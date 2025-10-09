Victoria Beckham Just Wore the Elegant Anti-Flat Shoe That Makes a Monochrome Outfit Much More Interesting

Whenever I’m in a rush to get dressed, I find myself falling back on a monochrome look to keep things simple. Elegant, easy and uncomplicated, the formula never fails, but I have to admit, sometimes I do find that my monochrome looks veer a little too safe. In these instances, I look to a shoe trend that can do some heavy lifting.
This week, Victoria Beckham offered the very inspiration I'm always on the lookout for. Attending the premiere of her new self-titled Netflix documentary, the designer stepped out in an all-white look that was elevated by her chic choice of footwear.
Rather than opting for a classic pair of black courts—a would-be natural companion to her crisp white pencil skirt—Beckham chose an unexpected pair of curved-heel peep-toes. A subtle play on proportions, the heel curved outward to create a sculptural silhouette that added unexpected dimension to her otherwise minimalist outfit.
Setting aside her signature puddle pants for the evening, Beckham embraced another emerging trend, styling a body-skimming pencil skirt. Falling to mid-calf, the sleek design felt like the smarter, more refined response to the bohemian circle skirts that dominated summer. With its sharp lines and inherently poised energy, this silhouette is poised to become one of winter’s key silhouettes.
Paired with her tonal white blazer and her subtly curved heels, Beckham's monochrome look felt fresh, elevated and naturally elegant.
Inspired by Victoria's chic styling moment, below I've curated an edit of the best curved heels to elevate your next monochrome outfit. Read on to shop my picks.
Shop Curved Heels:
Mango
Pointed Shoes With Patent Leather
In a warm shade of brown, these tap into the season's favourite colour trend, meaning that they'll easily instil your outfit with a modern edge.
H&M
Square-Toe Court Shoes
The subtle curved heel of these classic black pumps gives these shoes a subtle but impactful point of interest.
Arrange
Agnes Premium Leather Heeled Mules
I have these in the cream and they're some of my most worn shoes. Now I'm eyeing them up in this pretty baby blue shade.
Jude
Fame 105 Leather Pumps
Style these with an all-white look or use them to dress up your favourite jeans.
Victoria Beckham
Mesh Mule
The mesh shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and this heeled mule iteration is one of the chicest I've seen.
Topshop
Isai Beaded Toe Thong Heeled Mule
These playful heels offer such an easy way to imbue your styling with a joyful edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.