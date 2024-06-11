5 Elegant Yet Trendy Summer Colour Combos I'm Stealing from Celebrities

Natalie Munro
By
published

As we move into a new season I'm keen to shake up my style with a fresh, summer-ready colour pallet. But, instead of scouring my favourite brands, this season I'm planning on shopping my wardrobe and reviving my collection with some clever colour pairings.

Keen to collate some new-season inspiration to inspire my tired wardrobe, naturally I've looked to my favourite celebrities as a starting point. Guided by some of the best stylists in the industry, the celebrity style set deliver some of the best fashion inspiration you can find.

Fulfilling my quest for fresh summer inspiration, these are the celebrity colour combinations that have caught my eye.

THE CELEBRITY-LOVED COLOUR COMBINATIONS THAT LOOK SO GOOD FOR SUMMER

1. DUA LIPA IN AQUAMARINE + BURGUNDY

Celebrity colour combinations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Attending Jacquemus' runway show in Capri, singer Dua Lipa styled a vivid summer outfit that emulated the bright blue sky above. Wearing a suede aquamarine dress, Lipa styled her floor-sweeping gown with rich burgundy accessories which worked to ground the playful blue shade and add dimension to her front row 'fit.

SHOP THE AQUAMARINE AND BURGUNDY COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Delilah Linen Dress
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress

This pretty summer dress also comes in olive and white.

Mid Size Curved Shoulder Bag - Dark Red - Arket Gb
Arket
Mid Size Curved Shoulder Bag

This is bound to be a new best seller.

Strapless Satin Dress
Mango
Strapless Satin Dress

This is perfect for long summer nights.

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel

Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a pretty blue dress.

2. DAKOTA JOHNSON IN MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK

Celebrity colour combinations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An unexpected yet elegant colour combination—Dakota Johnson's marigold skirt and ultra-light pink knit has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Merging two joyful summer shades, the actor's off-duty outfit was vibrant, playful and surprisingly wearable.

SHOP THE MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

River Island, Pink Off Shoulder Drape Top
River Island
Pink Off Shoulder Drape Top

This pretty party-ready top also comes in 4 other shades.

Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt

Style with a white tee or wear with a pretty blouse.

With Nothing Underneath, The Palazzo: Seersucker, Pink Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Palazzo Trousers

These lightweight trousers are ideal for styling throughout the hottest summer months.

Maeve, Maeve Puff-Sleeve Blouse
Maeve
Maeve Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Wear with denim or style with a cotton skirt.

3. GIGI HADID IN GREEN AND BROWN:

Celebrity colour combinations.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Gigi Hadid's chocolate brown and forest green colour combination makes use of two earthy shades that work together to give the model's look a relaxed and composed energy. Hadid's easy layering technique adds a cool-girl touch and her all-white base lets the rich colours shine.

SHOP THE GREEN AND BROWN COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Toteme
Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater

This cosy knit is perfect for these cool summer days.

Veda Allen Leather Jacket
Reformation
Veda Allen Leather Jacket

This retro-inspired jacket is on its way to selling out.

One-Shoulder Tank Top
COS
One-Shoulder Tank Top

Wear with a white cotton skirt or style with a smart pair of trousers.

Emilia Full Skirt
Free People
Emilia Full Skirt

This full skirt also comes in three other colours.

4. LAURA HARRIER IN GOLD AND ORANGE:

Celebrity colour combinations.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: Throughout the hottest summer days, there's no stronger colour combination than vivid orange and bright gold. Inspired by Harrier's easy-to-copy look, I'll be shopping a sunshine orange dress and metallic gold bag this summer.

SHOP THE GOLD AND ORANGE COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Tove
Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

In my opinion, this is the perfect summer party dress.

Metallic Clutch Bag
Mango
Metallic Clutch Bag

This features a removable strap, so you can wear it across your body or as a clutch bag.

Linen Shirt - Orange - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Shirt

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

gold heels
Zara
Leather Strappy Sandals

These look more expensive than they are.

5. BELLA HADID IN BROWN AND PINK:

Celebrity colour combinations.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lifting the heavy energy of her mushroom brown dress, Hadid's pink shoe pairing adds a softer feel to her look, making the rich shade easier to style throughout the summer.

SHOP THE BROWN AND PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

This elegant linen dress is destined to sell out this season.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule

This kitten heels mule trend is taking off this season.

Satin Blouse
Stella McCartney
Satin Blouse

This rich chocolate shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Poplin Maxi Skirt
Helsa
Poplin Maxi Skirt

Wear with a pretty mary jane or style with strappy silver heels.

Explore More:
Dua Lipa
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸