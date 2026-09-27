Fashion Girls in New York Just Put Me On to the Coolest Way to Wear Jeans With Heels Right Now

Consider me convinced: This is how to wear jeans with heels in 2026.

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Halle Berry wears low-rise puddle jeans with heels and a single-breasted jacket at a Chanel event in New York.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I find myself going back and forth on whether jeans really work with heels. Sometimes, there’s too fundamental a mismatch between the utilitarian nature of denim and the polish of a heel; other times, the two look like a match made in heaven. In my opinion, the difference comes down to the jeans. Seasonal shifts in styling preferences play a part, too—I can’t see many of us rushing to pair skinny jeans with heels this season. So, which jeans-and-heel combination feels right for autumn/winter 2026 and actually looks great? I’ve done the research, and according to the style set, the answer is puddle jeans and heels.

Cascading past the ankles and grazing the floor, puddle jeans create an elongated silhouette that works particularly well with the sharp point of a heel. And I’m not the only one newly sold on the combination. In fact, I was put onto the pairing after spotting it multiple times on the streets of New York.

Halle Berry wears low-rise puddle jeans with heels and a single-breasted jacket at a Chanel event in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling the look for a Chanel event in the city, Halle Berry wore her low-rise jeans pooled at the floor, concealing much of her chic Chanel heels underneath. Finished with a single-breasted jacket, the look had me fully reconsidering jeans with heels.

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Riley Keough wears low-rise puddle jeans with red and black Chanel heels and a denim jacket at a Chanel event in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Halle’s take felt sharp and considered, Riley Keough approached the combination in a more relaxed way, styling her low-rise, baggy jeans with a tonal denim jacket. Worn over a simple white tank, the heels added a touch of elegance to the otherwise laid-back look, creating the kind of comfortable, wearable silhouette I’d gladly borrow.

Sarah Catherine wears puddle jeans with pointed-toe heels and a black high-neck jacket at a Chanel event in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With celebrity sightings under its belt, I’m now convinced that puddle jeans are one of the chicest denim styles to wear with heels right now. If you’re feeling inspired, read on to shop the puddle jeans and heels I recommend below.

Shop Puddle Jeans and Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.