9 Elegant and Easy-to-Copy Summer Outfits Celebrities Have Perfected for Us

I've been analysing and writing about celebrity style for over 13 years and, I have to say, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best year's for A-list fashion we've seen in a long while. From Jennifer Lawrence's casual hit after casual hit to Laura Harrier's elegant take on the trends, celebrities have been delivering across every outfit facet, getting summer off to a very stylish start in the process.

With polished style continuing to be a big part of the year's fashion conversation, I've taken it upon myself to assemble some of the strongest classic celebrity summer outfits that have started to come through on social, coupled with a handful of truly exceptional looks from the past couple of years that feel just as relevant now as they did then. The one thing they all have in common? They're built upon what many of us would deem to be wardrobe "staples"–things like linen shirts, white trousers, full skirts, and jersey tops. So, they should, in theory, be easy to re-create, too.

Scroll on to see the classic celebrity summer outfits that I would love to wear myself this season.

9 Classic Celebrity Summer Outfits to Try This Year

1. Jennifer Lawrence: Cotton Shirt + Wide-Leg Trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jennifer Lawrence has had an excellent style streak of late, but it's this perfect wide-leg trousers and blue Oxford shirt outfit I keep coming back to. I have no notes.

Shop the Look:

John Lewis Organic Cotton Jersey Tank Top £8 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Pointed Slingback Pumps £87 SHOP NOW

2. Laura Harrier: White Skirt + Tube Top

Style Notes: Laura Harrier is by far my favourite celebrity dresser right now, and this white cotton skirt and tube top look is the pinnacle of her prowess. It's simple but also impactful, just like everything she wears.

Shop the Look:

lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Tube Top £38 SHOP NOW

AGMES X Simone Bodmer Turner Gertrude Cord Necklace £250 SHOP NOW

Reformation Petites Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW

COS Sculptural Eva Flip Flops £65 SHOP NOW

3. Alexa Chung: Vest Top + Denim Shorts

Style Notes: Alexa Chung always flies the flag for cool Brit style, but that doesn't mean her holiday wares aren't just as impressive. Note how she instantly elevates her classic denim shorts and vest top look with a chic straw hat.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Black Jersey Strappy Cami Top £25 SHOP NOW

Jigsaw Straw Bucket Hat £60 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short £60 SHOP NOW

Thomas Sabo Dots Anklet £119 SHOP NOW

4. Jasmine Tookes: Fitted Dress + Top-Handle Bag

Style Notes: Jasmine Tookes looks polished year round, but this fitted sundress and top-handle bag look has to be one of her best. The juicy hue of her Hèrmes bag makes the look feel especially fresh and summery.

Shop the Look:

EMILIA WICKSTEAD Esha Topstitched Cotton-Blend Midi Dress £1420 SHOP NOW

Hermès Preloved Birkin 25 Leather Handbag £19565 SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren Gwen Burnished Leather Sandal £129 SHOP NOW

5. Elsa Hosk: Puff-Sleeve Blouse + Dungarees

Style Notes: On a recent holiday, model Elsa Hosk combined two aesthetics—Rivera chic and garden girl—and made them look seamless together. This puff-sleeve blouse and dungarees combination is particularly inspired.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN Henri Ruffled Pintucked Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top £276 SHOP NOW

Free People Ziggy Denim Overalls £88 SHOP NOW

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Suede Clogs £150 SHOP NOW

6. Nicola Coughlan: Minidress + Mules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Nicola Coughlan's style's been flawless this year, but this look from Wimbledon a couple of years ago still feels as relevant as ever. Such is the power of a classic outfit.

Shop the Look:

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Blend Vest Dress £58 SHOP NOW

Loewe Anagram Leather Belt £295 SHOP NOW

COS Leather Mules £155 SHOP NOW

7. Zoë Kravitz: Slip Skirt + Vest Top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The queen of off-duty dressing, Zoë Kravitz reminds me just how versatile a slip skirt can be with this errands-running outfit. A piece I usually dress up, I'll be taking my cues from her and wearing mine with a cropped vest top and thong sandals.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Cropped Top £45 SHOP NOW

ZARA Satin Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Flat Toe Thong Sandal £15 SHOP NOW

8. Kendall Jenner: White Dress + Simple Jewellery

Style Notes: Is there anything more synonymous with summer than a white dress? Make like Kendall Jenner and find one with special detailing, such as a ruffle neckline, and wear with simple accessories and glowy makeup.

Shop the Look:

RIXO Patsy Dress in Ivory £255 SHOP NOW

Astrid & Miyu Dome Hoops in Gold £85 SHOP NOW

Merit Beauty Shade Slick £24 SHOP NOW

9. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Linen Shirt + Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: A linen shirt is a mainstay in so many summer wardrobes—make like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and wear yours with a pair of elegant tailored trousers and heeled sandals for a low-key evening look. Try layering a chic bralette under your shirt foe extra detailing.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Linen Shirt in Sage Green £110 SHOP NOW

Understatement Lace Satin Triangle Bralette in Cream £69 SHOP NOW

VERONICA BEARD Lagarde Pleated Crepe Wide-Leg Pants £470 SHOP NOW