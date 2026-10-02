Despite its contents suggesting otherwise, the psychological thriller genre has always been one of the most stylish. Just look at the way the theatrical Rodarte designs in Darren Aronofsky’s The Black Swan predicted the entire balletcore movement. Or how the eerie stillness of David Fincher’s Gone Girl placed even more of an emphasis on Rosamund Pike’s razor-sharp bob. Now, with Verity, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson team up to deliver a heady and intoxicating adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s New York Times bestselling novel.
For the uninitiated, the erotic drama follows Hathaway in the titular role of Verity Crawford, a novelist with a cult following who finds herself unable to complete her beloved book series after becoming wheelchair bound and paralysed following a mysterious accident. Johnson stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling author who is enticed by Verity’s charming and attractive husband, Jeremy, played by the ‘00s teen heartthrob Josh Hartnett, to finish the franchise for her. It’s an offer Lowen can’t refuse, but after relocating to the Crawford’s desolate, lakeside mansion, she wrestles with disturbing and twisted revelations that might find her paying the ultimate price.
"There's this very eerie quality to this movie, but with extreme beauty," says Verity costume designer Jacqueline DeMeterio. With haunting landscapes, bold punches and sinister cinematography, the unsettling sensation is underpinned by a very intentional sense of realism. There’s nothing surreal or mystical about the way Hathaway and Johnson are dressed. Instead, the mundanity of their stovepipe jeans and cashmere cardigans imparts a more uncanny atmosphere. Still, despite this suspicious feeling, there’s no denying these outfits are quite covetable in their own right.
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This is a film that toys with reality, but grounds its lofty and non-linear narrative through wearable staples that you’d easily see the stars wear when off duty. The subtlety of the outfits, especially when contrasted with high-stakes plot twists, ultimately reveals something more threatening. But on a surface level, there’s something simply irresistible about seeing a sumptuous long coat or a perfectly crisp pair of jeans. So, scroll through for a spoiler-free look at Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s most riveting outfits in Verity.
Shop Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson's Outfits from Verity:
1. White Blouse + White Maxi Skirt + Leopard Heels
Style Notes: Albeit captured whilst on set, this costume captures an inherent sense of refinement and glamour that underpins Verity as a character. Though her copy of Lili Anolik’s Didion and Babitz is presumably to keep her company between takes, this pristine Alaïa set and leopard-print heels evoke ‘ladies who lunch’ qualities associated with the well-heeled socialite iconic literary figures like Truman Capote spent his life enamoured with. Plus, with white commonly associated with purity and innocence, it’s clear these connotations will be subverted into something far darker. As the film’s tagline reads, there’s no light where they’re going.
Shop the Look:
Alaïa
Hooded Bodysuit
Alaïa
Low-Rise Virgin Wool Maxi Skirt
Reformation
Jeanne Heeled Mule
2. Grey Coat + Corduroy Trousers + Black Boots
Style Notes: For fans of the book, you’ll know the significance of this look. For those who are going into the movie blind, you’ll be on the edge of your seat when this outfit comes on screen. Still, even if you know nothing, you can agree that it is a chic winter ensemble. For eagle-eyed fashion fanatics, however, you’ll know the chunky zip-up boots and corduroy trousers are trademark motifs of designer brands like The Row. “[Lowen] doesn't have a lot of clothing and repeats pieces,” Dakota Johnson said of her character’s costumes. But when those items are approved by Mary-Kate and Ashley themselves, you can rest assured that you’ll be wearing them for seasons to come.
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Róhe
Wool And Cashmere-Blend Coat
Citizens of Humanity
Palma Cotton Corduroy Straight Pants
The Row
Zipped Boot I
3. Argyle Cardigan + Blue Jeans
Style Notes: The plot of this film unfurls like a mystery, with Lowen evoking her inner Nancy Drew to make sense of the situation she’s in. As a result, the costume designers leaned into this innate academic and preppy undertone as we see her play detective. It’s something we’ve seen time and time again, from the collegiate setting of Donna Tartt’s modern classic The Secret History to even the historic and upper-crust associations of the castle in The Traitors. The argyle print knit is the perfect epitome of all these themes, and is available to shop at stylish haunts like Reformation, Celine and Róhe.
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Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
4. Lace Trim Blouse
Style Notes: Much of the film takes place in this severe and sterile winter setting, but Lowen’s bedtime attire couldn’t be more the opposite. With delicate lace, fine cotton and broderie anglaise details, it very much establishes her as an outsider against the frigid and isolated backdrop. Plus, the graceful top also evokes a dreamlike sensibility showcased in films like Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides and Céline Sciamma's Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
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DÔEN
Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top
Sezane
Alcyone Shirt
5. Grey Cardigan
Style Notes: For scenes that required a more austere note, cosy knitwear was used as a device to dial down any heightened aspects. “We see Verity very glamorous, very beautiful and film-noir-looking, because this whole film has that look about it, with these strong reds, greys and white cream colours,” explains make-up department head Andrea Miller.
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& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan
H&M
Loose-Fit Cardigan
6. Red Dress
Style Notes: As the movie poster showcases, the red dress plays a particularly prominent role in the film. “There are two memorable red dress moments in the film that required very specific pieces,” explains the product notes. Though we won’t give anything away, this is another costume that will have you sitting up straighter in your chair. For those who like dressing up to go to the cinema, why not embrace your inner Verity and go as a lady in red?
Shop the Look:
LA LIGNE
Ruched Pleated Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
JACQUEMUS
La Robe Regata Embroidered Crepe Midi Dress
7. White T-Shirt + Knitted Vest + Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: Lowen spends a lot of the film in a soft autumn colour palette of olives, browns and blacks. “When she arrives at the Crawford house, she's in a black leather jacket, sunglasses. It's sort of the complete opposite of this lush world," says DeMeterio. "It was important to keep her a little more edgy, to work against the wealth of what she was walking into.” Nothing screams more neophyte than basic jeans and a sleeveless vest.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.