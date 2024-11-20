3 Elevated Winter Colour Trends Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Black This Season

While I'm not afraid of an all-black ensemble, recently, without even meaning to, I've found myself styling just that multiple times a week. Chic as the classic shade might be, I'm coming to the point in my winter styling where my wardrobe is desperate for a fresh wash of colour.

Not wanting to go overboard, but eager to add some dimension to my outfits, I'm keen to integrate some moody winter shades into my rotation. To get to grips with the colours that are really having a moment right now, naturally, my first port of call was the celebrity style set. With stylists, designers and editors at their beck and call, this fashion circle is the most obvious starting point for some new-season inspiration. And, of course, they delivered just like they always do.

If you're also in the market for some fresh winter colour trends to revive your wardrobe right now, read on to discover the three wintery shades celebrities are already wearing.

The 3 Winter Colour Trends Celebrities Are Backing Right Now

1. RILEY KEOUGH IN NAVY

Style Notes: If you're also sick of styling back all winter, then navy is the grown-up alternative that will have you looking just as chic. Styling well with gold and silver jewels, this classic winter tone adds depth to an outfit whilst remaining versatile and easy to wear with a wider range of shades.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NAVY ITEMS HERE:

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW Layer this over a white tee or style on its own.

Sezane Naelle Skirt £135 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.

Reformation Oren Silk Dress £348 SHOP NOW This elegant evening dress also comes in three other shades.

Loewe Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £1650 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect party season purse.

2. YARA SHAHIDI IN PLUM

Style Notes: The plum colour trend is the underrated winter shade that celebrities can't resist. A fresher alternative to the rich burgundy shades that are saturating the market this season, this deeper colour gives your look a wintery energy while remaining easy to style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PLUM ITEMS HERE:

Zara Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail £40 SHOP NOW Style with tall heels or opt for a pretty Mary Jane.

River Island Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW This comes in short, regular and long lengths.

The Row Azul Virgin Wool Blazer £3000 SHOP NOW This elegant blazer has shot to the top of my wish list.

DeMellier The Midi New York £445 SHOP NOW Fashion people can't get enough of DeMellier's chic bag range.

KAIA GERBER IN RED

Style Notes: Red will always be one of my favourite winter shades, and model Kaia Gerber has just inspired me to style an entirely rouge ensemble. Wearing her cute red cardigan with a swishy pair of trousers, Gerber's latest look is about to become a staple in my winter rotation.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED ITEMS HERE:

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW Style with heels or dress these down with ballet flats.

Massimo Dutti Crew Neck Knit Cardigan £60 SHOP NOW This classic knit looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Zara Halter Midi Dress £30 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.