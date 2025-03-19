Swapping Black and Brown Loafers for Ones in This Color Makes Outfits Look More Spring

We've entered that special time of year in which it's a bit too early to be dressing for spring. (I don't know where you live, but the temperature was in the 30s for me last night.) That said, I'm ready for my outfits to look less wintry and more springtime, so I'm doing whatever I can to achieve that. And Gigi Hadid just displayed one of my tricks, which includes a pair of loafers.

Like so many of us, I'm someone who wears brown and black loafers a lot during the fall and winter seasons, but they can look heavy this time of year, so I often do as Hadid did in NYC a few days ago and swap them for cream-colored loafers. It's a subtle change that has a big impact on how seasonally appropriate an outfit looks as we approach spring. And cream loafers work with as many outfits as brown and black ones, so I guarantee you'll wear them a lot.

For proof, keep scrolling to see how cream loafers made Gigi Hadid's coat and trousers look more spring-appropriate. And of course, shop my favorite pairs to add to your shoe collection.

Gigi Hadid wearing a coat and cream loafers in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Shop Cream Loafers

Reformation, Kat Soft Loafers in Cream Puff Leather
Reformation
Kat Soft Loafers in Cream Puff Leather

I think Gigi would like this pair.

Gathered Leather Loafers
TOTEME
Gathered Leather Loafers

Based on how often you'll wear these, I think they're worth every penny.

ZARA, Gathered Soft Leather Loafers
ZARA
Gathered Soft Leather Loafers in Off White

I'll be ordering these immediately.

Banana Republic, Leather Moccasin Loafers in Ivory
Banana Republic
Leather Moccasin Loafers in Ivory

I'm obsessed with the ruching.

Rag & Bone , Carter Loafers in Antique White
Rag & Bone
Carter Loafers in Antique White

Simple yet effective.

Saint Laurent, Laurent Loafers in Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Laurent Loafers in Smooth Leather in Marble White

If you want to splurge, this is the pair to do it on.

Women's Ellis Flats
PAIGE
Ellis Flats

Paige shoes are always wildly comfortable, and I'm sure these are no exception.

Rosie Loafer
Stuart Weitzman
Rosie Loafers in Cream

I can't get over the little rosettes.

MANGO, Leather Loafers in White
MANGO
Leather Loafers in White

I knew Mango would have a good pair.

Ballet Loafer
Tory Burch
Ballet Loafers in New Cream

These are especially elegant.

G.H. BASS, Whitney Summer Weejuns Loafers in White
G.H. BASS
Whitney Summer Weejuns Loafers in White

Needless to say, I'm intrigued.

