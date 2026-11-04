If You Want to Elevate Your Fall Outfits, I Highly Recommend Investing in Miu Miu's Latest It Accessory

By now, I'm sure you've seen the Miu Miu hair accessory that's caused millennials everywhere to dig up their Juicy Tubes and book appointments for chunky highlights. Yes, I'm talking about the simple zigzag headband (well, if you could consider a $525 staple simple) that's practically exploded in popularity since it debuted on the fall/winter 2026 runways and appeared on Hailey Bieber's crown in the brand's fall/winter campaign. Since then, Bieber, ever the beauty mogul, has become the poster child for the '90s-coded accessory, incorporating it into countless street style moments, like the 2026 World Cup finals, a hike with Justin to promote new Rhode outerwear, mirror selfies, etc.
The serrated comb headband certainly made some viral headlines this summer, but why simplify it to a seasonal phase? There's a reason it rolled out on the fall and winter runways, after all. The accessory is inherently preppy, which means it pairs effortlessly with fall classics like plaid button-downs, trench coats, and high-neck zip-ups. Take Off Campus star Ella Bright, for example, who showed up to Miu Miu's S/S 27 show in Paris donning the buzzy headband with a layered blue button-down, brown leather jacket, and pleated miniskirt—very collegiate chic, if you will. We can consider Gigi Hadid another fan of the trend, as she used the accessory to push back her locks just after walking in said Miu Miu show. Like Bright, the model opted for a breezy button-down but traded the miniskirt for a pair of jeans and a brown leather belt. Still, the casual off-duty look leans preppy, especially when you spot her embellished white ballet flats.
Yes, zigzag headbands were the It accessory of the summer, but they clearly remain a proud autumn staple among the celebrity set. They can be worn with a variety of hairstyles, from day-three slicked-back buns to sporty ponytails to loose, voluminous strands. I can only imagine the ways cool fashion people will incorporate them into their winter wardrobes (with this season's Uggs, perhaps?), so scroll below to get yours before the brisk weather officially sticks.
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Shop the Best Zigzag Headbands for Fall/Winter 2026
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband in Gold/Cognac
The buzzy accessory in question! Miu Miu's headband features a discreet logo on the sides and leather-tipped caps for optimal comfort behind the ears.
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband in Chalk White
It also comes in stark white for a pop of contrast.
Miu Miu
Metal and Leather Headband in Begonia/Cognac
This bubblegum pink may seem offseason against a moody fall and winter color story, but that's exactly what makes it look so chic.
Urban Outfitters
Zig Zag Headband
For an all-black option like Bieber's, you can't go wrong with this $10 pick from Urban Outfitters. Act fast, though. It's flying off the shelves.
Kitsch
Zigzag Headbands Set
Here's another two-pack that's a bit slimmer in design—perfect for those with finer strands.
H&M
2-Pack Zigzag Headbands
You can never go wrong with a preppy tortoiseshell accessory.
Anthropologie
Zigzag Headbands
Here are three different designs to suit every mood in a sleek, creamy pearl. You could even stack two of them if you feel so inclined.
The Hair Edit
90's Icon Flexible Zig Zag Headband Set
This pack of two is delightfully retro. The only difference is that these headbands are so much more comfortable to wear than the serrated comb headbands in the '90s. One reviewer shared that they even fell asleep wearing one, if that tells you anything about the snug design.
Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.