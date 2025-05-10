Stop the Search—This Is the Chicest Legging Trend to Wear With Uggs

Leggings and Uggs is a timeless combination—there's no doubt about that. And if you're a celebrity who attends pilates classes in Los Angeles, the paparazzi will probably photograph you wearing the combination on a regular basis. Kaia Gerber, the subject of this particular story, is one of them. What does vary is the type of leggings and Ugg shoes that people wear, and Gerber just displayed the chicest, most trend-forward combination there is right now.

While heading to a workout in Los Angeles this week, Gerber was spotted wearing black flared leggings and Ugg Tasman Slippers. Flared jeans and leggings have proven to be very buzzy in 2025, and Ugg Tasman Slippers continue to be one of the most popular styles the brand makes, season after season. Gerber's appear to be the soft grey iteration—Goose—which are only available in the UK (but I found them for you, of course).

The verdict is that if you want to ensure your legging outfits are particularly 2025-appropriate, keep scrolling to shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and flared leggings to wear together.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Ugg Tasman Slippers in Goose ($120)

Shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and Flared Leggings

UGG Suede Tasman Slippers in Goose $120 SHOP NOW

UGG Tasman II Slippers in Chestnut $120 SHOP NOW

UGG Tasman II Slippers in Black $120 SHOP NOW

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Leggings $108 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants $118 SHOP NOW

Commando Neoprene Flared Leggings $178 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Golden Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Flare 32" Leggings $88 SHOP NOW

Vuori Halo Slim Flare Leggings $108 SHOP NOW

Alo Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings $128 SHOP NOW