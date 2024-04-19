Anya Taylor-Joy Just Wore The Controversial Flat Shoe That Always Divides Our Editors

Whilst we know her for impressive acting credentials, Anya Taylor-Joy has been busy as of late, quietly making a name for herself as one of the newest heavyweight players on the celebrity fashion scene. With a front row seat at major runway shows—the actor was just spotted at Dior's pre-autumn 2024 showcase—and a growing list of red carpet triumphs, Taylor-Joy's flawless fashion reputation is almost on par with her accomplished acting one.

Whilst Taylor-Joy often reserves her public appearances for star-studded events, the blossoming style icon was out this week in a masterfully assembled casual outfit that's made me want to raid her wardrobe even more than I did before.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafting a casual outfit that combined new and enduring trends, Taylor-Joy's ensemble struck the styling balance that all fashion people aim for. Selecting a leather biker jacket, straight leg jeans, and a classic white vest top, she enlivened her timeless staples with Maison Margiela's controversial Tabi loafers. Splitting fashion crowds and our editors alike, the growing Tabi trend has become one of the most divisive fashion items on the market. With a distinctive silhouette that features the brand's signature split toes, the shoes celebrate a polished and classic design whilst indulging in a playful (and controversial) twist. Some people love them, while others hate them, and it seems Taylor-Joy falls into the former category.

If you too are besotted by Taylor-Joy's off-duty style, read on to discover her outfit below, as well as an edit of our other favorite loafers to shop this season.

SHOP ANYA'S LOOK HERE:

Acne Studios Twill Cap $160 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add a splash of color to your look.

Mango Leather-Effect Biker Jacket $130 SHOP NOW A classic biker jacket is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Good American Fitted Rib Scoop Neck Tank $39 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite white tank top.

mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women $70 SHOP NOW This classic design also comes in four other shades.

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers $1150 SHOP NOW Style with socks or go without like Anya.

Astrid & Miyu Scorpio Bold Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold $240 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer it up with other chain necklaces.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LOAFERS HERE:

COS Leather Loafers $150 SHOP NOW These also come in an off-white shade.

H&M Chunky Loafers $42 SHOP NOW These are selling quickly.

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer $268 SHOP NOW This style runs large so consider going 1/2 a size down.

Tony Bianco Axell Loafer $160 SHOP NOW Style with tailored trousers or wear with your favourite denim items.

Sezane Albane Loafers $230 SHOP NOW This rich burgundy shade is taking off this season.

ZARA Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers $50 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.