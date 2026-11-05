Leave it to the A-listers to put together a travel-day outfit that actually looks just as chic on arrival as it did at departure. Frequent flyers as they are, they're the stylish subset I'll always look to for airport dressing inspiration, and this week, as Margot Robbie touched down at Sydney Airport ahead of Chanel's Cruise presentation, she demonstrated the chicest way to wear leggings on a long-haul commute.
Rather than dismissing the loungewear staple that's so often written off as scruffy, Margot gave the comfy staple a directional take, reaching for a pair of black capri leggings. With their sharp, calf-grazing cut, Margot's capris brought a retro feel to her otherwise pared-back outfit, all without sacrificing the comfort that makes leggings such a reliable travel-day choice.
Then, instead of reaching for a simple tee, Margot opted for a three-quarter-sleeve style in a tonal shade of black, leaning into the retro mood without veering into costume territory. Complete with a pair of simple ballet flats, Margot's outfit is one of the chicest takes on leggings and flats I've come across this season.
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Finishing the look with a bandana tied over her hair, black sunglasses and an east-west Chanel bag tucked under her arm, Margot cemented her status as a travel-style muse. If you're as inspired by her outfit as I am, read on to shop the capri leggings I'm eyeing this season.
Shop Capri Leggings:
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove™
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Crop 17"
These come in 17", 21" and 23" lengths.
Zara
Stretch Capris
The stretchy finish makes these a travel-day no-brainer.
M&S
Split Hem Cropped Leggings
These come in sizes 6—24 as well as three different leg lengths.
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Capri
These comfy capris also come in five other shades.
Toteme
Capri Knit Leggings Black
Wear these with mary janes to get Margot's look.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
The capri leggings trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
Never Better Mini Leggings
These feature subtle pockets for extra convenience.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.