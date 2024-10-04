Espresso Brown and Merlot Red Are Everywhere—These Are the 41 Best Pieces
Each season, one color trend has a meteoric rise and, in what seems like a matter of days, is suddenly everywhere. The beginning of 2024 was all about red, and then late spring ushered in the era of butter yellow. What color is poised to dominate fall '24? One scroll through social media will tell you that not one but two colors have secured the top spot this season: espresso brown and merlot red.
Chocolate, oxblood, burgundy—call them whatever you like, but dark brown and deep red are the official It colors of fall 2024. Unlike some color trends of the past, both are surprisingly wearable. Perhaps it's because both hues complement the traditional fall color palette, but as someone who doesn't always participate in color trends I've found espresso brown and merlot red easy to incorporate into my seasonal wardrobe. Whether it's adding a strategic accessory or going all out in a monochrome look, both hues feel on-trend yet classic at the same time. Since these colors have an air of timelessness to them, I decided to scour the internet for the absolute best pieces in both colorways. From oxblood boots to chocolate leather, below are the 41 best brown and burgundy pieces for fall.
