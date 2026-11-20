I don't know about you, but I've been listening to holiday music for at least two weeks now. I need it in order to get my head in the right space to shop for gifts, one of my favorite early-winter activities. I like it even more than the Bryant Park holiday market, and I love the Bryant Park holiday market. Finding the perfect present for each of the important people in your life is the ultimate indicator of care, so it's an activity that takes time and energy to master. I've spent over a decade honing my skills, to the point that I can guarantee the gifts I recommend will impress. No gift receipt required.
This brings me to the reason we're all here: to discover the best holiday presents of 2026, from beauty tools straight from a makeup artist's kit to jewelry capable of making every outfit feel special. There's also a perfume so timeless it'll always be met with gratitude, the comfy-chic pants It girl after It girl has been caught wearing, and plenty of cashmere sweaters to go around. If you've hit a brick wall thinking about impactful gift ideas, prepare to feel instantly unstuck. I have all the confidence in the world that you'll find just the cozy knit, funky hair comb, and glamorous set of earrings you've been searching for—just in time for the holiday season to really begin.
Best Holiday Presents 2026
Beauty Gifts
Who doesn't want a refill of their go-to scent or a comb capable of taking their bathroom sink from boring to stylized when the holidays come around? I certainly wouldn't complain about either. Beauty gifts are some of the easiest to buy and most universally enjoyed presents of all. The trick is to steer clear of most makeup unless you're 100% sure you know their shade and select products that solve problems, not add to their existing ones. In other words, skip the retinol and intense acids, and instead, opt for expert-tested tools, relaxing under-eye masks, and lip treatments that actually combat winter's drying tendencies.
Chanel
Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu
This ambery scent will make every day smell rich and luxurious. Who doesn't want to gift that sensation?
RŌZ
Evergreen Style Cream
Your curly-haired friends will thank you for years to come for introducing them to this styling cream.
Gohar
Hair Comb
I want one for my bathroom counter.
Sonna
The Brightening LED Face Mask
It's effective and cute.
chanel
Le Left Flash Eye
These are game changers for long travel days. Talk about first-class energy.
La Bonne Brosse
N.01 The Shine & Care Hairbrush
Six months after the holiday season, check back in. Whoever you gifted this brush to will likely have the most beautiful hair you've ever seen.
THERABODY
TheraFace Depuffing Wand
I've talked to multiple makeup artists who swear by this Depuffing Wand by Theraface. It gets hot and cold without the mess, making it a perfect carry-on essential for flights. I have one and recently used it during a 17-hour travel day. It's a game changer, for sure.
Toteme
Monogram Sleep Set
The best (and chicest) sleep of your life awaits.
Dyson
Airwrap Co-Anda2x Multi-Styler and Dryer
Warning: This gift will change its receiver's life.
Santa Maria Novella
Melograno Bath Salts
I just want to put this next to my bath. The packaging is gorgeous.
Apparel Gifts
Apparel gifts are some of the hardest to shop for, and that's for a couple of reasons. Sizing is tricky unless you, like me, have a Notes app full of loved ones' sizing so you can gauge whether that vintage skirt at the flea market or sample sale coat will fit. Clothes are also more personal than accessories and jewelry, so knowing someone's preferred cut of jeans or favorite neckline is important. All that said, it still makes a fantastic present option given how infrequently some people buy apparel for themselves. Other things usually come first, so by upgrading your mom's cashmere collection or buying the coat your best friend has considered investing in for the last three months, you're taking their guilt or reservations out of the equation, making their lives—and their wardrobes—better in the process.
Carelli
Rosa Floral Faux Fur Cropped Blazer
As seen on Lily Muni He and Alexandra Leclerc in the Formula One paddock this season.
Our editor in chief actually recommended these nightgowns to me.
Tibi
Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
A cashmere sweater is arguably the most universally well-received gift of all time.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Collared Cable Knit Sweater
The preppy look is so back.
vince
Plush Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
Vince gifts are appreciated gifts.
Reformation
Stella Coat
If your loved one hates pretty things, this is not the gift for them.
STAUD
Hudson Cashmere Sweater
Stripes, stripes, and more stripes!
ST. AGNI
Wool and Silk-Blend Floral-Jacquard Cloqué Wide-Leg Pants
These will sell out by mid-December, so I highly recommend buying them for your best friend, sister, or girlfriend while they're still in stock.
STAUD
Serrano Cashmere Relaxed Crew
The color of the season!
Jewelry Gifts
Jewelry gifts are universally appreciated, whether you spend $200 or $20,000. There's just something about unwrapping a small box with a big present inside that feels special—especially if you go deep and source something they've been eyeing, that matches another item in their jewelry box, or features their birthstone or another bespoke-feeling detail. My favorite jewelry gift involves taking an heirloom and bringing it back to life, whether that means getting an old watch serviced or modernizing a pair of decades-old earrings.
Dorsey
Petite Spencer Ring
A family heirloom in the making.
Heaven Mayhem
Ander Earrings
The little pearls are just darling.
Tityaravy
Mony Full Bangle
Something green is the holiday version of something blue.
Julietta
Sabine Cuff
Every outfit will feel stylish with this cuff.
Spinelli Kilcollin
Piera SG Ring
One hundred percent satisfaction guarantee.
Le Sundial
Nives Necklace
Every cool fashion person in 2027 will be wearing long beaded necklaces.
AGATHA
Thin Ring Drop Victoire
I would've assumed this ring cost 10 times more than it does.
Julietta
Lina Cuff
Enamel jewelry is so in right now.
Dorsey
Long Sylvie Rivière Earrings
These are just lovely, aren't they?
TITYARAVY
Mony Bangle
This bangle and a pretty cocktail watch—talk about a match made in heaven.
Accessories Gifts
And last, but certainly not least, are accessories, a perfect pick for your fashion friend who loves a good basic but doesn't want to look basic. There's a velvet scarf or croc-embossed clutch for that—both of which are featured below. Other foolproof accessory gifts include luxury socks (Comme Si makes the best ones), the holiday version of their favorite Déhanche belt, and a fun pair of leather gloves that will keep them warm on cold winter days and garner endless compliments.
Liffner
Pushlock Clutch
Because I bet your most stylish friend has been eyeing this clutch.
Stella McCartney
Croc-Embossed Cone-Heel Slingback Pumps
The green croc feels festive and timeless at the same time.
Déhanche
Hollyhock Belt
If you always see your best friend wearing the Hollyhock Belt, give them this holiday-ready version.
Jimmy Choo
Micro Bon Bon
An outfit-making bag if I've ever seen one.
LE SUNDIAL
Ritual Bloom Opera Fringed-Trimmed Velvet Scarf
There are so many ways to style this fringed velvet scarf.
Shevoke
Ekme Sunglasses
These cool sunnies will fill any receiver with gratitude.
Toteme
T-Lock Ostrich-Embossed Crossbody
A classic style with a modern touch.
AGNELLE
Lena Fringe-Trimmed Leather Gloves
The fringe really makes it.
Comme Si
The Yves Cotton Sock
These aren't the socks I used to get in my stocking as a kid.
Jimmy Choo
Elaphe Printed Shoulder Bag
No, but actually, I saved (one of) the best present(s) for last.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.