Celebs Love Wearing Wide-Leg Trousers Just As Much As I Do—4 Chic Looks I’m Copying

By Natalie Munro
published

The humble wide-leg trouser is a wardrobe staple not to be underestimated. Dress it up with a smart cotton shirt and you have an elevated weekday look that will have you feeling polished and poised all day. Or, style it with a graphic tee and some chunky sandals and you're crafted a laidback outfit that feels just as comfortable as your favourite pyjamas.

Whilst I'll preach the importance of a great wide-leg pair of trousers day and night, I'm not the only one who reaches for this wardrobe staple most days of the week. Although they're equipped with generous budgets, in-demand stylists and a front row seats at major runway shows, celebrities also find themselves coming back to this underrated trouser time and time again.

As a lover of great wide-leg trousers with a penchant for keeping up with the best celebrity looks, below I've chronicled four of my favourite celebrity wide-leg trouser outfits to keep my styling inspiration topped up. From Jennifer Lawrence to Jasmine Tookes, read on to discover how the celebrities are styling their wide-leg trousers this season.

1. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence styles wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst I always look forward to seeing Jennifer Lawrence's red carpet looks, it's her off-duty style that I really can't get enough of. Selecting relaxed items such as slouchy shirts and wide-leg trousers, the actress always manages to craft an ensemble that feels comfortable, wearable and ever-so-chic, and this errand running look captured this essence so perfectly.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

The fresh shade of blue is currently trending for spring/summer.

Gap Black Favourite Tank Top
Gap
Tank Top

Style underneath a loose shirt or wear on its own come summertime.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

These rich navy shade also looks chic styled with whites and creams.

Sunglasses with Prada logo
Prada
Sunglasses With Prada logo

The bright spring sun calls for extra-chic sunglasses.

Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes - Women
Mango
Asymmetrical Heeled Shoes

The easiest way to dress up a day-time outfit.

2. ROSIE HUNTINGTON WHITELEY:

Rosie HW wear wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: I've done the research and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's trouser collection is a near even spilt of skin-hugging leggings and ultra-wide leg trousers. Pairing her cream coloured pair with the corresponding vest, Huntington-Whiteley smartened up with billowy silhouette in the chicest way possible.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Cat-Eye Sunglasses
COS
Oversized Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Deri Lyn Linen Blend Waistcoat
AllSaints
Deri Lyn Linen Blend Waistcoat

Style with denim or wear with the matching trousers.

Deri Lyn Linen Blend Trousers
AllSaints
Deri Lyn Linen Blend Trousers

This also comes in a dark beige shade.

belt
Arket
Buckle Leather Belt

A sleek leather belt is the perfect finishing touch.

3. JASMINE TOOKES

Jasmine Tookes styles wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Demonstrating the versatile nature of a black wide-leg trousers, model Jasmine Tookes brought a decidedly elegant edge to her trouser styling. Wearing hers with a structured coat that featured oversized shoulders, Tookes' incorporation of a tailored element helped to balance the casual nature of the slouchy trousers. If you're looking to give your favourite pair an elevated twist, look no further than her simple styling hack.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Coat in Wool
Saint Laurent
Oversized Coat in Wool

This classic coat is a wardrobe hero you'll come back to year after year.

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Style over a white tee with your favourite jeans for an easy-off duty look.

La 66 Buckle Thin Belt in Grained Lambskin
Saint Laurent
La 66 Buckle Thin Belt in Grained Lambskin

Style with wide-leg trousers or use to cinch in your favourite dress.

Wide Leg Suit Trousers - Women
Mango
Wide Leg Suit Trousers

Style with a boxy blazer or wear with a chunky knit.

boots
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alina Boots

Bank these pointed-toe boots whilst they're still on sale.

4. LAURA HARRIER

Laura Harrier wears wide leg trousers

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Styling a relaxed outfit you can find me replicating all season, Harrier opted for a trending wide-leg linen trouser to form the base of her look. Given the lightweight trousers a cosier edge, the actress styled her look with a warm navy knit—creating a spring-ready outfit that you'll never grow tired of.

SHOP THE LOOK:

jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

This cosy knit is ideal for early-spring styling.

linen trousers
H&M
Linen Trousers

These also come in black.

ballet flats
Mango
Ballet Flats

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a pretty maxi dress.

sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

These oval-frame sunglasses are so flatting on the face.

Explore More:
Jennifer Lawrence Jasmine Tookes Laura Harrier Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸