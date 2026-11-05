Here You Go: Morgan Stewart Told Me the Shoe Trend We're Wearing With Jeans on a Date

If Morgan Stewart McGraw gives style tips, you don't question it. You listen, and you follow—the end. So get ready for what's coming your way. The Rengglifounder hosted Bumble's first live Bee Line episode, where she answered dating questions alongside Mary Holland Nader and her husband, Jordan McGraw. I sat down with Stewart McGraw to decode date-night dressing—whether you're heading out on a first date or just refreshing your look for a night out with your long-term partner.
Here is Stewart McGraw's guide to date-night fashion, including the specific pieces she'd avoid, like when we're wearing flats and when we're not. You'll also uncover inspired shopping picks based on her recommendations, along with her full Bee Line episode. (It's so fun.) Of course, don't forget to tune in to her podcast, The Morgan Stewart Show, and shop her wildly popular clothing line, Renggli.
Ep. 9 | Morgan Stewart McGraw LIVE on Exes, Nailing Your Bumble Profile & Dating Dos and Don’ts 📞 - YouTube
What to Wear on a First Date: Drinks, Not Super Fancy
"We're wearing really great-fitting denim and a deep-V-neck sweater from Renggli (not even a plug). That's generally what I would wear. But let's say Renggli didn't exist—a fitted, feminine, sexy, but 'not trying too hard' sweater and a good pair of jeans and heels. There's no outfit that's ever going to beat that. No flats, though. It's always heels. Dates are when we're trying to lead to something, right? I think a flat is too casual. It doesn't need to be the highest heel, but you need some lift."
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Renggli
Silk Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Phoebe Philo
Leather Pumps
What to Wear a Couple Dates In: Casual Lunch on a Saturday
"It's kind of the same formula. I think it's a lighter-color sweater, depending on where you are in the world. I would even do a pair of corduroys—something a little bit more textured and a little bit more daytime that doesn't serve you at night, but it's a little dressier. I would even do a brown corduroy with a yummy long-sleeve fitted shirt or sweater. I could also see this with a heeled boot. Another trick is another sweater tied around the neck so you can take things off in a very seamless and effortless way."
Renggli
Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Essential Trouser in Velvety Corduroy
KHAITE
Arizona Leather Ankle Boots
What to Wear After Dating for Several Months: Fancier Restaurant in the Evening
"A long-sleeve sheer blouse and a nice black trouser—maybe cropped [and] a little high-waisted—with a cute heel, not too high. Streamlined, black, sexy, but also not trying too hard."
Dresses?
"You know, it takes a lot for me to put a dress on. I would do a mini shift dress with pantyhose, and then in that case, I would wear a flat boot. But I'm not wearing a dress and heels. I feel like that's when you're really, really, really together."
Renggli
Organza Button Up
Renggli
Satin Pintuck Pant
Reformation
Wyler Heeled Mules
What to Wear When You're Committed and Meeting the Parents
"We're wearing a button-down shirt, tucked into good pants, jeans, or cords. There's a belt, a little pop of the collar, and the hair is back."
Renggli
Cotton Sateen Relaxed Trouser
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Big Shirt
The Row
Leather Loafers
AMANU
The Skinny Grumeti Leather Belt
What to Wear When You've Been Married for Several Years
"I've been married for six years, and I'm wearing basically a compilation of everything I explained to you. I would also do a chunky sweater but then do a miniskirt to counterbalance with pantyhose for winter. And then a patent-leather pointed heel with a strap—definitely something that makes you feel locked in. You could also do a long trench coat with a beautiful tank top underneath and a high-waisted trouser. Overall, stuff you're comfortable in that makes you feel chic and put-together. The through line is nothing fussy."
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.