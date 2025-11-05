The pendulum of fashion is finally swinging away from the aggressive hardware and exaggerated soles that have dominated fall footwear for seasons. As the mood shifts toward quiet luxury and timeless polish, a classic silhouette is coming back into the spotlight: the classic brown leather loafer.
This isn't the chunky version that has been trending lately—it's the sleek, refined staple that acts as the anchor for a modern, grounded outfit, and no one is proving its relevance more effectively than Gigi Hadid. Recently, for a family dinner in Los Angeles, the supermodel paired her rich, dark brown leather Miu Miu loafers with barrel jeans—a denim silhouette characterized by its subtly curved, roomy leg and cropped hem—and a navy suede jacket. Her full-length jeans easily glide over the slim-profile shoes without bunching up, making them my ideal jeans-and-shoe pairing. Keep scrolling to shop pieces to re-create Hadid's classic, laid-back look for yourself.
