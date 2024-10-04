Dua Lipa Wore the Sweater Trend That Looks Pricier Than a Simple Crewneck or Cardigan

If you want to make the obvious style choice, don't look to Dua Lipa for outfit inspiration. The Radical Optimism artist has become known in the last few years for her bold sartorial decisions, always looking chic and put together, but with an unexpected twist in there to throw people off and showcase her individualism. It's one of my favorite things about her, and something that always brings me back to her Instagram feed whenever I'm stumped on what to add to an outfit to make it feel unique as opposed to the same as everyone else.

During my latest peruse through her page, I spotted photos of the singer sightseeing in Washington D.C. wearing a very much on-trend butter-yellow trench coat from Gucci's F/W 24 runway collection. But that wasn't all I noticed. Underneath, Lipa opted against a basic crewneck or cardigan and instead chose an often overlooked knitwear style that I would argue is the most luxe and sophisticated of all: a polo sweater.

Specifically, she wore a navy blue polo from &Daughter, which is made out of lambswool in the UK, where Lipa's from. She paired it with a baseball cap from another UK-based brand, Palace, jeans, a chunky pair of boots from Fidan Novruzova, and a classic Chanel flap bag.

On Dua Lipa: Gucci Treated Leather Coat ($10,700); &Daughter Navy Edith Polo ($480); Jennifer Fisher Triple Baby 10kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings ($525); Fidan Novruzova Havva Chunky Heel Trouser Boots ($1070); Palace hat; Chanel bag

If you, like me, own about a dozen too many classic cardigans, crewnecks, and V-neck sweaters, try your hand at something new by shopping Lipa's exact polo or any of the many shoppable alternatives below.

Shop Lipa's exact polo sweater:

&Daughter Navy Edith Polo $480 SHOP NOW

Shop more polo-neck sweaters:

J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt $148 SHOP NOW J.Crew makes the best affordable cashmere—period.

Gap Cashsoft Relaxed Polo Sweater $70 SHOP NOW Gap just dropped so many new Cashsoft pieces, all of which are incredible.

Khaite Rene Long Sleeve Cashmere Polo Sweater $1680 SHOP NOW On the other end of the pricing spectrum, no one's doing cashmere like Khaite.

banana republic Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo $150 $120 SHOP NOW I personally own this cashmere polo and rave about it to everyone I know.

MANGO Button-Down Collar Polo Shirt $40 SHOP NOW The fit on this polo is very '90s and cool.

J.Crew Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn $90 $53 SHOP NOW Score a deal.

Vince Wool Blend Polo Sweater $295 SHOP NOW Oh, this one is beyond chic.

H&M Wool-Blend Polo Shirt $75 SHOP NOW You maybe can't tell, but this is chocolate brown sweater is classically perfect.

banana republic Ribbed Merino Sweater Polo $90 SHOP NOW This polo's giving me Prada vibes.

LOULOU STUDIO Homere Cashmere Sweater $435 SHOP NOW Stunning.