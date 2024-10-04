Dua Lipa Wore the Sweater Trend That Looks Pricier Than a Simple Crewneck or Cardigan

If you want to make the obvious style choice, don't look to Dua Lipa for outfit inspiration. The Radical Optimism artist has become known in the last few years for her bold sartorial decisions, always looking chic and put together, but with an unexpected twist in there to throw people off and showcase her individualism. It's one of my favorite things about her, and something that always brings me back to her Instagram feed whenever I'm stumped on what to add to an outfit to make it feel unique as opposed to the same as everyone else.

During my latest peruse through her page, I spotted photos of the singer sightseeing in Washington D.C. wearing a very much on-trend butter-yellow trench coat from Gucci's F/W 24 runway collection. But that wasn't all I noticed. Underneath, Lipa opted against a basic crewneck or cardigan and instead chose an often overlooked knitwear style that I would argue is the most luxe and sophisticated of all: a polo sweater.

Specifically, she wore a navy blue polo from &Daughter, which is made out of lambswool in the UK, where Lipa's from. She paired it with a baseball cap from another UK-based brand, Palace, jeans, a chunky pair of boots from Fidan Novruzova, and a classic Chanel flap bag.

On Dua Lipa: Gucci Treated Leather Coat ($10,700); &Daughter Navy Edith Polo ($480); Jennifer Fisher Triple Baby 10kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings ($525); Fidan Novruzova Havva Chunky Heel Trouser Boots ($1070); Palace hat; Chanel bag

If you, like me, own about a dozen too many classic cardigans, crewnecks, and V-neck sweaters, try your hand at something new by shopping Lipa's exact polo or any of the many shoppable alternatives below.

Shop Lipa's exact polo sweater:

Navy Edith Polo
&Daughter
Navy Edith Polo

Shop more polo-neck sweaters:

Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere-Blend Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt

J.Crew makes the best affordable cashmere—period.

Cashsoft Relaxed Polo Sweater
Gap
Cashsoft Relaxed Polo Sweater

Gap just dropped so many new Cashsoft pieces, all of which are incredible.

Rene Long Sleeve Cashmere Polo Sweater
Khaite
Rene Long Sleeve Cashmere Polo Sweater

On the other end of the pricing spectrum, no one's doing cashmere like Khaite.

banana republic, Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo
banana republic
Luna Boyfriend Cashmere Sweater Polo

I personally own this cashmere polo and rave about it to everyone I know.

Button-Down Collar Polo Shirt
MANGO
Button-Down Collar Polo Shirt

The fit on this polo is very '90s and cool.

Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve Sweater-Polo in Supersoft Yarn

Score a deal.

Wool Blend Polo Sweater
Vince
Wool Blend Polo Sweater

Oh, this one is beyond chic.

Wool-Blend Polo Shirt
H&M
Wool-Blend Polo Shirt

You maybe can't tell, but this is chocolate brown sweater is classically perfect.

banana republic, Ribbed Merino Sweater Polo
banana republic
Ribbed Merino Sweater Polo

This polo's giving me Prada vibes.

Homere Cashmere Sweater
LOULOU STUDIO
Homere Cashmere Sweater

Stunning.

Wilfred, Clarette Merino Wool Polo Sweater
Wilfred
Clarette Merino Wool Polo Sweater

Aritzia's knitwear is far too slept on.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

