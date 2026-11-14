Not Animal Print—The New Shoe-Print Trend It Girls Will Be Wearing in 2027 Is Here

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Alexa Chung wearing a trench coat and jeans
(Image credit: @alexachung; @alexachung)
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Don't worry—animal-print shoes aren't going on hiatus anytime soon. Quite the opposite, in fact. But there's an alternative I want to bring to your attention; one that I predict could go mainstream in 2027, and I have several reasons to back up my prediction. The print is camo, and if camo shoes aren't yet on your radar, eternal It girl Alexa Chung is here to change that, as she just posted a photo on her Instagram feed, wearing a pair of camo loafers with jeans. (Her shoes are by NYC-based brand Belgian Shoes, and are sadly not available for purchase online.)

Camo-print pants have been covered exhaustively this year, and as with any trend, the natural question is: How will it evolve? In this case, to your feet is a great guess. The third reason that's led me to make my camo-shoe prediction is that cool brands such as Tibi and Adidas are leaning heavily into camo-print footwear, with Tibi releasing them in flat, high-heel mule, and loafer iterations this season, and Adidas in the eternally buzzy Samba and Taekwondo styles.

Camouflage print has long been identified as a streetwear trend, but the new shoe-trend version of camo can primarily be found in calf hair, similar to most animal-print shoes, interestingly enough. As is always the case with calf hair, it instantly elevates the casual, utilitarian print. Keep scrolling to see what I mean for yourself, and to shop my camo-print shoe edit.

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Alexa Chung's Camo Loafers

Alexa Chung wearing camo-print calf hair loafers

(Image credit: @alexachung)

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.