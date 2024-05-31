The Color Trend You're About to See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

As someone who is always the bridesmaid and never the bride, I wouldn't understand the pressure behind picking out a wedding dress. However, I do know a thing or two about dressing as a wedding guest—and it's never easy. There are unspoken rules to follow (thou shalt never upstage the couple) and multiple factors to consider, including the venue and weather. If you're searching for an idea to wear to your next nuptials, look no further than Sienna Miller's recent outfit.

Attending a friend's wedding in Venice, Italy, Miller wore a striking dress in marigold yellow—a runway-approved trend I predict will be huge among wedding attendees this summer. The minimalist nature of the sleek, '90s-inspired slip dress tempered the lively hue, creating a perfectly balanced look. Scroll down to see what Sienna Miller wore to a Venice ceremony and shop the color trend for yourself.

Sienna Miller wears a sleeveless yellow satin maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

