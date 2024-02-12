Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Sold-Out Boots No One Can Get Their Hands On
If you miss rainy days spent puddle jumping in the yellow rain boots of your youth, you're not alone. Well, maybe we can skip the deluge, but Trace Ellis Ross has us wishing we held on to those waterproof beauties from yesteryear—or at least, is giving us an excuse to shop for something similar.
The Girlfriends and Black-ish star was spotted in the eye-catching Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots while braving the recent rainy weather in Los Angeles. While the yellow footwear isn't exactly a new design (Ross also wore them several times last spring,) the unexpected curvature and vibrant hue make it impossible not to look twice. And, as much as we're crossing our fingers for sunnier days ahead when it comes to inclement weather, we've learned it's best to be over-prepared. Especially when that involves buying accessories that are both fun and functional. Ahead, shop 11 pairs of fun bright yellow rain boots that are guaranteed to brighten up your next rainy day outfit.
On Tracee Ellis Ross: Bottega Veneta boots
Shop Cute Rain Boots
You can still find Tracee's Bottega boots in yellow on re-sale sites, but let's face it: they're much more versatile in black.
Loops at the front and back make these cute rain boots easy to get on and off, even in the wettest weather.
A lug sole isn't just smart—when it comes to puddle-hopping, it's essential.
If you typically look for boots with wide-calf options, these cherry-red Melissas are a good bet.
There's nothing wrong with a neutral rain boot, especially when it comes with cozy insulation.
Uber chic shoes that will take you from the city streets to a snowy mountain chalet.
Waterproof with extra tread makes these boots worth grabbing in rain or snow.
Hi, I'm Drew!
