Fashion People Know This Color Combination Has Never Had a Flop Era (and Never Will)

At Who What Wear, we frequently discuss sophisticated color combinations—think camel and red , chocolate brown and burgundy , black and navy , etc.​​ While these pairings may shift with the seasons, one timeless combination remains ever present: the classic duo of black and white. This pairing is the epitome of elegance, and Felicity Jones is the latest style icon to showcase its power.

At the London premiere of her film The Brutalist, Jones dazzled attendees in an exquisite black-and-white dress from Valentino's Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The gown features an alluring halter neckline, a large bow on the chest, a white bodice, and a black V-cut skirt—all creating a quintessentially classy fashion piece. To ensure the dress remained the star of the evening, the actress, who was recently nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' Supporting Actress award, opted for simple pointed-toe ankle-strap heels.

(Image credit: Valentino / Getty Images)

On Felicity Jones: Valentino Pre-Fall 2025 dress

Beyond Jones's red carpet look, the everlasting allure of black-and-white dresses captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts on the spring/summer 2025 runways. For example, Giambattista Valli showcased a whimsical feather-hemmed gown, Jil Sander presented a modern short-sleeved minidress, and Christian Siriano offered a striking strapless version.

With this in mind, continue scrolling to discover my curated selection of black-and-white dresses worth adding to your wardrobe.

Shop the best black-and-white dresses:

SNDYS Stella Maxi Dress $86 SHOP NOW I always see this dress on my Instagram feed.

H&M Ribbed Dress With Flared Skirt $30 SHOP NOW Finding an actually chic dress for $30 these days is unheard of.

Reformation Irisa Dress $278 SHOP NOW Consider your Valentine's Day date-night outfit found.

LIONESS Femme Poplin Contrast Long Sleeve Minidress $79 SHOP NOW Preppy and polished.

Lovers and Friends Katie Gown $288 SHOP NOW This dress is always sold out—run.

ALESSANDRA RICH Envers Lace and Mikado-Trimmed Crepe De Chine Peplum Midi Dress $2470 SHOP NOW Adding to my winter wish list.

ASTR the Label Contrast Long Sleeve Off the Shoulder Minidress $89 SHOP NOW The most sophisticated take on an LBD.

Reformation Anabella Dress $228 SHOP NOW The combination of black and white with tweed creates such a rich-looking dress.

SOLACE LONDON Arla Off-the-Shoulder Gathered Satin-Twill and Crepe Gown $825 SHOP NOW A statement maker.