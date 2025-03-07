I don't know about you but with winter all but behind me I'm looking to spring 2025's biggest shoe trends to help me usher in the new season. Why? Because I believe shoes are the perfect gateway for refreshing your look.

I've been keeping my eyes out for some fresh styling inspiration to help me ease into the warmer months and, today, this exact thing landed in my inbox, alerting me of a fresh and very chic shoe trend I couldn't help but bookmark for spring.

(Image credit: Michael Shannon/Getty images)

Stepping out in a cosy knit, black, straight-leg jeans and brown ballet flats, Katie Holmes's look was off to a simple start. Chic? Yes. But ground-breaking? Not quite. Upon closer inspection, however, I realised that she was actually styling a very niche shoe trend that I'd only ever spotted on French women before now. Uncomplicated but impactful, Holmes's elegant woven ballet flats made an immediate impression on me.

Choosing a chocolate-brown pair of Dune Ballet Flats (£79), Holmes selected a woven style with a tight weave—an apt choice for these chilly, early-spring days—that added texture to her outfit whilst nodding to one of summer's favourite motifs.

A key theme throughout spring and summer, woven goods come into their own when we shed ourselves from excess layers and rely on elevated and interesting staples to carry the weight of our looks.

Whilst woven bags and belts feel like wardrobe non-negotiables, the woven shoe trend has been a little slower to take off, unless, of course, you live in France and have been styling the underrated trend for years. A fresh alternative against the backdrop of simple leather ballerinas and Mary Janes that otherwise make up the French fashion set's wardrobes, the woven shoe trend is the warm-weather-ready style that the French have been known to favour.

If anything will make a trend take off, it has to be the combined weight of Katie Holmes and French fashion people. To shop the shoes that have both in agreement, read on to discover my edit of chic woven shoes.

SHOP WOVEN SHOES:

Dune Woven Leather Bow Detail Ballet Pumps £79 SHOP NOW Stop the pair Katie Holmes owns and loves.

H&M Braided Leather Ballet Pumps £70 SHOP NOW Be quick! These are close to selling out.

Staud Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats £380 SHOP NOW The pale-cream shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £85 SHOP NOW Rich burgundy styles so well with the light pinks and creams that are trending this spring.

Zara Braided Ballerina Flats £40 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Sézane Natacha Sandals £175 SHOP NOW Gold heels are set to take off this spring/summer.

Anonymous Copenhagen Dilaya 55 Hand-Braided Leather Gold £295 SHOP NOW The thick block heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Anthropologie Pilcro Woven Flats £110 SHOP NOW These also come in a fresh green shade.

H&M Braided Slingbacks £33 SHOP NOW Style these with jeans or pair with a flowing white skirt.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats £220 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

H&M Braided Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW The large open weave makes these perfect for summer styling.