Margot Robbie Just Wore This Expensive-Looking Nail Colour on the Oscars Red Carpet

By Grace Lindsay
published

If you've been on social media this morning, you'll know that the 2024 Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood last night. All the A-listers were out in force and the red carpet looks were nothing short of sensational. From America Ferrera's pink Versace number to Zendaya's dazzling Giorgio Armani Privé gown, there were certainly lots of outfits to remember.

However, as a beauty editor, my eyes were on all of the red carpet hair and makeup looks, and they definitely didn't disappoint. I spotted lots of trends from bob hairstyles to "no makeup" makeup, but it was the nails that captured my attention the most. There were lots of chic, expensive-looking manicures to lust after, but my favourite was Margot Robbie's caramel polish. In fact, after admiring her creamy, light brown manicure, I have a feeling we could be seeing this colour everywhere this spring and summer.

Margot Robbie on the Oscars 2024 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images Mike Coppola / Staff)

The star took to the red carpet in a strapless Versace dress, paired with a statement silver and gold bracelet by Fred Leighton. She kept her hair and makeup simple for the occasion, letting her outfit do all the talking. However, it was her almost delectable manicure that stole the show for me.

Margot Robbie's nails at the 2024 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz / Contributor)

This nail colour is the perfect balance between a nude and a brown shade, making it super wearable for spring and summer. The tone perfectly complemented Robbie's outfit and made her nails look so expensive. If you're wondering who was behind the chic caramel mani, it was Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein. Luckily for us, Goldstein shared all of the manicure details on her Instagram account.

A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein

A photo posted by betina_goldstein on

Goldstein opted for an almond nail shape and used Chanel's nail polish in the shade Légende. It's no surprise that the caramel-hued polish has already sold out, as I'm sure everyone is desperate to re-create this nail look. If you're one of them, keep scrolling for more of the best light brown nail polishes to shop.

Shop the Best Caramel Nail Polishes:

Nails Inc Tulum Beach Nude Nail Polish
Nails. Inc
Nude Nail Polish in Tulum Beach

The perfect caramel shade.

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Tutu
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish in 212 Tutu

Dior can do no wrong.

Essie ExprEssie Quick Dry Formula in 110 Saffron On The Move
Essie
ExprEssie Quick Dry Formula in 110 Saffron On The Move

I love a quick-drying nail polish.

Mylee Caramel Nude Nail Gel Polish
Mylee
MyGel Gel Polish in Caramel

Yep, even gel-nail lovers can re-create the look.

OPI Chocolate Moose Nail Lacquer
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Chocolate Moose

A beautiful darker option.

Rimmel Nail Polish 60 Second Caramel Cupcake
Rimmel
60 Seconds Nail Polish in Caramel Cupcake

For those who prefer something a little lighter, Rimmel has you covered.

Nailberry Honesty Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Honesty

So chic.

Opening Image: Getty Images

Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow. 


As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season. 

