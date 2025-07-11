The Outfit Trend Worn By It Girls of Every Era Is Back For Summer 2025

Even amid a heatwave, fashion people can’t fathom giving up a denim-on-denim look. The Canadian “tuxedo” , as some like to call it, has yet again returned for the tail end of summer. I live in NYC , and frequently see and admire different washes of head-to-toe denim outfits on my daily commutes. Whether on the train in Brooklyn or out and about in the city, denim-on-denim is still everywhere. I remember loving double-denim looks when I first moved to the city and thought it was innovative and brave. Now, it’s almost a uniform amongst the cool girls in NYC.

Double-denim first solidified as a trend in the 1950s. Marilyn Monroe sported the trend in the 1961 film The Misfits, and it became everything the cool girls at the time wanted to wear. The look was a relaxed fit that we would end up seeing again and again. Oversized double-denim looks were everywhere on MTV music videos in the ‘90s, and Naomi Campbell’s full denim outfit on the Tom Oldham S/S ‘97 runway was unforgettable. Then the infamous Britney and Justin moment happened at the 2001 American Music Awards. Fast forward to now, fashion is at an extremely fast cyclical pace, which means this trend is back for 2025.

Denim took over the S/S 25 runways, with Bottega Veneta, Chanel , Simone Rocha, and Stella McCarthy getting in on the double-denim trend. Naturally, the look is carrying over into the summer months. Cool girls like Rihanna and Sami Miro have recently made it more evident that the classic trend is here to stay for another season. I wore double denim a ton during spring, and now I’m even reaching for it during the summer. I know you might be thinking it’s too hot, but lightweight chambray shirts and denim shackets exist for this very reason. I’m seeing co-ords in baggy silhouettes, long A-line skirts paired with denim short-sleeved tops, and jorts paired with oversized shackets. We’re not putting double-denim outfits in a box this summer. If you’re not either, keep scrolling for double-denim outfit inspiration and to shop denim pieces ranging from skirts to jorts.

Double Denim with a Long Skirt

In my opinion, long denim skirts don’t get enough love these days. It can make an outfit look edgier, especially if you’re going for a double-denim look, because it’s more unexpected than jeans. It's also a versatile piece that can easily be dressed up or down and worn throughout the year.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Shop Long Denim Skirts

Double Denim with a Miniskirt

Miniskirts are a must in the NYC heat, so why not try a denim miniskirt? They’re practical for the weather and classic. Denim miniskirts were popular in the early 2000s, and I can confidently say that I have a few childhood photos sporting my denim skirt. They still look cool with jelly shoes if that’s your vibe. If not, a variety of shoes from knee-high boots to flats work beautifully.

(Image credit: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Shop Denim Miniskirts

Oversized Double Denim

You can never go wrong with a classic oversized double-denim outfit. It’s effortless, cool, chic, and best of all, easy. You can mix and match washes of denim or stick with one color. I lean toward mixing shades to add dimension to my outfit, like the look below. Notice how her outfit also includes a button-down shirt rather than a heavyweight jacket. This is how I’ve been able to breathe through the summer heat in a double-denim outfit.

Shop Oversized Denim Pieces

Fitted Double Denim

If you’re not into the baggy look, I recommend a fitted denim look of the same wash as the look below. Try buttoning just a few buttons and the top, and leaving the rest open for a cinched waist effect. I tend to do this with my denim jackets when I want to look more dressy for an event, but still want to be comfortable.

(Image credit: Frugiuele/Getty Images)

Shop Fitted Denim Pieces

Double Denim with Bermuda Shorts

Jorts will never go out of style in my book. You can style them in a myriad of ways, and doubling up on denim is the coolest way. If it’s a really hot day, let the outfit below be a source of inspiration. A denim vest or tank top with denim bermuda shorts is my favorite way to wear a double-denim outfit for summer.

Shop Denim Shorts