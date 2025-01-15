Fashion People Know This Color Combination Has Never Had a Flop Era (and Never Will)

At Who What Wear, we frequently discuss sophisticated color combinations—think camel and red, chocolate brown and burgundy, black and navy, etc.​​ While these pairings may shift with the seasons, one timeless combination remains ever present: the classic duo of black and white. This pairing is the epitome of elegance, and Felicity Jones is the latest style icon to showcase its power.

At the London premiere of her film The Brutalist, Jones dazzled attendees in an exquisite black-and-white dress from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The gown features an alluring halter neckline, a large bow on the chest, a white bodice, and a black V-cut skirt—all creating a quintessentially classy fashion piece. To ensure the dress remained the star of the evening, the actress, who was recently nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' Supporting Actress award, opted for simple pointed-toe ankle-strap heels.

Felicity Jones wears a black and white dress from Valentino with black closed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Valentino / Getty Images)

On Felicity Jones: Valentino Pre-Fall 2025 dress

Beyond Jones's red carpet look, the everlasting allure of black-and-white dresses captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts on the spring/summer 2025 runways. For example, Giambattista Valli showcased a whimsical feather-hemmed gown, Jil Sander presented a modern short-sleeved minidress, and Christian Siriano offered a striking strapless version.

With this in mind, continue scrolling to discover my curated selection of black-and-white dresses worth adding to your wardrobe.

Shop the best black-and-white dresses:

Stella Maxi Dress
SNDYS
Stella Maxi Dress

I always see this dress on my Instagram feed.

Ribbed Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Ribbed Dress With Flared Skirt

Finding an actually chic dress for $30 these days is unheard of.

Irisa Dress
Reformation
Irisa Dress

Consider your Valentine's Day date-night outfit found.

Femme Poplin Contrast Long Sleeve Minidress
LIONESS
Femme Poplin Contrast Long Sleeve Minidress

Preppy and polished.

Katie Gown
Lovers and Friends
Katie Gown

This dress is always sold out—run.

Envers Lace and Mikado-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Peplum Midi Dress
ALESSANDRA RICH
Envers Lace and Mikado-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Peplum Midi Dress

Adding to my winter wish list.

Contrast Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Minidress
ASTR the Label
Contrast Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Minidress

The most sophisticated take on an LBD.

Anabella Dress
Reformation
Anabella Dress

The combination of black and white with tweed creates such a rich-looking dress.

Arla Off-The-Shoulder Gathered Satin-Twill and Crepe Gown
SOLACE LONDON
Arla Off-the-Shoulder Gathered Satin-Twill and Crepe Gown

A statement maker.

