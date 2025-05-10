Stop the Search—This Is the Chicest Legging Trend to Wear With Uggs
Leggings and Uggs is a timeless combination—there's no doubt about that. And if you're a celebrity who attends pilates classes in Los Angeles, the paparazzi will probably photograph you wearing the combination on a regular basis. Kaia Gerber, the subject of this particular story, is one of them. What does vary is the type of leggings and Ugg shoes that people wear, and Gerber just displayed the chicest, most trend-forward combination there is right now.
While heading to a workout in Los Angeles this week, Gerber was spotted wearing black flared leggings and Ugg Tasman Slippers. Flared jeans and leggings have proven to be very buzzy in 2025, and Ugg Tasman Slippers continue to be one of the most popular styles the brand makes, season after season. Gerber's appear to be the soft grey iteration—Goose—which are only available in the UK (but I found them for you, of course).
The verdict is that if you want to ensure your legging outfits are particularly 2025-appropriate, keep scrolling to shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and flared leggings to wear together.
On Kaia Gerber: Ugg Tasman Slippers in Goose ($120)
Shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and Flared Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
