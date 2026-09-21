It can’t just be me that’s over summer and very ready for autumn? I mean, after what’s felt like a never-ending heatwave that’s forced me to live in just my plain black linen trousers and sandals, I, for one, cannot wait for the chance to be a little more experimental with my outfits. My first port of call? Getting my heavier denim out, of course, and recently, I’ve noticed one particular jeans style being paired with a cool trainer trend that I cannot wait to try out. And if you know anything about my own personal style, then it will come as no surprise that I was inspired to try out this chic formula by the stylish over-50s.
Spotted earlier this month at the US Open tennis championship, Nicole Kidman wore a pair of cropped jeans with white-and-black trainers, finishing off the look with a smart button-down shirt and suede bag to dress this combo up. This outfit formula has inspired both my off-duty and office wardrobe for the upcoming autumn season. It’s easy to throw on, comfortable and not to mention exceptionally easy to dress up or down, depending on your top and accessories choices. But the best part? This cool combo can be worn in any denim wash and trainer colour of your liking. Me personally? I’ll be taking a cue from Nicole Kidman and styling my classic blue cropped jeans with two-tone trainers for casual days out with friends, but switch these up for a darker denim wash and plain black minimal trainers for the office. The styling possibilities are truly endless.
So if you too are ready to pack away your summer separates to make room for something just a little more autumn-appropriate, keep scrolling to shop the best cropped jeans and white and black trainers to get Nicole’s look at home. Happy shopping!
Shop Cropped Jeans and Two-Tone Trainers
h&m
Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans
H&M has some of the best denim on the high street.
adidas Originals
Samba Og Trainers
Adidas Sambas are iconic for very good reason.
Uniqlo
High Rise Straight Jeans
This darker denim wash is perfect for the office.
M&S
Leather Retro Side Detail Trainers
M&S trainers are exceptionally comfortable.
ME+EM
Slim Crop Jean
Petite dressers will love this ultra-cropped pair.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Trainers
The Mexico 66 trainers are a fashion-person favourite.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Layla High Rise Straight Selvedge Jeans
The perfect everyday jeans.
Prada
Mesh Fabric and Suede Sneakers
I'll never say no to a chunkier trainer silhouette.
Boden
Barrel Leg Jeans
Barrel-leg jeans are an easy way to add interest to an autumn outfit.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.