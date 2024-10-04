Espresso Brown and Merlot Red Are Everywhere—These Are the 41 Best Pieces

Each season, one color trend has a meteoric rise and, in what seems like a matter of days, is suddenly everywhere. The beginning of 2024 was all about red, and then late spring ushered in the era of butter yellow. What color is poised to dominate fall '24? One scroll through social media will tell you that not one but two colors have secured the top spot this season: espresso brown and merlot red.

Chocolate, oxblood, burgundy—call them whatever you like, but dark brown and deep red are the official It colors of fall 2024. Unlike some color trends of the past, both are surprisingly wearable. Perhaps it's because both hues complement the traditional fall color palette, but as someone who doesn't always participate in color trends I've found espresso brown and merlot red easy to incorporate into my seasonal wardrobe. Whether it's adding a strategic accessory or going all out in a monochrome look, both hues feel on-trend yet classic at the same time. Since these colors have an air of timelessness to them, I decided to scour the internet for the absolute best pieces in both colorways. From oxblood boots to chocolate leather, below are the 41 best brown and burgundy pieces for fall.

Miaou Shiloh Dress $245 The choke hold this color has on me right now.

Reformation Remy Knee Boot $478 I may or may not have already ordered these.

Freja Mini Chrystie Bag $268 An It bag in an It color.

Good American Classic Fitted Blazer $189 So chic.

MANGO Crocodrile Kitten-Heel Shoes $70 These look so luxe.

NOUR HAMMOUR Drey Oversized Textured-Leather Jacket $1655 Introducing my dream jacket.

Coperni Asymmetric Rosette-Detailed Satin Top $420 Nowhere near over rosettes.

Steve Madden Gwyneth Leather Boots $190 Very good boots.

Veda Beck Leather Trench $748 This color is perfection.

St. Agni Mini Bon Bon Bag $209 If you're looking to add just a pop of the season's trendy color.

Veda Leon Oversized Suede Blazer $548 No notes.

STAUD Ollie Bag $250 The mixed metals add a nice touch.

PARIS TEXAS Anja Suede Knee Boots $965 Suede is having a major resurgence.

MANGO Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket $100 People will mistake this for designer.

MANGO 100% Cashmere Gloves $50 It doesn't get any chicer than merlot cashmere gloves.

Camila Coelho Jacke Mirela $268 The hourglass shape!

Tony Bianco Anja Pump $160 Everything about this.

LIONESS About a Girl Maxi $89 I finally found this dress in stock—run.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater $298 You can just tell this is comfortable.

Jenni Kayne Barret Cardigan $345 So cozy.

Ronny Kobo Varonica Dress $548 Date-night outfit, unlocked.

J.Crew Large Berkeley Tote $228 A perfect work tote if you ask me.

Steve Madden Mod Pointed Toe Mule Pump $100 PSA: Steve Madden is really good right now.

Varley Janie Half Zip Knit Sweater $138 I can't resist a half-zip.

STEVE MADDEN Dusty Chocolate Brown Suede $150 Talk about boots you'll wear with everything.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 This shape is also trending for fall.

Almina Concept Silk Maxi Skirt $298 A closet staple.

BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Friday 80 Boot $598 These are divine.

Everlane The Cocoon Henley in Heirloom $228 Already in my cart.

NEOUS Phoenix Leather Baguette $995 Elevated is an understatement.

NOUR HAMMOUR Hatti Belted Cropped Leather Jacket $1465 The perfect jacket does exist.

Reformation Nell Knit Top $88 Made for fall layering.

L'Academie By Marianna Benigna Top $148 A grown-up going-out top.

L'Academie Dominga Pant $198 Must add matching pants.

Cuyana System Zipper Tote $458 Wait until you feel this leather.

J.Crew Suede Roller-Buckle Belt $80 An easy way to add a touch of this color.

Schutz Dellia Up Croco Boots $258 Conversation starters.

NIA Santal Dress $78 There's a reason this dress keeps selling out.

Isabel Marant Oval Sunglasses $275 Chic is the only word that comes to mind.

Ducie Corrin Suede Trench Coat $1323 All my favorite trends in one jacket.