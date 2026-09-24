Florence Pugh Traveled in the One Shoe Trend That'd Make Flight Attendants Squirm

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Florence Pugh arrives at the Venice airport in a blue dress and high-heeled sandals.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh recently touched down in Italy to promote her new Netflix limited series, East of Eden, wearing one of the dressier airport outfits we've seen in a long time. Although her MaxMara silk tank and trousers look comfortable enough for travel, we're pretty sure her choice of footwear turned the most heads—at least, when it comes to flight attendants.

Pugh's high-heeled sandals, while elegant, are decidedly more practical for land-based activities. With nearly 4-inch stiletto heels, these are not the shoes flight attendants like to see, no matter the duration or destination. The slim, spiky heels are particularly concerning in emergency evacuations, as they can easily puncture inflatable exit slides. We're thinking Pugh did a quick outfit change—or at least switched up her footwear—before exiting the airport. Either way, it's a first-class travel look.

Keep scrolling to shop Florence Pugh's exact MaxMara set, plus her Chloé Paddington leather satchel.

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Florence Pugh arrives at the Venice airport in a blue dress and high-heeled sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh arrives at the Venice airport in a blue dress and high-heeled sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: MaxMara top, pants, and sunglasses; Chloé bag; Bulgari jewelry

Re-Create Florence Pugh's Exact Outfit

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create Florence Pugh's Chic Travel Look

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.