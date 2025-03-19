Swapping Black and Brown Loafers for Ones in This Color Makes Outfits Look More Spring
We've entered that special time of year in which it's a bit too early to be dressing for spring. (I don't know where you live, but the temperature was in the 30s for me last night.) That said, I'm ready for my outfits to look less wintry and more springtime, so I'm doing whatever I can to achieve that. And Gigi Hadid just displayed one of my tricks, which includes a pair of loafers.
Like so many of us, I'm someone who wears brown and black loafers a lot during the fall and winter seasons, but they can look heavy this time of year, so I often do as Hadid did in NYC a few days ago and swap them for cream-colored loafers. It's a subtle change that has a big impact on how seasonally appropriate an outfit looks as we approach spring. And cream loafers work with as many outfits as brown and black ones, so I guarantee you'll wear them a lot.
For proof, keep scrolling to see how cream loafers made Gigi Hadid's coat and trousers look more spring-appropriate. And of course, shop my favorite pairs to add to your shoe collection.
Shop Cream Loafers
Based on how often you'll wear these, I think they're worth every penny.
If you want to splurge, this is the pair to do it on.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
