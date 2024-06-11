5 Elegant Yet Trendy Summer Colour Combos I'm Stealing from Celebrities
As we move into a new season I'm keen to shake up my style with a fresh, summer-ready colour pallet. But, instead of scouring my favourite brands, this season I'm planning on shopping my wardrobe and reviving my collection with some clever colour pairings.
Keen to collate some new-season inspiration to inspire my tired wardrobe, naturally I've looked to my favourite celebrities as a starting point. Guided by some of the best stylists in the industry, the celebrity style set deliver some of the best fashion inspiration you can find.
Fulfilling my quest for fresh summer inspiration, these are the celebrity colour combinations that have caught my eye.
THE CELEBRITY-LOVED COLOUR COMBINATIONS THAT LOOK SO GOOD FOR SUMMER
1. DUA LIPA IN AQUAMARINE + BURGUNDY
Style Notes: Attending Jacquemus' runway show in Capri, singer Dua Lipa styled a vivid summer outfit that emulated the bright blue sky above. Wearing a suede aquamarine dress, Lipa styled her floor-sweeping gown with rich burgundy accessories which worked to ground the playful blue shade and add dimension to her front row 'fit.
SHOP THE AQUAMARINE AND BURGUNDY COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:
2. DAKOTA JOHNSON IN MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK
Style Notes: An unexpected yet elegant colour combination—Dakota Johnson's marigold skirt and ultra-light pink knit has just inspired my summer wardrobe. Merging two joyful summer shades, the actor's off-duty outfit was vibrant, playful and surprisingly wearable.
SHOP THE MARIGOLD AND LIGHT PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:
These lightweight trousers are ideal for styling throughout the hottest summer months.
3. GIGI HADID IN GREEN AND BROWN:
Style Notes: Gigi Hadid's chocolate brown and forest green colour combination makes use of two earthy shades that work together to give the model's look a relaxed and composed energy. Hadid's easy layering technique adds a cool-girl touch and her all-white base lets the rich colours shine.
SHOP THE GREEN AND BROWN COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:
4. LAURA HARRIER IN GOLD AND ORANGE:
Style Notes: Throughout the hottest summer days, there's no stronger colour combination than vivid orange and bright gold. Inspired by Harrier's easy-to-copy look, I'll be shopping a sunshine orange dress and metallic gold bag this summer.
SHOP THE GOLD AND ORANGE COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:
This features a removable strap, so you can wear it across your body or as a clutch bag.
5. BELLA HADID IN BROWN AND PINK:
Style Notes: Lifting the heavy energy of her mushroom brown dress, Hadid's pink shoe pairing adds a softer feel to her look, making the rich shade easier to style throughout the summer.
SHOP THE BROWN AND PINK COLOUR COMBINATION HERE:
This elegant linen dress is destined to sell out this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
