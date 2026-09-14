Amal Just Arrived at the Airport in the One Shoe Trend I Never Thought She'd Fly In

If I hear Amal Clooney’s name, I immediately conjure up an image of floaty layers drifting across the Italian Riviera, or her sitting back in style as she’s whisked across the ocean on a yacht. In every instance, she’s wearing colour, pattern or print, and you can guarantee she’ll be strapped into a pair of tall sandals or towering wedges. What I’ve come to understand is that I’ll rarely, if ever, catch Amal in a flat shoe. Which is exactly why, when I spotted her winding through the airport terminals this week, I did a double take.
Whilst it might not be the most “Amal” choice, her brown slip-on sandals were, in fact, a particularly practical option for her stint in the sky. Easy to slip on and off when navigating airport security, the flat silhouette is also much better suited to tackling the many flights of stairs and miles of walking that come with a travel day.
Still, given her history of choosing fiddly strappy heels even when jet-setting, these certainly weren’t the first shoes that came to mind when I pictured Amal’s travel wardrobe. Typically, though, she made the less-familiar style feel chic, pairing the sandals with a long-line khaki dress to create an earthy colour palette that gave her outfit a polished, cohesive feel. Finished with a shoulder bag and oversized sunglasses, Amal had created a travel-day outfit I’d gladly replicate.
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While I didn’t expect to see Amal in a pair of slip-on sandals, I’ll certainly be copying this look. If you’re thinking the same, read on to discover the chic slip-on sandals and mules I’d recommend below.
Shop Slip-On Shoes:
Nobodys Child
Burgundy Leather Ballet Mules
Burgundy is set to break through as one of autumn's key colours.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Mules
These comfortable flats are perfect for daily styling.
Free People
Becky Mules
The pointed-toe finish gives these such an elevated energy.
Reformation
Inez Flat Mule
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in four other shades.
Mango
Faux Leather Flat Slider
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Leather Sandals
Style these with dresses or wear them with straight-leg jeans.
Ralph Lauren
Everley Calfskin Slide Sandal
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.