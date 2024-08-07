Dresses That Contain These Two Colors Are Chicer Than Anything Else
We all love a good little black dress and a pretty white dress, but the fact of the matter is that these two colors are even better when worn together. The internet is filled with images of Audrey Hepburn wearing black-and-white dresses, looking as elegant as humanly possible. If you want to look chic with zero effort, all you need to do is wear a black-and-white dress. There's a reason the classic colors for prints like polka dot and gingham are black and white.
I could go on all day about the beauty of black-and-white dresses but let's just look at the proof. I see stylish women wearing this dress style on a daily basis IRL and on my Instagram feed. So, I pulled some of the chicest recent examples but didn't stop there. Below are also 23 of my favorite black-and-white dresses on the market right now. Keep scrolling for a reminder of how chic black-and-white dresses are for yourself, and shop the elegant options.
You'll get so many compliments on this.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
