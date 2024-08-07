Dresses That Contain These Two Colors Are Chicer Than Anything Else

We all love a good little black dress and a pretty white dress, but the fact of the matter is that these two colors are even better when worn together. The internet is filled with images of Audrey Hepburn wearing black-and-white dresses, looking as elegant as humanly possible. If you want to look chic with zero effort, all you need to do is wear a black-and-white dress. There's a reason the classic colors for prints like polka dot and gingham are black and white.

I could go on all day about the beauty of black-and-white dresses but let's just look at the proof. I see stylish women wearing this dress style on a daily basis IRL and on my Instagram feed. So, I pulled some of the chicest recent examples but didn't stop there. Below are also 23 of my favorite black-and-white dresses on the market right now. Keep scrolling for a reminder of how chic black-and-white dresses are for yourself, and shop the elegant options.

Aimee Song wearing a black and white Posse dress

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Exclusive Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress
Posse
Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress

The definition of a viral dress.

Avori Gown
Majorelle
Avori Gown

Just wait until you see the back.

Staud, Hawthorne Two-Tone Bell-Sleeve Minidress
Staud
Hawthorne Two-Tone Bell-Sleeve Minidress

The drama!

Woman wearing a black-and-white dress in Paris

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Bust Detail Mini Dress
Valentino
Bust Detail Mini Dress

This one's a showstopper.

Palma Mini Dress
Line & Dot
Palma Mini Dress

This specific tube-top bubble dress is a micro trend in itself.

Abrielle Dress
Reformation
Abrielle Dress

Reformation nailed it, per usual.

Woman wearing a black-and-white maxi dress

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Faille Colorblock Midi Dress
Helsa
Faille Colorblock Midi Dress

Helsa dresses are so good.

Hollis Embroidered Appliquéd Pintucked Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Ulla Johnson
Hollis Embroidered Appliquéd Pintucked Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

You'll get so many compliments on this.

Taiga Dress Es
Reformation
Taiga Dress

Vintage vibes.

Woman wearing a striped black-and-white dress

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Nala Strapless Crepe and Satin-Faille Midi Dress
Solace London
Nala Strapless Crepe and Satin-Faille Midi Dress

Perfect for a formal wedding.

Anna Maxi Dress
Tularosa
Anna Maxi Dress

Well this is fun.

Puzzle Strapless Minidress
Amanda Uprichard
Puzzle Strapless Minidress

The perfect flirty mini dress.

Woman wearing black and white dress at Soho Farmhouse

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Asymmetric Two-Tone Gathered Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
Victoria Beckham
Asymmetric Two-Tone Gathered Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress

This one made my jaw drop.

Zara, Short Striped Knit Dress
Zara
Short Striped Knit Dress

Perfect for casual days.

Farm Rio, Petal Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Farm Rio
Petal Sleeveless Maxi Dress

How is this on sale and not sold out yet?

Woman wearing a black-and-white dress with Alaia flats

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

The Crochet Knit Tank Dress
Everlane
The Crochet Knit Tank Dress

Summer isn't over yet.

Linen Dress With Contrasting Details
Mango
Linen Dress With Contrasting Details

The pop of black makes a big impact.

Colorblock Sleeveless Shift Dress
Theory
Colorblock Sleeveless Shift Dress

Simple and chic.

Woman wearing a black-and-white floral-print dress

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Jacquard-Knit Midi Dress

It's giving chic Parisan woman.

Elena Buttermilk Linen Mini Dress
Dissh
Elena Buttermilk Linen Mini Dress

This brand is a goldmine for black-and-white dresses.

Rizzo Shirred Gingham Voile Mini Dress
DÔEN
Rizzo Shirred Gingham Voile Mini Dress

Just add Mary Janes.

Woman wearing a black-and-white sweater dress

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Theo Off Shoulder Dress
Posse
Theo Off Shoulder Dress

A new iteration of Posse's wildly popular striped dress for fall.

Zara, Long Printed Dress
Zara
Long Printed Dress

This is especially versatile.

