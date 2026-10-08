Cummerbunds Are Fall's Hot-Ticket Trend: 5 Ways I'm Wearing One IRL

If you'd told me a year ago that I'd be reaching for a cummerbund on a regular Tuesday, I would have probably rolled my eyes. But alas, the waist-cinching accessory—long associated with black-tie attire and, quite frankly, high school prom photo shoots—has staged a full fashion comeback this season. I'd even go so far as to say it's becoming the hot-ticket trend to try. It first showed up on a select few fall/winter 2026 runways, including Valentino and Celine menswear, before ultimately making its way onto the street style scene this fashion month in New York and Paris and, yes, into my closet.
What makes the cummerbund so appealing right now is how effortlessly it solves the "third piece" question. Like its trend predecessors, the scarf belt and chain belt, the cummerbund is the perfect piece to define a waist, add texture, and turn an otherwise simplistic outfit—like a button-down and jeans or a tee and trousers—into a deliberate look. As someone who loves to both spot an early trend and test it out myself, I knew this was one I needed to experiment with IRL. I bought the first belt I could find available this summer (a sub-$50 Zara one that's since sold out in multiple colors) and spent the past few weeks road-testing it, from the office to fashion week. I've landed on five ways that feel wearable and decidedly not costumey in real life. Consider this your sign to test out the look too.
Ahead, see where the trend appeared on the runway, glean my styling ideas, and shop the cummerbunds on the market.
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The Runway Looks
It may seem like the cummerbund is the styling element that's suddenly everywhere, but looking at the past few seasons of runways, it's clear that the designer collections have been building up to this moment. Celine's fall 2026 menswear collection was one of the first places I saw the trend emerge, and I immediately took note of the fresh color combinations and dressed-down feel that designer Michael Rider gave the tuxedo piece. But the momentum carried into the spring/summer 2027 shows, too, where we saw the piece completely surge in popularity. In New York, independent designers such as Conner Ives, Kallmeyer, and Heirlome each took their own turn interpreting the tuxedo-dressing motif and providing sufficient proof that the trend has range well beyond the black-tie circuit. Seen together, these two seasons of shows make a compelling case that the cummerbund is the new way to shape a waist and give an outfit a forward, polished feel.
How I'm Styling a Cummerbund
What you'll need: Colored T-shirt + cummerbund + relaxed trousers + court shoes + slim clutch bag
Madewell
The Perfect Crewneck Tee in Allday Jersey
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant
Le Seul
Camellia Flats
Side Eye
1225 Madison Ave
What you'll need: Striped button-down shirt + satin cummerbund + black trousers + pendant necklace + flats
Brochu Walker
The Everyday Shirt
Argent
Straight Leg Trouser in Seasonless Wool
Demellier
New York Tote
Loro Piana
Rebeca Flats
Coach
Envelope Pendant Long Necklace
What you'll need: White button-down shirt + satin cummerbund + mid-blue jeans + pumps
The Anteros
Lief
Madewell
Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
The Row
Agnes 12 Bag
Loeffler Randall
Neive Crocodile Leather Low Pump
Ray-Ban
Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses
What you'll need: White T-shirt + silk skirt + cummerbund + slingbacks + drop earrings
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.