Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Elegant Anti-Flat Shoe That Makes a Monochrome Outfit Much More Interesting

Parking her puddle pants, Victoria Beckham just wore the shoe pairing that makes a white skirt feel its absolute chicest.

Victoria Beckham wears a white outfit with black curved heel peep-toe shoes on the red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

Whenever I’m in a rush to get dressed, I find myself falling back on a monochrome look to keep things simple. Elegant, easy and uncomplicated, the formula never fails, but I have to admit, sometimes I do find that my monochrome looks veer a little too safe. In these instances, I look to a shoe trend that can do some heavy lifting.

This week, Victoria Beckham offered the very inspiration I'm always on the lookout for. Attending the premiere of her new self-titled Netflix documentary, the designer stepped out in an all-white look that was elevated by her chic choice of footwear.

Rather than opting for a classic pair of black courts—a would-be natural companion to her crisp white pencil skirt—Beckham chose an unexpected pair of curved-heel peep-toes. A subtle play on proportions, the heel curved outward to create a sculptural silhouette that added unexpected dimension to her otherwise minimalist outfit.

Victoria Beckham wears a white outfit with black curved heel peep-toe shoes on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Setting aside her signature puddle pants for the evening, Beckham embraced another emerging trend, styling a body-skimming pencil skirt. Falling to mid-calf, the sleek design felt like the smarter, more refined response to the bohemian circle skirts that dominated summer. With its sharp lines and inherently poised energy, this silhouette is poised to become one of winter’s key silhouettes.

Paired with her tonal white blazer and her subtly curved heels, Beckham's monochrome look felt fresh, elevated and naturally elegant.

Inspired by Victoria's chic styling moment, below I've curated an edit of the best curved heels to elevate your next monochrome outfit. Read on to shop my picks.

Shop Curved Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸