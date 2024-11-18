The Elegant Color Combo That Stylish People in Copenhagen and London Are Wearing With Red
At Who What Wear, we often talk about single-color trends. However, discussing trending color combinations can be more important, as they can simplify the styling process, helping fashion people make quicker decisions when getting dressed. So, rather than sharing specific colors we're seeing a lot of this fall, I'm highlighting a striking pairing that has gained remarkable traction: the combination of red and camel.
So, who's been wearing it? For starters, Victoria Beckham. The fashion designer and icon was seen heading to her store on Dover Street in London over the weekend wearing camel trousers and a red ¾ sleeve sweater. She kept her look simple by styling it with black oversize sunglasses and a mini burgundy bag, proving that this color combination can be paired with one of fall's hottest hues.
Beyond Beckham, fashion people from New York to Northern Europe have taken to Instagram to show off their camel and red outfits. For example, Who What Wear's assistant shopping editor, Ana Escalante, was seen in a camel trench coat paired with a red crewneck sweater and black wide-leg pants. Norwegian content creator Annabel Rosendahl also wore a relaxed yet chic red and camel look that consisted of an oversize sweater, tailored pants, mesh flats, and a suede handbag.
Off the streets, we've noticed the red and camel combination on the runways. For example, at the fall/winter 2024 shows, designers like Carven and Adam Leenaerdt sent models down the catwalk in red tops with baggy camel trousers or Bermuda shorts. Additionally, this color pairing appeared at designers like Ami Paris during the spring/summer 2025 shows, suggesting that the trend will continue through the winter and extend into 2025.
This color combination stands out as being surprisingly versatile compared to some of the more challenging pairings of the past. This means you can't go wrong with embracing a bold monochromatic look with carefully selected accessories or alternating colors in a layered ensemble.
If you want to effortlessly achieve a chic fall look like Beckham and other style muses and embrace this color combination, read on. Below, you'll find our selection of the best red and camel items to shop right now. Additionally, discover how designers have recently styled this color combination on the runways.
Shop our favorite red and camel pieces
Whether you pair this trench coat with red pants or a red top, it will pull your outfit together.
Style Notes: Tuck a red drapey blouse into baggy tan trousers and you'll have a chic outfit that looks like it just came off the runway.
The cinch waist and drape design make this one of the most flattering tops.
Style this closed with a red maxi skirt and red knee-high boots.
Style Notes: The black sheer tights add an elegant touch, while white pumps provide a fresh contrast, creating an eye-catching look.
This work bag comfortably rests on your shoulder due to its thick strap.
Stylish women from Monaco to New York keep wearing silk and satin pants.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
