5 Elegant Yet Trendy Summer Colour Combos I'm Stealing from Celebrities

As we move into a new season I'm keen to shake up my style with a fresh, summer-ready colour pallet. But, instead of scouring my favourite brands, this season I'm planning on shopping my wardrobe and reviving my collection with some clever colour pairings.

Keen to collate some new-season inspiration to inspire my tired wardrobe, naturally I've looked to my favourite celebrities as a starting point. Guided by some of the best stylists in the industry, the celebrity style set deliver some of the best fashion inspiration you can find.

Fulfilling my quest for fresh summer inspiration, these are the celebrity colour combinations that have caught my eye.

THE CELEBRITY-LOVED COLOUR COMBINATIONS THAT LOOK SO GOOD FOR SUMMER

1. DUA LIPA IN AQUAMARINE + BURGUNDY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Attending Jacquemus' runway show in Capri, singer Dua Lipa styled a vivid summer outfit that emulated the bright blue sky above. Wearing a suede aquamarine dress, Lipa styled her floor-sweeping gown with rich burgundy accessories which worked to ground the playful blue shade and add dimension to her front row 'fit.

SHOP THE AQUAMARINE AND BURGUNDY COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW This pretty summer dress also comes in olive and white.

Arket Mid Size Curved Shoulder Bag £159 SHOP NOW This is bound to be a new best seller.

Mango Strapless Satin Dress £80 SHOP NOW This is perfect for long summer nights.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel £298 SHOP NOW Wear with your favourite jeans or style with a pretty blue dress.

2. DAKOTA JOHNSON IN MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: An unexpected yet elegant colour combination—Dakota Johnson's marigold skirt and ultra-light pink knit has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Merging two joyful summer shades, the actor's off-duty outfit was vibrant, playful and surprisingly wearable.

SHOP THE MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

River Island Pink Off Shoulder Drape Top £35 SHOP NOW This pretty party-ready top also comes in 4 other shades.

Anthropologie Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or wear with a pretty blouse.

With Nothing Underneath The Palazzo Trousers £120 SHOP NOW These lightweight trousers are ideal for styling throughout the hottest summer months.

Maeve Maeve Puff-Sleeve Blouse £80 SHOP NOW Wear with denim or style with a cotton skirt.

3. GIGI HADID IN GREEN AND BROWN:

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Gigi Hadid's chocolate brown and forest green colour combination makes use of two earthy shades that work together to give the model's look a relaxed and composed energy. Hadid's easy layering technique adds a cool-girl touch and her all-white base lets the rich colours shine.

SHOP THE GREEN AND BROWN COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Toteme Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater £480 SHOP NOW This cosy knit is perfect for these cool summer days.

Reformation Veda Allen Leather Jacket £598 SHOP NOW This retro-inspired jacket is on its way to selling out.

COS One-Shoulder Tank Top £45 SHOP NOW Wear with a white cotton skirt or style with a smart pair of trousers.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This full skirt also comes in three other colours.

4. LAURA HARRIER IN GOLD AND ORANGE:

Style Notes: Throughout the hottest summer days, there's no stronger colour combination than vivid orange and bright gold. Inspired by Harrier's easy-to-copy look, I'll be shopping a sunshine orange dress and metallic gold bag this summer.

SHOP THE GOLD AND ORANGE COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

Tove Lauryn Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress £545 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect summer party dress.

Mango Metallic Clutch Bag £50 SHOP NOW This features a removable strap, so you can wear it across your body or as a clutch bag.

Arket Linen Shirt £35 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Zara Leather Strappy Sandals £60 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

5. BELLA HADID IN BROWN AND PINK:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Lifting the heavy energy of her mushroom brown dress, Hadid's pink shoe pairing adds a softer feel to her look, making the rich shade easier to style throughout the summer.

SHOP THE BROWN AND PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £77 SHOP NOW This elegant linen dress is destined to sell out this season.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule £248 SHOP NOW This kitten heels mule trend is taking off this season.

Stella McCartney Satin Blouse £450 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.