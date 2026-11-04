I’ve Done the Research: This Is Exactly Where Europe’s Chicest Are Travelling to This Winter
As enticing as hibernating at home sounds, the blistering chill could also be an invitation to hunker down abroad. Ahead, fashion writer Ava Gilchrist shares the trendiest winter travel destinations for 2026, along with the stylish items chic dressers are wearing while there.
As we begin the long, slow march toward the depths of winter—and face the inevitable bouts of seasonal depression that come with it—there’s a natural inclination to spend our days indoors. Be it around the fireplace with a glass of chilled red at your favourite East London pub or under the blankets at home streaming something on Mubi, you could easily let the season pass you by without engaging in any meaningful social interaction or connection to the outside world.
Yet as endless nights of 5PM sunsets and rewatches of Celebrity Traitors stretch on, the upcoming months prove the opportune moment to forfeit the comfort of your flat for a landscape that’s far more stimulating. That’s where the chicest winter travel destinations step in.
For those seeking a dose of Vitamin D, you could easily find yourself trading your daily commute on the Tube for the balmy shores of the Caribbean. However, for those wanting to indulge in the marvels that the cool weather brings—snow-capped mountains, quaint cafes warmed by freshly baked pastries, lavishly snug knitwear—there are plenty of places that allow you to soak up the splendour of wintertime whilst still making you feel like you’re on an intentional and considered holiday. (No weekends spent wasting away in your Rise & Fall bedding at home here, as luxe as that does sound.)
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As the festive season inches closer, you’ll soon find that many will have the same idea, fleeing London for a destination that’s far more enticing. Yes, even if that includes travelling somewhere only an hour away to simply get a change of scenery. So, from local escapes to more deluxe accommodations in the outreaches of Europe, uncover the 7 trendiest winter travel destinations for 2026, along with a guide to what chic dressers are packing to wear once there.
The Chicest Outfits for 7 Trending Winter 2026 Destinations
1. Stockholm, Sweden
Style Notes: Converging between the Baltic Sea and Lake Mälaren, Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, unfurls across charming isles intersected with candy-coloured houses, charming bridges and the quintessentially Scandi cobblestone streets. (Not to mention the birthplace of ABBA, Zara Larsson and Alexander Skarsgård.) Opt for a stroll along Norrström before stopping into the charming Stora Bageriet for a cardamom bun served on enticing, cobalt blue tableware. Design lovers will also be indulged by the plethora of minimal brands that call the city home, including, but not limited to, Nordic Knots, Toteme, Lisa Yang and Almada Label. As proponents of fika culture, which refers to the act of taking an intentional break to slow down, connect with others, and enjoy a coffee, Stockholm really is a place for a quiet reprieve.
Shop the Trend:
THE POSSE
Rosanna Pant
Almina Concept
Oversized Shirt
Almada Label
Shea Shearling Coat
Reformation
Marlowe Two Piece
AEYDE
Shearling Suede Ballet Flats
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
2. Paris, France
Style Notes: In the immortal words of Audrey Hepburn, Paris is always a good idea. Under the twinkling glow of the Eiffel Tower, the Haussmann boulevards seem almost paved with gold. (Not too dissimilar from the gilded Saint Laurent SS27 show staged in that very same setting.) With a perpetually romantic sensibility, shelter from the freezing winds at one of the endless galleries located along the Seine, the trip to the Musée d'Orsay never goes astray, or hunker down over a plate of steak frites at Le Grand Café just off the Jardin des Tuileries. Of course, you can never go to Paris without undertaking a bout of shopping. Top spots include Nuovo in Le Marais and Turn in the 2nd arrondissement.
Shop the Trend:
Manu Atelier
Eterno Deep Brown Suede
Reformation
Rosemary Coat
ZARA
Reversible Double-Sided Coat
Heaven Mayhem
Ocelot Necklace
DOEN
Valline Dress
Sezane
Garance Ankle Boots
3. Rome, Italy
Style Notes: The immortal city of Rome has enchanted pilgrims, saints and stars for millennia. At the beginning of December, Matthieu Blazy will descend upon the Italian capital with his gaggle of Chanel choupettes for the French maison’s upcoming 2027 Métiers d'Art collection. And with Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles spending a large amount of time there last year, it’s quickly becoming a destination for discerning travellers looking for both fine luxury and fine culture—let alone mention the cuisine. You’ll pay good mind to pop by Schostal Originals, the 150-year-old vendor of sumptuous socks, underwear and pyjamas before paying tribute to the ancient wonders like the Pantheon. No trip is complete without dining out in Trastevere, the vibrant, bohemian neighbourhood just south of the Tiber. Da Enzo has garnered quite the cult following, but honestly, anywhere within a square mile radius will be simply delectable.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Tailored Draped Long Coat
M&S
Animal Print Sheer Tights
Reformation
Alice Velvet Dress
LES VACANCES D'IRINA
The Little Velvet Sack Cotton Pouch
LESET
Zoe Wool-Blend Sweater
Róhe
Puck Cummerbund Trousers
4. Verbier, Switzerland
Style Notes: In a climate where snow is unavoidable, why not embrace it to the maximum by taking a trip up to the Swiss Alps? Adrenaline junkies might enjoy meeting the challenging black runs and high-altitude terrain, but with views of the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, it’s swiftly becoming a stylish outpost for the jet set. Mountain air is good for the soul, so why not take it in a palatial wood chalet 1,500 meters above the ground? And whilst the long fur coats might seem like a prerequisite, this is not the place where you want to skimp on packing protective layers. Thermal basics from places like Perfect Moments are a must, even if all you do is plan to watch the fireworks from your villa and enjoy the sauna.
Shop the Trend:
Nour Hammour
Sima Coat
Perfect Moment
Wool Cable Star Turtleneck Sweater
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather Gloves
H&M
Crease-Front Stirrup Leggings
VIR VITA
Bruna Fair Isle Cashmere Sweater
Adanola
Funnel Neck Polar Fleece
5. Dolomites, Italy
Style Notes: On the other end of the alpine spectrum, there are the Dolomites. After an influx of Salomon-wearing trampers taking to the pristine national parks this summer, a visit during winter offers a more genial atmosphere to immerse yourself in the turquoise lakes and deep gorges. Plus, with the Dolomites in close proximity to ritzy destinations like Venice and Verona and Lake Garda, why not make the most of your winter break by dovetailing a week of hiking in the mountains between two cosmopolitan haunts? Rounding out your trip with a visit to the Doge’s Palace or the Peggy Guggenheim Collection sounds simply enticing.
Shop the Trend:
SALOMON
Xt-6 Sneakers
Cecilie Bahnsen
Symone Dotknit Baselayer Wool Top
Massimo Dutti
Sarouel Trousers With Sash Detail
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Cashmere-Jacquard Scarf
With Jéan
Billie Raglan Tee
Welter Shelter
Janice B Nin Spin Coat
6. Dublin, Ireland
Style Notes: If the rise of the craic pack—a group of notable young Irish actors like Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley taking over Hollywood—hasn’t turned your attention to the Emerald Isle, then consider Dior’s upcoming Pre-Fall 2027 show at Trinity College your invitation to make a trip across the Irish Sea. The capital of Dublin, specifically, is brimming with excellent ways to spend a winter’s day, from retracing the steps laid out by James Joyce in his literary classic Ulysses or a visit to the Hugh Lane Gallery to see the permanent recreation of Francis Bacon’s studio. A pint of Guinness is a necessity, but skip the queues at Temple Bar in favour of locals-only spots like The Long Hall or The Liberty Belle. (Yes, the same Liberty Belle from that Fontaines D.C. song.)
Style Notes: Skip the escape to the countryside and make a straight getaway for the coast. Though it sounds contradictory to head to the seaside when the temperature isn’t warm, Cornwall offers plenty of sweet towns to cosy up in with charming views of the coast. Seafood is obviously exceptional, making it the perfect place for Londoners seeking something more pensive and relaxed, yet still brimming with great coffee spots and delightful dining options. And all this without battling the EasyJet baggage limit.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.