Stop the Search—This Is the Chicest Legging Trend to Wear With Uggs

Leggings and Uggs is a timeless combination—there's no doubt about that. And if you're a celebrity who attends pilates classes in Los Angeles, the paparazzi will probably photograph you wearing the combination on a regular basis. Kaia Gerber, the subject of this particular story, is one of them. What does vary is the type of leggings and Ugg shoes that people wear, and Gerber just displayed the chicest, most trend-forward combination there is right now.

While heading to a workout in Los Angeles this week, Gerber was spotted wearing black flared leggings and Ugg Tasman Slippers. Flared jeans and leggings have proven to be very buzzy in 2025, and Ugg Tasman Slippers continue to be one of the most popular styles the brand makes, season after season. Gerber's appear to be the soft grey iteration—Goose—which are only available in the UK (but I found them for you, of course).

The verdict is that if you want to ensure your legging outfits are particularly 2025-appropriate, keep scrolling to shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and flared leggings to wear together.

Kaia Gerber wearing a sports bra, leggings, and Uggs

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Ugg Tasman Slippers in Goose ($120)

Shop Ugg Tasman Slippers and Flared Leggings

Suede Tasman Slippers
UGG
Suede Tasman Slippers in Goose

Women's Tasman Ii
UGG
Tasman II Slippers in Chestnut

UGG, Tasman II Slippers in Black
UGG
Tasman II Slippers in Black

Splits59 Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Legging, 30”
Splits59
Raquel High Waist Supplex Flared Leggings

Lululemon, Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants
Lululemon
Groove Nulu Super-High-Rise Flared Pants

Commando Neoprene Flared Leggings
Commando
Neoprene Flared Leggings

Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Flare 32" Legging
Aritzia
Golden Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Flare 32" Leggings

Halo Slim Flare Leggings
Vuori
Halo Slim Flare Leggings

Alo, Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings
Alo
Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings

Dri-Fit Flare Leggings
Nike
Dri-Fit Flare Leggings

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

