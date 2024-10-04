Espresso Brown and Merlot Red Are Everywhere—These Are the 41 Best Pieces

Pia Mance in a burgundy Miaou dress and tights.

(Image credit: @piamance)

Each season, one color trend has a meteoric rise and, in what seems like a matter of days, is suddenly everywhere. The beginning of 2024 was all about red, and then late spring ushered in the era of butter yellow. What color is poised to dominate fall '24? One scroll through social media will tell you that not one but two colors have secured the top spot this season: espresso brown and merlot red.

Chocolate, oxblood, burgundy—call them whatever you like, but dark brown and deep red are the official It colors of fall 2024. Unlike some color trends of the past, both are surprisingly wearable. Perhaps it's because both hues complement the traditional fall color palette, but as someone who doesn't always participate in color trends I've found espresso brown and merlot red easy to incorporate into my seasonal wardrobe. Whether it's adding a strategic accessory or going all out in a monochrome look, both hues feel on-trend yet classic at the same time. Since these colors have an air of timelessness to them, I decided to scour the internet for the absolute best pieces in both colorways. From oxblood boots to chocolate leather, below are the 41 best brown and burgundy pieces for fall.

Miaou Shiloh Dress
Miaou
Shiloh Dress

The choke hold this color has on me right now.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

I may or may not have already ordered these.

Freja New York Mini Chrystie Bag
Freja
Mini Chrystie Bag

An It bag in an It color.

Good American Classic Fitted Blazer
Good American
Classic Fitted Blazer

So chic.

MANGO Crocodrile Kitten-Heel Shoes
MANGO
Crocodrile Kitten-Heel Shoes

These look so luxe.

NOUR HAMMOUR Drey Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Drey Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket

Introducing my dream jacket.

Coperni Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Top
Coperni
Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Top

Nowhere near over rosettes.

STEVE MADDEN Gwyneth Brown/red Leather
Steve Madden
Gwyneth Leather Boots

Very good boots.

Reformation Veda Beck Leather Trench
Veda
Beck Leather Trench

This color is perfection.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Bag
St. Agni
Mini Bon Bon Bag

If you're looking to add just a pop of the season's trendy color.

Sabina Socol in a brown suede jacket and Gucci bag.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Veda Leon Oversized Suede Blazer
Veda
Leon Oversized Suede Blazer

No notes.

STAUD Ollie Bag
STAUD
Ollie Bag

The mixed metals add a nice touch.

PARIS TEXAS Anja Suede Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Anja Suede Knee Boots

Suede is having a major resurgence.

MANGO Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket
MANGO
Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket

People will mistake this for designer.

100% Cashmere Gloves
MANGO
100% Cashmere Gloves

It doesn't get any chicer than merlot cashmere gloves.

Camila Coelho Jacke Mirela
Camila Coelho
Jacke Mirela

The hourglass shape!

Tony Bianco Anja Pump
Tony Bianco
Anja Pump

Everything about this.

LIONESS About a Girl Maxi
LIONESS
About a Girl Maxi

I finally found this dress in stock—run.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

You can just tell this is comfortable.

Jenni Kayne Barret Cardigan
Jenni Kayne
Barret Cardigan

So cozy.

Ronny Kobo Varonica Dress
Ronny Kobo
Varonica Dress

Date-night outfit, unlocked.

J.Crew Large Berkeley Tote in Suede
J.Crew
Large Berkeley Tote

A perfect work tote if you ask me.

Steve Madden Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump
Steve Madden
Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump

PSA: Steve Madden is really good right now.

Varley Janie Half Zip Knit Sweater
Varley
Janie Half Zip Knit Sweater

I can't resist a half-zip.

STEVE MADDEN Dusty Chocolate Brown Suede
STEVE MADDEN
Dusty Chocolate Brown Suede

Talk about boots you'll wear with everything.

Anne Laure Mais with a brown suede bag.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

This shape is also trending for fall.

Almina Concept Silk Maxi Skirt
Almina Concept
Silk Maxi Skirt

A closet staple.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Friday 80 Boot
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Friday 80 Boot

These are divine.

Everlane The Cocoon Henley in Heirloom
Everlane
The Cocoon Henley in Heirloom

Already in my cart.

NEOUS Phoenix Leather Baguette
NEOUS
Phoenix Leather Baguette

Elevated is an understatement.

Nour Hammour Hattie Cropped Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Hatti Belted Cropped Leather Jacket

The perfect jacket does exist.

Reformation Nell Knit Top
Reformation
Nell Knit Top

Made for fall layering.

L'Academie By Marianna Benigna Top
L'Academie By Marianna
Benigna Top

A grown-up going-out top.

Dominga Pant
L'Academie
Dominga Pant

Must add matching pants.

Cuyana System Zipper Tote 16-Inch
Cuyana
System Zipper Tote

Wait until you feel this leather.

J.Crew Suede Roller-Buckle Belt
J.Crew
Suede Roller-Buckle Belt

An easy way to add a touch of this color.

Schutz Dellia Up Croco Boots
Schutz
Dellia Up Croco Boots

Conversation starters.

NIA Santal Dress
NIA
Santal Dress

There's a reason this dress keeps selling out.

Isabel Marant Oval Sunglasses
Isabel Marant
Oval Sunglasses

Chic is the only word that comes to mind.

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat
Ducie
Corrin Suede Trench Coat

All my favorite trends in one jacket.

SAYLOR Twila Dress
SAYLOR
Twila Dress

For all your fall events.

