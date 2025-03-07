Katie Holmes Just Wore a £79 Version of the Specific Shoe Trend French Women Revisit Each Spring
I don't know about you but with winter all but behind me I'm looking to spring 2025's biggest shoe trends to help me usher in the new season. Why? Because I believe shoes are the perfect gateway for refreshing your look.
I've been keeping my eyes out for some fresh styling inspiration to help me ease into the warmer months and, today, this exact thing landed in my inbox, alerting me of a fresh and very chic shoe trend I couldn't help but bookmark for spring.
Stepping out in a cosy knit, black, straight-leg jeans and brown ballet flats, Katie Holmes's look was off to a simple start. Chic? Yes. But ground-breaking? Not quite. Upon closer inspection, however, I realised that she was actually styling a very niche shoe trend that I'd only ever spotted on French women before now. Uncomplicated but impactful, Holmes's elegant woven ballet flats made an immediate impression on me.
Choosing a chocolate-brown pair of Dune Ballet Flats (£79), Holmes selected a woven style with a tight weave—an apt choice for these chilly, early-spring days—that added texture to her outfit whilst nodding to one of summer's favourite motifs.
A key theme throughout spring and summer, woven goods come into their own when we shed ourselves from excess layers and rely on elevated and interesting staples to carry the weight of our looks.
Whilst woven bags and belts feel like wardrobe non-negotiables, the woven shoe trend has been a little slower to take off, unless, of course, you live in France and have been styling the underrated trend for years. A fresh alternative against the backdrop of simple leather ballerinas and Mary Janes that otherwise make up the French fashion set's wardrobes, the woven shoe trend is the warm-weather-ready style that the French have been known to favour.
If anything will make a trend take off, it has to be the combined weight of Katie Holmes and French fashion people. To shop the shoes that have both in agreement, read on to discover my edit of chic woven shoes.
SHOP WOVEN SHOES:
The pale-cream shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Rich burgundy styles so well with the light pinks and creams that are trending this spring.
The thick block heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
