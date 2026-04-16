Not so long ago, bridal jewellery meant classic pearl earrings, dainty diamond necklaces and, for some, the family tiara. But like everything else in the weddingsphere, the "rules" around wedding-day jewellery have now been quietly set aside.
"We’re seeing a real shift towards individuality and self-expression. Brides are still drawn to timeless pieces, but they’re looking for something that feels personal rather than super traditional," says East London-based jeweller Rachel Boston,as brides are moving away from matching suites and instead choosing jewellery they’ll wear for years to come. "The best bridal jewellery feels effortless, like an extension of your own style. Jewellery is something you’ll keep and wear long after the wedding, so it should feel like something you would have chosen regardless of the occasion," she says.
Not only is it a vessel for life’s most special memories and emotions, and a precious reminder of the big day, but fine jewellery is an investment that should last for generations, so it’s worth choosing with intention. "We often see sapphires chosen as a subtle way of bringing in that 'something blue', which feels both personal and rooted in tradition," says Jessica McCormack, whose antique-inspired designs are worn by the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Margot Robbie and Jessie Buckley.
"For me, it always comes back to how the jewellery makes you feel; if it makes you feel comfortable, confident and beautiful, then that’s exactly what you should be wearing on the day."
From the timeless classics that elevate any wedding look to the versatile styles that can be transformed from big day to every day, these are the wedding-day jewellery pieces that modern brides are choosing to wear now and forever.
The "Old Money" Aesthetic
"The 'old money' aesthetic, which is refined, understated and slightly vintage-inspired, seems to be a favourite at the moment," says Charlotte Freeman, founder of C Heinrich Diamonds.Sofia Richie Grainge and podcaster Alex Cooper frequently appear on her clients' mood boards, thanks to their pared-back yet glamorous bridal looks. "Brides are loving the understated elegance, which feels modern and wearable whilst still making a statement," says Freeman, whose pear-shaped diamond cluster studs in particular channel this Old Hollywood vibe.
Looking for a drop earring that pairs perfectly with a veil? Rachel Boston’s pear-shaped diamond Echo earrings are a fresh take on the old-money aesthetic, adding wow factor to the simplest look.
"Polished, effortless and modern" are the bridal buzzwords in 2026, says Madeleine Sangster, founder of Heavenly London, which creates imitation-diamond pieces to provide A-list style on a more modest budget. As brides are updating classic styles by mixing metals, stacking multiple earrings and choosing more unusual shapes, Heavenly’s emerald-cut or heart-shaped drop earrings tick the "timeless, but with personality" box nicely.
Rachel Boston
Echo Pear Cut Diamond Drop Earrings
886 Royal Mint
Teardrop Diamond Eternity Band Ring in 18ct Yellow Gold
Charlotte Heinrich Diamonds
Diamond Pear Cluster Earrings
Messika
Move Romane Pavé Yellow Gold Diamond Bracelet
Heavenly London
The Gold Emerald Formes Earrings
The Diamond Store
Vela Oval Cut Lab Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring
Anyone for Tennis?
Beloved by royalty in the 19th century, diamond rivière necklaces, also known as tennis necklaces, are becoming a firm favourite amongst contemporary brides as the perfect complement to a minimalist gown. "Tennis necklaces are incredibly popular; they strike a balance between classic and statement, and can elevate the simplest bridal look," says Freeman. Her Triple Bezel Tennis Necklace features mixed metals, ticking off another bridal jewellery trend for 2026.
Bezel settings (where diamonds are framed by gold) add a contemporary twist to this traditional style. Jessica McCormack's Signature Button Back Necklace leans into the gothic, antique aesthetic with its signature Georgian-inspired settings and blackened gold, whilst New York jeweller Jade Trau offers a plethora of modern diamond rivières of all shapes and lengths. Those in search of jewellery that packs a punch should start at Anita Ko; her Eternity choker nails the "classic-with-a-twist" style that makes the tennis necklace so popular right now.
Before you baulk at the cost, lab-grown diamond rivières offer a more palatable price point. Monica Vinader’s version features different shapes framed by gold-vermeil bezel settings, and Heavenly London has a lab-grown diamond version of its popular Nocturne necklace, set with 26 carats of lab-grown diamonds.