and bold sunglasses.
The pairing of barrel-leg jeans with Adidassneakers is worth noting for its intentional, modern feel. The baggy, relaxed denim perfectly matches the sneakers' easy, low-key energy. At the same time, the oversize blazer and loose, unbuttoned shirt emphasize the undone, cool nature of the entire fit.
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Scroll on to see Berry's styling of Sambas and barrel-leg jeans while out in NYC, and shop similar denim and sneakers to re-create the look for yourself.
The Sneakers-and-Barrel-Leg Jeans Outfit on Halle Berry:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.