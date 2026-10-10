Alexa Called It: This Surprising Accessory Makes Skirt Outfits 10x More Chic

Last season, Alexa made scarf belts a thing—this is the winter upgrade she predicts we’ll be wearing soon.

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Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing a knee-length pleated skirt with a grey jumper, a yellow shirt and a purple cummerbund.
(Image credit: @alexachung)
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Cast your mind back to early summer, when every fashion person emerged from their house in a silky slip dress, complete with a silk or cotton bandana cinching in the waist. Remember the look? Alexa Chung was one of the trend’s earliest adopters; in fact, she helped cement it as one of the season’s defining trends.

So, when I spotted her swapping her silk bandana for a wide-brimmed cummerbund this week, I knew I had to pay attention. Taking the menswear essential into her own wardrobe, Alexa styled the sleek sash around her waist, neatly bridging the gap between her skirt and knitwear in place of where a simple belt might once have sat.

Alexa Chung takes a mirror selfie wearing a knee-length pleated skirt with a grey jumper, a yellow shirt and a purple cummberbund.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Rooted in the history of formal menswear, the cummerbund brings a sleek, sophisticated edge to an outfit, making it an unexpectedly effective way to elevate everyday dressing. While I love the borrowed-from-the-boys appeal of pairing one with tailored trousers, I suspect it’s the knee-length skirt combinations that will resonate most in fashion circles this season, particularly given the growing momentum behind this skirt silhouette.

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If Alexa has inspired you to give the look a go, read on to shop the cummerbunds on my radar right now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.