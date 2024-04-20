Celebs Love Wearing Wide-Leg Trousers Just As Much As I Do—4 Chic Looks I’m Copying

The humble wide-leg trouser is a wardrobe staple not to be underestimated. Dress it up with a smart cotton shirt and you have an elevated weekday look that will have you feeling polished and poised all day. Or, style it with a graphic tee and some chunky sandals and you're crafted a laidback outfit that feels just as comfortable as your favourite pyjamas.

Whilst I'll preach the importance of a great wide-leg pair of trousers day and night, I'm not the only one who reaches for this wardrobe staple most days of the week. Although they're equipped with generous budgets, in-demand stylists and a front row seats at major runway shows, celebrities also find themselves coming back to this underrated trouser time and time again.

As a lover of great wide-leg trousers with a penchant for keeping up with the best celebrity looks, below I've chronicled four of my favourite celebrity wide-leg trouser outfits to keep my styling inspiration topped up. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jasmine Tookes, read on to discover how the celebrities are styling their wide-leg trousers this season.

1. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst I always look forward to seeing Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet looks, it's her off-duty style that I really can't get enough of. Selecting relaxed items such as slouchy shirts and wide-leg trousers, the actress always manages to craft an ensemble that feels comfortable, wearable and ever-so-chic, and this errand running look captured this essence so perfectly.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Oxford Shirt £19 SHOP NOW The fresh shade of blue is currently trending for spring/summer.

Gap Tank Top £8 SHOP NOW Style underneath a loose shirt or wear on its own come summertime.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW These rich navy shade also looks chic styled with whites and creams.

Prada Sunglasses With Prada logo £370 SHOP NOW The bright spring sun calls for extra-chic sunglasses.

Mango Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes £46 SHOP NOW The easiest way to dress up a day-time outfit.

2. ROSIE HUNTINGTON WHITELEY:

Style Notes: I've done the research and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's trouser collection is a near even spilt of skin-hugging leggings and ultra-wide leg trousers. Pairing her cream coloured pair with the corresponding vest, Huntington-Whiteley smartened up with billowy silhouette in the chicest way possible.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Oversized Cat-Eye Sunglasses £75 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

AllSaints Deri Lyn Linen Blend Waistcoat £139 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with the matching trousers.

AllSaints Deri Lyn Linen Blend Trousers £169 SHOP NOW This also comes in a dark beige shade.

Arket Buckle Leather Belt £57 SHOP NOW A sleek leather belt is the perfect finishing touch.

3. JASMINE TOOKES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Demonstrating the versatile nature of a black wide-leg trousers, model Jasmine Tookes brought a decidedly elegant edge to her trouser styling. Wearing hers with a structured coat that featured oversized shoulders, Tookes' incorporation of a tailored element helped to balance the casual nature of the slouchy trousers. If you're looking to give your favourite pair an elevated twist, look no further than her simple styling hack.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Saint Laurent Oversized Coat in Wool £4640 SHOP NOW This classic coat is a wardrobe hero you'll come back to year after year.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee with your favourite jeans for an easy-off duty look.

Saint Laurent La 66 Buckle Thin Belt in Grained Lambskin £420 SHOP NOW Style with wide-leg trousers or use to cinch in your favourite dress.

Mango Wide Leg Suit Trousers £50 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy blazer or wear with a chunky knit.

Vagabond Shoemakers Alina Boots £155 £140 SHOP NOW Bank these pointed-toe boots whilst they're still on sale.

4. LAURA HARRIER

Style Notes: Styling a relaxed outfit you can find me replicating all season, Harrier opted for a trending wide-leg linen trouser to form the base of her look. Given the lightweight trousers a cosier edge, the actress styled her look with a warm navy knit—creating a spring-ready outfit that you'll never grow tired of.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £154 SHOP NOW This cosy knit is ideal for early-spring styling.

H&M Linen Trousers £28 SHOP NOW These also come in black.

Mango Ballet Flats £45 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pretty maxi dress.