Sorry, Ballet Flats—Zoe Just Wore the Flat Shoe Trend I Honestly Never Expected to See Her In

At this point, I think I have Zoë Kravitz’s style down to a T. In the summer months, the actor favours micro-mini shorts, boxy tees, tanks and little dresses, while come autumn, I’d expect to see her swap these out for fur-trimmed jackets, trench coats and plenty of suede. When it comes to shoes, she’s long been a proponent of the ballet flat, while winter typically calls for a chunkier boot. So, feeling fairly confident in my predictions, I was surprised to see Zoë eschew everything I thought I knew about her styling rules this week, stepping out for a walk in a shoe I never expected to see her in. Rather than her go-to pretty ballet flats, Zoë opted for a pair of rubberised, open-toe slide sandals instead.
Rendered in an inky black, these slip-on shoes aren’t far removed from the well-worn pairs that line many a garden door, ready to be stepped into for taking the bins out or pottering around outside. Ultra-casual and hard-wearing, they’re hardly the silhouette I’d expect to see on one of fashion’s most stylish dressers.
And yet, by styling this controversial flat, Zoë joins a growing line-up of chic celebrities reclaiming the ubiquitous plastic slip-on. With the likes of long-time style icon Jennifer Lawrence already giving the practical shoe her seal of approval, perhaps these purpose-made sandals are finally ready for their fashion moment.
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So, if you’re in the market for a genuinely comfortable and surprisingly versatile slip-on shoe, I’m going to have to endorse Zoë’s recommendation. If you’re tempted to give the unexpected trend a try, read on to shop the slide sandals I’m eyeing below.
Shop Slides:
Marks & Spencer
Leather Flat Mules
These slide-on shoes also come in white.
ASOS DESIGN
Chunky Sliders
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Archies Footwear
Arch Support Slides
Archie's slides have long been a favourite.
ANINE BING
Isla Slides
The rich camel shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
The Row
Ama Slides
Style these with jeans for a comfortable, day-to-day look.
Zara
Crochet Flat Sandals
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
TOAST
Vibae Open Toe Sandals
The suede finish gives these such an elevated finish.
Massimo Dutti
Platform Slide Sandals
The slight platform finish gives your look a little lift, without any discomfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.