Dresses That Contain These Two Colors Are Chicer Than Anything Else

We all love a good little black dress and a pretty white dress, but the fact of the matter is that these two colors are even better when worn together. The internet is filled with images of Audrey Hepburn wearing black-and-white dresses, looking as elegant as humanly possible. If you want to look chic with zero effort, all you need to do is wear a black-and-white dress. There's a reason the classic colors for prints like polka dot and gingham are black and white.

I could go on all day about the beauty of black-and-white dresses but let's just look at the proof. I see stylish women wearing this dress style on a daily basis IRL and on my Instagram feed. So, I pulled some of the chicest recent examples but didn't stop there. Below are also 23 of my favorite black-and-white dresses on the market right now. Keep scrolling for a reminder of how chic black-and-white dresses are for yourself, and shop the elegant options.

Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress $240 SHOP NOW The definition of a viral dress.

Majorelle Avori Gown $298 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back.

Staud Hawthorne Two-Tone Bell-Sleeve Minidress $345 SHOP NOW The drama!

Valentino Bust Detail Mini Dress $7500 $3675 SHOP NOW This one's a showstopper.

Line & Dot Palma Mini Dress $120 SHOP NOW This specific tube-top bubble dress is a micro trend in itself.

Reformation Abrielle Dress $278 SHOP NOW Reformation nailed it, per usual.

Helsa Faille Colorblock Midi Dress $298 SHOP NOW Helsa dresses are so good.

Ulla Johnson Hollis Embroidered Appliquéd Pintucked Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $690 SHOP NOW You'll get so many compliments on this.

Reformation Taiga Dress $218 SHOP NOW Vintage vibes.

Solace London Nala Strapless Crepe and Satin-Faille Midi Dress $730 SHOP NOW Perfect for a formal wedding.

Tularosa Anna Maxi Dress $238 SHOP NOW Well this is fun.

Amanda Uprichard Puzzle Strapless Minidress $242 SHOP NOW The perfect flirty mini dress.

Victoria Beckham Asymmetric Two-Tone Gathered Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress $1390 SHOP NOW This one made my jaw drop.

Zara Short Striped Knit Dress $50 SHOP NOW Perfect for casual days.

Farm Rio Petal Sleeveless Maxi Dress $335 $235 SHOP NOW How is this on sale and not sold out yet?

Everlane The Crochet Knit Tank Dress $104 SHOP NOW Summer isn't over yet.

Mango Linen Dress With Contrasting Details $80 SHOP NOW The pop of black makes a big impact.

Theory Colorblock Sleeveless Shift Dress $365 $200 SHOP NOW Simple and chic.

& Other Stories Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress $119 SHOP NOW It's giving chic Parisan woman.

Dissh Elena Buttermilk Linen Mini Dress $130 SHOP NOW This brand is a goldmine for black-and-white dresses.

DÔEN Rizzo Shirred Gingham Voile Mini Dress $270 SHOP NOW Just add Mary Janes.

Posse Theo Off Shoulder Dress $299 SHOP NOW A new iteration of Posse's wildly popular striped dress for fall.