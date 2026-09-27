I find myself going back and forth on whether jeans really work with heels. Sometimes, there’s too fundamental a mismatch between the utilitarian nature of denim and the polish of a heel; other times, the two look like a match made in heaven. In my opinion, the difference comes down to the jeans. Seasonal shifts in styling preferences play a part, too—I can’t see many of us rushing to pair skinny jeans with heels this season. So, which jeans-and-heel combination feels right for autumn/winter 2026 and actually looks great? I’ve done the research, and according to the style set, the answer is puddle jeans and heels.
Cascading past the ankles and grazing the floor, puddle jeans create an elongated silhouette that works particularly well with the sharp point of a heel. And I’m not the only one newly sold on the combination. In fact, I was put onto the pairing after spotting it multiple times on the streets of New York.
Styling the look for a Chanel event in the city, Halle Berry wore her low-rise jeans pooled at the floor, concealing much of her chic Chanel heels underneath. Finished with a single-breasted jacket, the look had me fully reconsidering jeans with heels.
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While Halle’s take felt sharp and considered, Riley Keough approached the combination in a more relaxed way, styling her low-rise, baggy jeans with a tonal denim jacket. Worn over a simple white tank, the heels added a touch of elegance to the otherwise laid-back look, creating the kind of comfortable, wearable silhouette I’d gladly borrow.
With celebrity sightings under its belt, I’m now convinced that puddle jeans are one of the chicest denim styles to wear with heels right now. If you’re feeling inspired, read on to shop the puddle jeans and heels I recommend below.
Shop Puddle Jeans and Heels:
Free People
We the Free Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Jeans
These come in regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
H&M
Leather Slingback Court Shoes
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Long Jeans
Reformatin's Cary jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
These also come in a rich shade of red.
H&M
Barrel High Waist Jeans
Style these with heels for an elevated, on-trend look.
Mango
Patent Heeled Shoes
The patent leather finish gives these such an elevated edge.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
IMO, every great wardrobe starts with a slouchy pair of jeans.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
These also come in six other shades.
Erdem
Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The light blue shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
The Row
Pia D'orsay Pump
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Mango
Straight Low-Waist Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Jil Sander
Alma Patent-Leather Pumps
Style these with jeans or pair them with a knee-grazing pencil skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.