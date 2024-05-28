Simone Ashley Just Wore the Sassy '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer

Now that summer is here and our calendars are brimming with social activities, it's high time we let our wardrobes have a little more fun. Sporting a playful '90s-inspired leopard print minidress, Simone Ashley did just that during a recent trip to the South of France.

With a distinctly '90s silhouette, Ashley's figure-hugging, strappy minidress was expertly accessorised with a sleek shoulder bag, open-toe mules and black cat-eye sunglasses for a glamorous summer-ready look seeped in retro charm.

Looking past the white, pale yellow and pale blue dresses that are everywhere right now, Ashley chose to back the leopard print trend that's been growing in popularity for months now. Whilst the design has a been in circulation for decades, the animal print items that we're seeing right now feel simultaneously fresh and familiar, making the motif a natural choice if you're hoping to add something statement to your rail, but something you already know will stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having seen the leopard print trend across London's streets in the form of jackets, jeans and shoes all spring, now that summer has arrived, it's now dresses that are set to be subject to a big-cat makeover. After months of reacquainting themselves with the style, I know London fashion people will pounce on the timeless trend once again.

To shop the emerging dress trend that's soon to take off, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print dresses below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD PRINT DRESSES HERE:

Reformation Belva Silk Dress £298 SHOP NOW This pretty slip dress also comes in three other colours.

Zara Animal Print Dress £36 SHOP NOW Style with mary janes or wear with knee high boots.

Norma Kamali Diana Strapless Ruched Asymmetric Leopard-Print Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress £240 SHOP NOW Style with layers of jewellery or wear go without.

mango Flared Sleeve Leopard Dress £50 SHOP NOW This lightweight dress is ideal for styling throughout the height of summer.

Marks & Spencer Animal Print Round Neck Midaxi Tea Dress £40 SHOP NOW Leopard print dresses are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation Felda Dress £298 SHOP NOW This pretty dress features an elegant peplum detail.

Dodo Bar Or Helena One-Sleeve Printed Silk-Chiffon Midi Dress £903 SHOP NOW This billowy chiffon dress moves beautifully as your walk.