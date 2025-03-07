Katie Holmes Just Wore a £79 Version of the Specific Shoe Trend French Women Revisit Each Spring

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

I don't know about you but with winter all but behind me I'm looking to spring 2025's biggest shoe trends to help me usher in the new season. Why? Because I believe shoes are the perfect gateway for refreshing your look.

I've been keeping my eyes out for some fresh styling inspiration to help me ease into the warmer months and, today, this exact thing landed in my inbox, alerting me of a fresh and very chic shoe trend I couldn't help but bookmark for spring.

Katie Holmes wears a grey jumper with black jeans.

(Image credit: Michael Shannon/Getty images)

Stepping out in a cosy knit, black, straight-leg jeans and brown ballet flats, Katie Holmes's look was off to a simple start. Chic? Yes. But ground-breaking? Not quite. Upon closer inspection, however, I realised that she was actually styling a very niche shoe trend that I'd only ever spotted on French women before now. Uncomplicated but impactful, Holmes's elegant woven ballet flats made an immediate impression on me.

Choosing a chocolate-brown pair of Dune Ballet Flats (£79), Holmes selected a woven style with a tight weave—an apt choice for these chilly, early-spring days—that added texture to her outfit whilst nodding to one of summer's favourite motifs.

Influencer wears woven shoes.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

A key theme throughout spring and summer, woven goods come into their own when we shed ourselves from excess layers and rely on elevated and interesting staples to carry the weight of our looks.

Whilst woven bags and belts feel like wardrobe non-negotiables, the woven shoe trend has been a little slower to take off, unless, of course, you live in France and have been styling the underrated trend for years. A fresh alternative against the backdrop of simple leather ballerinas and Mary Janes that otherwise make up the French fashion set's wardrobes, the woven shoe trend is the warm-weather-ready style that the French have been known to favour.

@vikilefevre wears a pair of woven shoes with a denim pencil skirt

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

If anything will make a trend take off, it has to be the combined weight of Katie Holmes and French fashion people. To shop the shoes that have both in agreement, read on to discover my edit of chic woven shoes.

SHOP WOVEN SHOES:

Dune,

Dune
Woven Leather Bow Detail Ballet Pumps

Stop the pair Katie Holmes owns and loves.

Braided Leather Ballet Pumps
H&M
Braided Leather Ballet Pumps

Be quick! These are close to selling out.

Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats
Staud
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crocheted Ballet Flats

The pale-cream shade makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

Rich burgundy styles so well with the light pinks and creams that are trending this spring.

Braided Ballerina Flats
Zara
Braided Ballerina Flats

These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Natacha Sandals - Smooth Braided Gold - Crackled Metallic Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Natacha Sandals

Gold heels are set to take off this spring/summer.

Dilaya 55 Hand-Braided Leather Gold
Anonymous Copenhagen
Dilaya 55 Hand-Braided Leather Gold

The thick block heel adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Pilcro Woven Flats
Anthropologie
Pilcro Woven Flats

These also come in a fresh green shade.

Braided Slingbacks
H&M
Braided Slingbacks

Style these with jeans or pair with a flowing white skirt.

Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Braided Ballet Pumps
H&M
Braided Ballet Pumps

The large open weave makes these perfect for summer styling.

Woven Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Woven Ballet Pumps

These also come in red and silver.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸