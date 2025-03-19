Swapping Black and Brown Loafers for Ones in This Color Makes Outfits Look More Spring

We've entered that special time of year in which it's a bit too early to be dressing for spring. (I don't know where you live, but the temperature was in the 30s for me last night.) That said, I'm ready for my outfits to look less wintry and more springtime, so I'm doing whatever I can to achieve that. And Gigi Hadid just displayed one of my tricks, which includes a pair of loafers.

Like so many of us, I'm someone who wears brown and black loafers a lot during the fall and winter seasons, but they can look heavy this time of year, so I often do as Hadid did in NYC a few days ago and swap them for cream-colored loafers. It's a subtle change that has a big impact on how seasonally appropriate an outfit looks as we approach spring. And cream loafers work with as many outfits as brown and black ones, so I guarantee you'll wear them a lot.

For proof, keep scrolling to see how cream loafers made Gigi Hadid's coat and trousers look more spring-appropriate. And of course, shop my favorite pairs to add to your shoe collection.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

