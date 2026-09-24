Pugh's high-heeled sandals, while elegant, are decidedly more practical for land-based activities. With nearly 4-inch stiletto heels, these are not the shoes flight attendants like to see, no matter the duration or destination. The slim, spiky heels are particularly concerning in emergency evacuations, as they can easily puncture inflatable exit slides. We're thinking Pugh did a quick outfit change—or at least switched up her footwear—before exiting the airport. Either way, it's a first-class travel look.
Keep scrolling to shop Florence Pugh's exact MaxMara set, plus her Chloé Paddington leather satchel.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
On Florence Pugh: MaxMara top, pants, and sunglasses; Chloé bag; Bulgari jewelry
Re-Create Florence Pugh's Exact Outfit
MaxMara
Silk Crêpe De Chine Tank Top
You don't have to wear this with the matching trousers every time.
MaxMara
Elegante Cady Wide-Leg Pants
The movement on these wide-leg pants make it look like a skirt.
JIMMY CHOO
Jenn 100 Suede Sandals
Save these stilettos for your next black tie event.
Chloé
Paddington Leather Satchel
It's never to soon to start building your holiday wish list.
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Florence Pugh's Chic Travel Look
Reformation
Veya Silk Top
A deep U-neck can be quite flattering.
Reformation
Celine Low Rise Silk Wide Leg Pant
Wear these with literally any shoe in your closet.
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals
If you insist on wearing heels at the airport, opt for a smaller, thicker style.
Katie Loxton
Hadley Bowling Bag
Gold hardware gives this bowling bag a major boost.
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Tank
Have you tried Quince's washable silk yet?
Quince
Washable Stretch Silk Palazzo Pants
An extra-wide palazzo style also gives off flowy skirt vibes.
Quince
Italian Leather 75mm Slingback Heeled Sandal
Try a similar style for literally a fraction of the price.
COACH
Turnlock Haversack Leather Shoulder Bag
One word: Pockets.
Eileen Fisher
Slim Fit Scoop Neck Silk Tank
A silk tank is an easy way to upgrade any look.
Eileen Fisher
Pull-On Satin Wide Leg Pants
For travel, wide leg is definitely the way to go.
Tony Bianco
Bless Heeled Sandals
Another excellent and affordable option.
ZARA
Elongated Shoulder Bag
When in doubt, reach for a bag with oversized straps. It will be much easier to grab from under the seat in front of you.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.