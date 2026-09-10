Jazz Shoes Are Already Everywhere—These Are the Anti-Trend Jeans They Look Best With

Not skinny, not barrel-leg—this is denim style that makes jazz shoes look the chicest.

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Grammy-winning music producer Mark Ronson was spotted enjoying a relaxed London stroll hand in hand with his wife, actress Grace Gummer.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you haven't heard, jazz shoes will be one of fall 2026's biggest footwear trends. They're already everywhere, and it's still summer. Within the last few months, they've been spotted on Naomi Watts, Lily Collins, Simone Ashley, Gracie Abrams, and Charlize Theron. These flats have been dressed up and down in countless ways, but the most stylish pairing is with a classic denim silhouette recently showcased by Grace Gummer.

This week in London with her husband, Mark Ronson, Gummer was photographed wearing white jazz flats, likely Celine's runway pair, with light-wash straight-leg jeans, a striped button-down shirt, black sunglasses, and a brown suede bag.

Gummer could have paired her jazz shoes with any bottoms, but choosing straight-leg jeans felt intentional because the denim's timelessness balances the flats' modern appeal. Plus, the straight jeans create a clean leg line and keep the overall ensemble light and chic.

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While I haven't bought into the jazz shoe trend yet, I will definitely follow Gummer's lead and style them the same way once I do. If you feel the same, keep reading to shop my edit of the best jazz shoes and straight-leg jeans.

Grammy-winning music producer Mark Ronson was spotted enjoying a relaxed London stroll hand in hand with his wife, actress Grace Gummer.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Grace Gummer: The Row Sisilia Shirt ($1450)

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Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.