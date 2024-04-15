Rosie HW Just Wore the Stylish Alternative to Dresses That Makes Spring Dressing So Easy

Dressing for spring and summer is one of the main reasons that the hottest seasons are my favourite. Simply reach for a pretty dress or linen trouser and some strappy sandals and you're ready without a hitch—no need to spare a thought about layers, wet-weather gear, or "appropriate" footwear. With a fondness for the ease of warm-weather styling, I couldn't help but notice that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore the perfect equivalent in the form a chic dress alternative that's makes getting ready so easy.

Reaching for a baggy jumpsuit from Saint Laurent, Rosie crafted an easy-to style outfit that offered just the right amount of coverage for the spring season.

With a long-sleeve, full-length design and comfortable, baggy fit, the model's jumpsuit matched the ease of a flowing summer dress whilst meeting the weather demands of this slightly cooler season. In a light beige hue, Huntington-Whiteley's jumpsuit conveyed a relaxed and laidback energy that was punctuated by the structure found in the oversized shoulders and leather belt detail. These clever details balanced the feel of the piece, whilst encapsulating the model's naturally polished yet easy-going style.

It's not just Huntington-Whiteley who is currently into the relaxed-fit item, either; searched for baggy jumpsuits are up 350% week on week on Google, so it's fair to say we're all looking for simple spring outfit solutions right now.

Inspired by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's one-and-done styling solution, read on to discover her outfit below, and well as our favourite baggy jumpsuits to shop this season.

SHOP ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY'S BAGGY JUMPSUIT OUTFIT:

Saint Laurent Belted Cotton-Twill Jumpsuit £3855 SHOP NOW This elegant jumpsuit is destined to sell out soon.

Saint Laurent Manhattan Clutch Bag £1200 SHOP NOW A simple way to elevate your style.

H&M Sunglasses £12 SHOP NOW The aviator sunglasses trend will never go out of style.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BAGGY JUMPSUITS HERE:

Mango Belt Long Jumpsuit £60 SHOP NOW This design features a wide-leg cut and a relaxed shirt-like cut.

Maeve Maeve Short-Sleeve Wrapped Culotte Jumpsuit £148 SHOP NOW These feature a slight crop and style well with mary janes or sandals.

Sœur Akari Jumpsuit £350 SHOP NOW Style with a leather belt for easy elevation.

Rivit Utility New Yorker Distressed Herringbone Cotton-Canvas Jumpsuit £355 SHOP NOW Style with white trainers or a hardy biker boot.

Marant Etoile Idany Denim Jumpsuit £595 SHOP NOW Wear it unbuttoned over a white tee or style buttoned up.

Haikure Tilda Two-Tone Denim Jumpsuit £520 SHOP NOW This chic jumpsuit emulated a double-denim ensemble.

Guest In Residence Everywear Cashmere Jumpsuit £980 SHOP NOW The supremely soft jumpsuit will become one of the most worn items in your wardrobe.

Agolde Silka Organic Denim Jumpsuit £510 SHOP NOW This boiler suit design features a cinched waist for an hourglass effect.