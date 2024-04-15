Rosie HW Just Wore the Stylish Alternative to Dresses That Makes Spring Dressing So Easy

By Natalie Munro
published

Dressing for spring and summer is one of the main reasons that the hottest seasons are my favourite. Simply reach for a pretty dress or linen trouser and some strappy sandals and you're ready without a hitch—no need to spare a thought about layers, wet-weather gear, or "appropriate" footwear. With a fondness for the ease of warm-weather styling, I couldn't help but notice that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore the perfect equivalent in the form a chic dress alternative that's makes getting ready so easy.

Reaching for a baggy jumpsuit from Saint Laurent, Rosie crafted an easy-to style outfit that offered just the right amount of coverage for the spring season.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a baggy jumpsuit.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

With a long-sleeve, full-length design and comfortable, baggy fit, the model's jumpsuit matched the ease of a flowing summer dress whilst meeting the weather demands of this slightly cooler season. In a light beige hue, Huntington-Whiteley's jumpsuit conveyed a relaxed and laidback energy that was punctuated by the structure found in the oversized shoulders and leather belt detail. These clever details balanced the feel of the piece, whilst encapsulating the model's naturally polished yet easy-going style.

It's not just Huntington-Whiteley who is currently into the relaxed-fit item, either; searched for baggy jumpsuits are up 350% week on week on Google, so it's fair to say we're all looking for simple spring outfit solutions right now.

Inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's one-and-done styling solution, read on to discover her outfit below, and well as our favourite baggy jumpsuits to shop this season.

SHOP ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S BAGGY JUMPSUIT OUTFIT:

Belted Cotton-Twill Jumpsuit
Saint Laurent
Belted Cotton-Twill Jumpsuit

This elegant jumpsuit is destined to sell out soon.

clutch
Saint Laurent
Manhattan Clutch Bag

A simple way to elevate your style.

Sunglasses
H&M
Sunglasses

The aviator sunglasses trend will never go out of style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BAGGY JUMPSUITS HERE:

baggy jumpsuit
Mango
Belt Long Jumpsuit

This design features a wide-leg cut and a relaxed shirt-like cut.

Maeve Short-Sleeve Wrapped Culotte Jumpsuit
Maeve
Maeve Short-Sleeve Wrapped Culotte Jumpsuit

These feature a slight crop and style well with mary janes or sandals.

Akari Jumpsuit
Sœur
Akari Jumpsuit

Style with a leather belt for easy elevation.

+ Net Sustain New Yorker Distressed Herringbone Cotton-Canvas Jumpsuit
Rivit Utility
New Yorker Distressed Herringbone Cotton-Canvas Jumpsuit

Style with white trainers or a hardy biker boot.

Idany Denim Jumpsuit
Marant Etoile
Idany Denim Jumpsuit

Wear it unbuttoned over a white tee or style buttoned up.

+ Net Sustain Tilda Two-Tone Denim Jumpsuit
Haikure
Tilda Two-Tone Denim Jumpsuit

This chic jumpsuit emulated a double-denim ensemble.

Everywear Cashmere Jumpsuit
Guest In Residence
Everywear Cashmere Jumpsuit

The supremely soft jumpsuit will become one of the most worn items in your wardrobe.

Silka Organic Denim Jumpsuit
Agolde
Silka Organic Denim Jumpsuit

This boiler suit design features a cinched waist for an hourglass effect.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

