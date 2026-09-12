My 5’4” Friend Asked Me For Shoe Recommendations—This Is the Trending Pick I Put Her On To

Petite girls agree—this is the lengthening shoe trend to wear with dresses right now.

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Florence Pugh walks down the street in Venice wearing a gold halterneck dress with Chloe platform wedges and a Chloe Paddington bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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As any petite fashion person will know all too well, the right shoe can make or break an outfit—and on Florence Pugh’s outing in Venice this week, I can confidently confirm that the shoe did, in fact, make it. Styling a body-skimming halterneck dress in the prettiest shade of golden yellow, Florence’s gown swept down to her ankles for a maxi-length finish that, without a very considered shoe choice, could easily have risked overwhelming her petite frame.

Funnily enough, as this image landed on my desk, my phone buzzed with a message from my 5’4” friend, who was hitting me up for shoe recommendations. Of course, I put her straight on to Florence’s pick.

Florence Pugh walks down the street in Venice wearing a gold halterneck dress with Chloe platform wedges and a Chloe Paddington bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

No ordinary platform, Florence stepped out in Chloé’s highly coveted Maxime Wedges (£925). Crafted with a tall platform design that adds inches to a petite frame, the chunky wedge sole also makes them a far more comfortable option than a traditional high heel, making these a smart styling choice if you have long events to dress up for but don’t want to feel restricted by your footwear.

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Certainly one of the chicest shoes in a fashion person’s rotation right now, the Maxime wedges are firmly on my radar. Read on to shop Florence’s Chloé pair, as well as my edit of the other best platform wedges available now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.