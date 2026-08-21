Despite only touching down in the French capital on Monday, Margot Robbie is ensuring her visit is as fashion-forward as the designs and denizens that call this place home. For her first outing, she wore a romantic ensemble that had Madame Du Barry energy in a dreamy midi skirt from Gold Coast-based brand With Jéan (coincidentally where she’s also from) and a black corset that would’ve earned Catherine Earnshaw’s tick of approval.
Then, for a casual coffee run, she followed that with a laid-back coastal look that would’ve felt right at home if she were frolicking along one of Queensland’s famous beaches, wearing a knitted tube top from Frankies Bikinis, denim shorts and suede sandals by Tory Burch. Now, after delivering a whirlwind of fashion moments that are littered with references, she’s stepped out in an archetypal Parisian silhouette.
As a Chanel ambassador, Robbie has spent years dressing up in the French maison's finest couture creations and signature designs, so it’s only fitting that she embraces this sophisticated uniform for her latest outfit. The look in question consisted of a white, mod-esque minidress, a wide-brim hat and cut-out heels, the latter being the new-season successor to the timeless slingback.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Though it would be remiss of us to say that this look was all Robbie’s own, she was wearing this as part of her costume whilst filming the upcoming Oceans Eleven prequel; the outfit did remind us of the sleek power that lies in wearing minimal and timeless pieces. From Christian Dior’s New Look to Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking jackets, the best French pieces are ones that don’t adhere to a certain decade or trend cycle, continually offering a sophisticated touch through their effortlessness and polished tailoring.
With filming for the movie currently underway, we can expect to see the Oscar nominee out and about in more glamorous ensembles, especially when the production heads to the Côte d'Azur for scenes set at the Monte Carlo casino. Though we’re far off the press tour, it’s easy to imagine exactly what Robbie and her long-term stylist Andrew Mukamal are planning: Grace Kelly elegance, touches of femme fatale allure that nod to Alfred Hitchcock’s famous icy blondes and pieces that Coco Chanel herself would’ve selected for her starry clients back in the day. Until then, relive the fantasy by re-creating this look yourself, courtesy of these stylish pieces.
Shop Margot Robbie's Cut-Out Heels, Minidress and Hat Outfit
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Harlow Mask Suede Sandals
Of course, Victoria Beckham is one step ahead of the curve with these cut-out suede sandals.
Reformation
Mari Two Piece
Though technically a two-piece, this set brings a one-and-done elegance that would be perfect for long lunches at Chez Janou or wanders through Jardin des Tuileries.
EUGENIA KIM
Mirabel Chiffon-Trimmed Straw Sunhat
From the raffia fabric to the polka-dot ribbon, this hat is elegance at its finest.
Prada
Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps
A more elegant iteration.
Meshki
Beth Satin Mini Dress
Though it might be the antithesis of the LBD, a tailored white dress is just as classic.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.