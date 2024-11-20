3 Elevated Winter Colour Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Black This Season

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

While I'm not afraid of an all-black ensemble, recently, without even meaning to, I've found myself styling just that multiple times a week. Chic as the classic shade might be, I'm coming to the point in my winter styling where my wardrobe is desperate for a fresh wash of colour.

Not wanting to go overboard, but eager to add some dimension to my outfits, I'm keen to integrate some moody winter shades into my rotation. To get to grips with the colours that are really having a moment right now, naturally, my first port of call was the celebrity style set. With stylists, designers and editors at their beck and call, this fashion circle is the most obvious starting point for some new-season inspiration. And, of course, they delivered just like they always do.

If you're also in the market for some fresh winter colour trends to revive your wardrobe right now, read on to discover the three wintery shades celebrities are already wearing.

1. RILEY KEOUGH IN NAVY

Riley Keough wears a navy outfit.

(Image credit: @sweetbabyjamie)

Style Notes: If you're also sick of styling back all winter, then navy is the grown-up alternative that will have you looking just as chic. Styling well with gold and silver jewels, this classic winter tone adds depth to an outfit whilst remaining versatile and easy to wear with a wider range of shades.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NAVY ITEMS HERE:

Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan

Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.

Naelle Skirt - Navy - Merino Wool - Sézane
Sezane
Naelle Skirt

Style with tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.

Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress

This elegant evening dress also comes in three other shades.

Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin
Loewe
Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin

In my opinion, this is the perfect party season purse.

2. YARA SHAHIDI IN PLUM

YARA SHAHIDI wears a plum outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The plum colour trend is the underrated winter shade that celebrities can't resist. A fresher alternative to the rich burgundy shades that are saturating the market this season, this deeper colour gives your look a wintery energy while remaining easy to style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PLUM ITEMS HERE:

Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail
Zara
Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail

Style with tall heels or opt for a pretty Mary Jane.

Red Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Wide Leg Trousers

This comes in short, regular and long lengths.

Azul Virgin Wool Blazer
The Row
Azul Virgin Wool Blazer

This elegant blazer has shot to the top of my wish list.

The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York

Fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier's chic bag range.

KAIA GERBER IN RED

Kaia Gerber wears a red outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Red will always be one of my favourite winter shades, and model Kaia Gerber has just inspired me to style an entirely rouge ensemble. Wearing her cute red cardigan with a swishy pair of trousers, Gerber's latest look is about to become a staple in my winter rotation.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED ITEMS HERE:

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Style with heels or dress these down with ballet flats.

Massimo Dutti, Crew Neck Knit Cardigan
Massimo Dutti
Crew Neck Knit Cardigan

This classic knit looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Halter Midi Dress
Zara
Halter Midi Dress

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Heeled Satin Mules
H&M
Heeled Satin Mules

Add a chic flush of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸