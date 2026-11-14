Not Animal Print—The New Shoe-Print Trend It Girls Will Be Wearing in 2027 Is Here

Don't worry—animal-print shoes aren't going on hiatus anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact. But there's an alternative I want to bring to your attention; one that I predict could go mainstream in 2027, and I have several reasons to back up my prediction. The print is camo, and if camo shoes aren't yet on your radar, eternal It girl Alexa Chung is here to change that, as she just posted a photo on her Instagram feed, wearing a pair of camo loafers with jeans. (Her shoes are by NYC-based brand Belgian Shoes, and are sadly not available for purchase online.)
Camo-print pants have been covered exhaustively this year, and as with any trend, the natural question is: How will it evolve? In this case, to your feet is a great guess. The third reason that's led me to make my camo-shoe prediction is that cool brands such as Tibi and Adidas are leaning heavily into camo-print footwear, with Tibi releasing them in flat, high-heel mule, and loafer iterations this season, and Adidas in the eternally buzzy Samba and Taekwondo styles.
Camouflage print has long been identified as a streetwear trend, but the new shoe-trend version of camo can primarily be found in calf hair, similar to most animal-print shoes, interestingly enough. As is always the case with calf hair, it instantly elevates the casual, utilitarian print. Keep scrolling to see what I mean for yourself, and to shop my camo-print shoe edit.
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Alexa Chung's Camo Loafers
Belgian Shoes
Mr. Casual Camouflage Pony
Call to inquire.
Shop Camo-Print Shoes
Pretty Ballerinas
Pointed Toe Poni Leather Loafers
Tibi
Gwinnett Camouflage Mules
adidas
Samba OG Shoes in Supplier Colour / Off White / Bliss Pink
Tibi
Somerset Camouflage Flats
Rothy's
The Daily Loafers
Ann Mashburn
Joy Mule in Camouflage Calf Hair
Pretty Ballerinas
Nicole Ballerina in Camouflage Printed Poni
Tibi
Herbert Camouflage Loafers
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes in Cream White / Utility Black / Gum
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.