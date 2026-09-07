I know that leggings don't immediately conjure images of chicness, but after years of documenting women with great taste, I've come to realise there are, in fact, plenty of ways to make leggings look polished. One of my favourites? Choosing a fresh, new-season colour instead of defaulting to black.
Putting a particularly chic leggings colour trend on my radar, I just came across a mirror selfie of Cindy Crawford styling the ubiquitous trousers in the prettiest shade of cornflower blue. Unlike black leggings, which can feel decidedly sporty—particularly when rendered in a glossy, Lycra finish—this softer shade brings a gentleness to the look, making the skin-clinging fabric feel altogether less harsh.
Worn with a co-ordinating tank top and a tonal jumper slung over her shoulders, Cindy's leggings outfit looked polished and considered—two words I wouldn't always associate with leggings. Whilst Cindy wore hers barefoot, I can imagine the look with a pair of crisp white trainers, adding brightness without creating too stark a contrast.
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So, if your MO is to make leggings look chic, take your cues from Cindy and keep scrolling to discover the cornflower-blue pairs I'm recommending now.
Shop Blue Leggings:
Goodmove
Go Balance Supersoft Wrap Waist Leggings
These come in sizes 6—24.
Free People
Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings
Whilst I love these in cornflower blue, they also come in 10 other shades.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
Wear these with the matching sports bra or style with a boxy white tee.
Sweaty Betty
Power Gym Leggings
Shop these in a 7/8 finish or full length cut.
Gymshark
Energise Seamless Leggings
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
hm
Ankle-Length Sports Leggings
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
ON
Studio Tight Sensetec Leggings
Were these to your next pilates class, or style them with a light grey knit to run errands.
ARNE
Active Legging
These buttery leggings also come in six other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.