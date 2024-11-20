3 Elevated Winter Colour Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Black This Season
While I'm not afraid of an all-black ensemble, recently, without even meaning to, I've found myself styling just that multiple times a week. Chic as the classic shade might be, I'm coming to the point in my winter styling where my wardrobe is desperate for a fresh wash of colour.
Not wanting to go overboard, but eager to add some dimension to my outfits, I'm keen to integrate some moody winter shades into my rotation. To get to grips with the colours that are really having a moment right now, naturally, my first port of call was the celebrity style set. With stylists, designers and editors at their beck and call, this fashion circle is the most obvious starting point for some new-season inspiration. And, of course, they delivered just like they always do.
If you're also in the market for some fresh winter colour trends to revive your wardrobe right now, read on to discover the three wintery shades celebrities are already wearing.
The 3 Winter Colour Trends Celebrities Are Backing Right Now
1. RILEY KEOUGH IN NAVY
Style Notes: If you're also sick of styling back all winter, then navy is the grown-up alternative that will have you looking just as chic. Styling well with gold and silver jewels, this classic winter tone adds depth to an outfit whilst remaining versatile and easy to wear with a wider range of shades.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NAVY ITEMS HERE:
2. YARA SHAHIDI IN PLUM
Style Notes: The plum colour trend is the underrated winter shade that celebrities can't resist. A fresher alternative to the rich burgundy shades that are saturating the market this season, this deeper colour gives your look a wintery energy while remaining easy to style.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PLUM ITEMS HERE:
KAIA GERBER IN RED
Style Notes: Red will always be one of my favourite winter shades, and model Kaia Gerber has just inspired me to style an entirely rouge ensemble. Wearing her cute red cardigan with a swishy pair of trousers, Gerber's latest look is about to become a staple in my winter rotation.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED ITEMS HERE:
This classic knit looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
