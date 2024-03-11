Margot Robbie Just Wore This Expensive-Looking Nail Colour on the Oscars Red Carpet
If you've been on social media this morning, you'll know that the 2024 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night. All the A-listers were out in force and the red carpet looks were nothing short of sensational. From America Ferrera's pink Versace number to Zendaya's dazzling Giorgio Armani Privé gown, there were certainly lots of outfits to remember.
However, as a beauty editor, my eyes were on all of the red carpet hair and makeup looks, and they definitely didn't disappoint. I spotted lots of trends from bob hairstyles to "no makeup" makeup, but it was the nails that captured my attention the most. There were lots of chic, expensive-looking manicures to lust after, but my favourite was Margot Robbie's caramel polish. In fact, after admiring her creamy, light brown manicure, I have a feeling we could be seeing this colour everywhere this spring and summer.
The star took to the red carpet in a strapless Versace dress, paired with a statement silver and gold bracelet by Fred Leighton. She kept her hair and makeup simple for the occasion, letting her outfit do all the talking. However, it was her almost delectable manicure that stole the show for me.
This nail colour is the perfect balance between a nude and a brown shade, making it super wearable for spring and summer. The tone perfectly complemented Robbie's outfit and made her nails look so expensive. If you're wondering who was behind the chic caramel mani, it was Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein. Luckily for us, Goldstein shared all of the manicure details on her Instagram account.
A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein
A photo posted by betina_goldstein on
Goldstein opted for an almond nail shape and used Chanel's nail polish in the shade Légende. It's no surprise that the caramel-hued polish has already sold out, as I'm sure everyone is desperate to re-create this nail look. If you're one of them, keep scrolling for more of the best light brown nail polishes to shop.
Shop the Best Caramel Nail Polishes:
For those who prefer something a little lighter, Rimmel has you covered.
Opening Image: Getty Images
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
