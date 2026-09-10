This week in London with her husband, Mark Ronson, Gummer was photographed wearing white jazz flats, likely Celine's runway pair, with light-wash straight-leg jeans, a striped button-down shirt, black sunglasses, and a brown suede bag.
Gummer could have paired her jazz shoes with any bottoms, but choosing straight-leg jeans felt intentional because the denim's timelessness balances the flats' modern appeal. Plus, the straight jeans create a clean leg line and keep the overall ensemble light and chic.
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While I haven't bought into the jazz shoe trend yet, I will definitely follow Gummer's lead and style them the same way once I do. If you feel the same, keep reading to shop my edit of the best jazz shoes and straight-leg jeans.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.