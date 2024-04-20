Celebs Love Wearing Wide-Leg Trousers Just As Much As I Do—4 Chic Looks I’m Copying
The humble wide-leg trouser is a wardrobe staple not to be underestimated. Dress it up with a smart cotton shirt and you have an elevated weekday look that will have you feeling polished and poised all day. Or, style it with a graphic tee and some chunky sandals and you're crafted a laidback outfit that feels just as comfortable as your favourite pyjamas.
Whilst I'll preach the importance of a great wide-leg pair of trousers day and night, I'm not the only one who reaches for this wardrobe staple most days of the week. Although they're equipped with generous budgets, in-demand stylists and a front row seats at major runway shows, celebrities also find themselves coming back to this underrated trouser time and time again.
As a lover of great wide-leg trousers with a penchant for keeping up with the best celebrity looks, below I've chronicled four of my favourite celebrity wide-leg trouser outfits to keep my styling inspiration topped up. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jasmine Tookes, read on to discover how the celebrities are styling their wide-leg trousers this season.
1. JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Style Notes: Whilst I always look forward to seeing Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet looks, it's her off-duty style that I really can't get enough of. Selecting relaxed items such as slouchy shirts and wide-leg trousers, the actress always manages to craft an ensemble that feels comfortable, wearable and ever-so-chic, and this errand running look captured this essence so perfectly.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These rich navy shade also looks chic styled with whites and creams.
2. ROSIE HUNTINGTON WHITELEY:
Style Notes: I've done the research and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's trouser collection is a near even spilt of skin-hugging leggings and ultra-wide leg trousers. Pairing her cream coloured pair with the corresponding vest, Huntington-Whiteley smartened up with billowy silhouette in the chicest way possible.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. JASMINE TOOKES
Style Notes: Demonstrating the versatile nature of a black wide-leg trousers, model Jasmine Tookes brought a decidedly elegant edge to her trouser styling. Wearing hers with a structured coat that featured oversized shoulders, Tookes' incorporation of a tailored element helped to balance the casual nature of the slouchy trousers. If you're looking to give your favourite pair an elevated twist, look no further than her simple styling hack.
SHOP THE LOOK:
This classic coat is a wardrobe hero you'll come back to year after year.
Style over a white tee with your favourite jeans for an easy-off duty look.
Style with wide-leg trousers or use to cinch in your favourite dress.
4. LAURA HARRIER
Style Notes: Styling a relaxed outfit you can find me replicating all season, Harrier opted for a trending wide-leg linen trouser to form the base of her look. Given the lightweight trousers a cosier edge, the actress styled her look with a warm navy knit—creating a spring-ready outfit that you'll never grow tired of.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These oval-frame sunglasses are so flatting on the face.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
