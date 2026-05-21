PSA: This Is the Pant-and-Heel Outfit Cool Girls Are Wearing With Coach's New It Bag

If you follow Cannes Film Festival fashion, you are probably aware that Bella Hadid is consistently among the chicest celebrities in attendance. Her fashion choices, both on the red carpet and off duty around the French Riviera, are closely watched by fashion lovers and insiders alike.
This season is no different. So far, we've seen and loved Hadid's two gorgeous embellished dresses custom-made by Prada and her black maxi dress from Tom Ford's F/W 26 collection. However, our favorite has been her casual yet equally polished outfit, which included Coach's new It bag.
While leaving Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, Hadid was spotted in a vintage ruffle-trimmed blouse with low-rise beige pants. She accessorized the look with Stuart Weitzman tortoiseshell pumps, oval sunglasses, a gold charm necklace, and the Coach Chelsea bag adorned with a custom charm.
The Chelsea bag is one of the brand's newest styles and has quickly become coveted among cool fashion people for its laid-back, effortlessly chic design. The silhouette, available in 30 and 36 inches and in a plethora of colors, features soft-grained leather, a thin shoulder, and an embossed gold logo. Most notably, though, is the flap closure—a design feature spotted on other It bags this season. Think Matthieu Blazy's new Chanel Maxi Flapbag.
With its minimalist aesthetic, the Chelsea pairs well with everything from jeans and a white tee to a blazer and trousers. If you prefer something in the middle, like Hadid's look, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up the best beige pants and tortoiseshell heels. Plus, discover and shop the Coach Chelsea bag before Hadid sells it out.