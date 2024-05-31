The Color Trend You're About to See on the Chicest Wedding Guests This Summer

As someone who is always the bridesmaid and never the bride, I wouldn't understand the pressure behind picking out a wedding dress. However, I do know a thing or two about dressing as a wedding guest—and it's never easy. There are unspoken rules to follow (thou shalt never upstage the couple) and multiple factors to consider, including the venue and weather. If you're searching for an idea to wear to your next nuptials, look no further than Sienna Miller's recent outfit.

Attending a friend's wedding in Venice, Italy, Miller wore a striking dress in marigold yellow—a runway-approved trend I predict will be huge among wedding attendees this summer. The minimalist nature of the sleek, '90s-inspired slip dress tempered the lively hue, creating a perfectly balanced look. Scroll down to see what Sienna Miller wore to a Venice ceremony and shop the color trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Marigold Color Trend for Your Next Wedding

Simkhai Finley Satin Gown $695 $486 SHOP NOW

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Pierced Orbit Embellished Cutout Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress $600 SHOP NOW

ERES Ankara Convertible Cotton and Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress $440 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Enola Satin Smocked Midi Dress $138 SHOP NOW

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Ruffled Silk-Georgette Maxi Dress $650 SHOP NOW

DIARRABLU Yali Dress $185 SHOP NOW

ALTUZARRA Fiona Belted Gathered Stretch-Cotton Poplin Midi Dress $1395 SHOP NOW

ALESSANDRA RICH Bow-Detailed Ruffled One-Shoulder Polka-Dot Silk Crepe De Chine Dress $2110 SHOP NOW