The Color Trend You're About to See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer
As someone who is always the bridesmaid and never the bride, I wouldn't understand the pressure behind picking out a wedding dress. However, I do know a thing or two about dressing as a wedding guest—and it's never easy. There are unspoken rules to follow (thou shalt never upstage the couple) and multiple factors to consider, including the venue and weather. If you're searching for an idea to wear to your next nuptials, look no further than Sienna Miller's recent outfit.
Attending a friend's wedding in Venice, Italy, Miller wore a striking dress in marigold yellow—a runway-approved trend I predict will be huge among wedding attendees this summer. The minimalist nature of the sleek, '90s-inspired slip dress tempered the lively hue, creating a perfectly balanced look. Scroll down to see what Sienna Miller wore to a Venice ceremony and shop the color trend for yourself.
Shop the Marigold Color Trend for Your Next Wedding
