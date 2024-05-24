9 Elegant and Easy-to-Copy Summer Outfits Celebrities Have Perfected for Us
I've been analysing and writing about celebrity style for over 13 years and, I have to say, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best year's for A-list fashion we've seen in a long while. From Jennifer Lawrence's casual hit after casual hit to Laura Harrier's elegant take on the trends, celebrities have been delivering across every outfit facet, getting summer off to a very stylish start in the process.
With polished style continuing to be a big part of the year's fashion conversation, I've taken it upon myself to assemble some of the strongest classic celebrity summer outfits that have started to come through on social, coupled with a handful of truly exceptional looks from the past couple of years that feel just as relevant now as they did then. The one thing they all have in common? They're built upon what many of us would deem to be wardrobe "staples"–things like linen shirts, white trousers, full skirts, and jersey tops. So, they should, in theory, be easy to re-create, too.
Scroll on to see the classic celebrity summer outfits that I would love to wear myself this season.
9 Classic Celebrity Summer Outfits to Try This Year
1. Jennifer Lawrence: Cotton Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: Jennifer Lawrence has had an excellent style streak of late, but it's this perfect wide-leg trousers and blue Oxford shirt outfit I keep coming back to. I have no notes.
Shop the Look:
2. Laura Harrier: White Skirt + Tube Top
Style Notes: Laura Harrier is by far my favourite celebrity dresser right now, and this white cotton skirt and tube top look is the pinnacle of her prowess. It's simple but also impactful, just like everything she wears.
Shop the Look:
3. Alexa Chung: Vest Top + Denim Shorts
Style Notes: Alexa Chung always flies the flag for cool Brit style, but that doesn't mean her holiday wares aren't just as impressive. Note how she instantly elevates her classic denim shorts and vest top look with a chic straw hat.
Shop the Look:
4. Jasmine Tookes: Fitted Dress + Top-Handle Bag
Style Notes: Jasmine Tookes looks polished year round, but this fitted sundress and top-handle bag look has to be one of her best. The juicy hue of her Hèrmes bag makes the look feel especially fresh and summery.
Shop the Look:
5. Elsa Hosk: Puff-Sleeve Blouse + Dungarees
Style Notes: On a recent holiday, model Elsa Hosk combined two aesthetics—Rivera chic and garden girl—and made them look seamless together. This puff-sleeve blouse and dungarees combination is particularly inspired.
Shop the Look:
6. Nicola Coughlan: Minidress + Mules
Style Notes: Nicola Coughlan's style's been flawless this year, but this look from Wimbledon a couple of years ago still feels as relevant as ever. Such is the power of a classic outfit.
Shop the Look:
7. Zoë Kravitz: Slip Skirt + Vest Top
Style Notes: The queen of off-duty dressing, Zoë Kravitz reminds me just how versatile a slip skirt can be with this errands-running outfit. A piece I usually dress up, I'll be taking my cues from her and wearing mine with a cropped vest top and thong sandals.
Shop the Look:
8. Kendall Jenner: White Dress + Simple Jewellery
Style Notes: Is there anything more synonymous with summer than a white dress? Make like Kendall Jenner and find one with special detailing, such as a ruffle neckline, and wear with simple accessories and glowy makeup.
Shop the Look:
9. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Linen Shirt + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: A linen shirt is a mainstay in so many summer wardrobes—make like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and wear yours with a pair of elegant tailored trousers and heeled sandals for a low-key evening look. Try layering a chic bralette under your shirt foe extra detailing.
Shop the Look:
