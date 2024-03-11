Margot Robbie Just Wore This Expensive-Looking Nail Colour on the Oscars Red Carpet

If you've been on social media this morning, you'll know that the 2024 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night. All the A-listers were out in force and the red carpet looks were nothing short of sensational. From America Ferrera's pink Versace number to Zendaya's dazzling Giorgio Armani Privé gown, there were certainly lots of outfits to remember.

However, as a beauty editor, my eyes were on all of the red carpet hair and makeup looks, and they definitely didn't disappoint. I spotted lots of trends from bob hairstyles to "no makeup" makeup, but it was the nails that captured my attention the most. There were lots of chic, expensive-looking manicures to lust after, but my favourite was Margot Robbie's caramel polish. In fact, after admiring her creamy, light brown manicure, I have a feeling we could be seeing this colour everywhere this spring and summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

The star took to the red carpet in a strapless Versace dress, paired with a statement silver and gold bracelet by Fred Leighton. She kept her hair and makeup simple for the occasion, letting her outfit do all the talking. However, it was her almost delectable manicure that stole the show for me.

(Image credit: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

This nail colour is the perfect balance between a nude and a brown shade, making it super wearable for spring and summer. The tone perfectly complemented Robbie's outfit and made her nails look so expensive. If you're wondering who was behind the chic caramel mani, it was Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein. Luckily for us, Goldstein shared all of the manicure details on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein A photo posted by betina_goldstein on

Goldstein opted for an almond nail shape and used Chanel's nail polish in the shade Légende. It's no surprise that the caramel-hued polish has already sold out, as I'm sure everyone is desperate to re-create this nail look. If you're one of them, keep scrolling for more of the best light brown nail polishes to shop.

Shop the Best Caramel Nail Polishes:

Nails. Inc Nude Nail Polish in Tulum Beach £8 SHOP NOW The perfect caramel shade.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in 212 Tutu £27 SHOP NOW Dior can do no wrong.

Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Formula in 110 Saffron On The Move £8 SHOP NOW I love a quick-drying nail polish.

Mylee MyGel Gel Polish in Caramel £9 SHOP NOW Yep, even gel-nail lovers can re-create the look.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Chocolate Moose £15 SHOP NOW A beautiful darker option.

Rimmel 60 Seconds Nail Polish in Caramel Cupcake £4 SHOP NOW For those who prefer something a little lighter, Rimmel has you covered.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Honesty £17 SHOP NOW So chic.

Opening Image: Getty Images