Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Sold-Out Boots No One Can Get Their Hands On

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you miss rainy days spent puddle jumping in the yellow rain boots of your youth, you're not alone. Well, maybe we can skip the deluge, but Trace Ellis Ross has us wishing we held on to those waterproof beauties from yesteryear—or at least, is giving us an excuse to shop for something similar.

The Girlfriends and Black-ish star was spotted in the eye-catching Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots while braving the recent rainy weather in Los Angeles. While the yellow footwear isn't exactly a new design (Ross also wore them several times last spring,) the unexpected curvature and vibrant hue make it impossible not to look twice. And, as much as we're crossing our fingers for sunnier days ahead when it comes to inclement weather, we've learned it's best to be over-prepared. Especially when that involves buying accessories that are both fun and functional. Ahead, shop 11 pairs of fun bright yellow rain boots that are guaranteed to brighten up your next rainy day outfit.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tracee Ellis Ross: Bottega Veneta boots

Shop Cute Rain Boots

Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots $850 SHOP NOW You can still find Tracee's Bottega boots in yellow on re-sale sites, but let's face it: they're much more versatile in black.

Hunter Boots Original Chelsea Boots $165 SHOP NOW Hunter Boots last forever (as long as your feet don't grow).

Hunter Original Tall'Rain Boots $175 SHOP NOW We love the classic tall version, too.

Everlane The Rain Boots $43 SHOP NOW Loops at the front and back make these cute rain boots easy to get on and off, even in the wettest weather.

Sorel Caribou Chelsea WP X Boots $190 $114 SHOP NOW A lug sole isn't just smart—when it comes to puddle-hopping, it's essential.

Melissa Welly Rain Boots $109 SHOP NOW If you typically look for boots with wide-calf options, these cherry-red Melissas are a good bet.

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot $100 SHOP NOW Barbour makes 'em short and sweet.

Barbour Kingham Chelsea Rain Boot $100 SHOP NOW Or, add some pizzaz with a bit of plaid.

Bogs Amanda II Waterproof Insulated Chelsea Rain Boot $83 SHOP NOW There's nothing wrong with a neutral rain boot, especially when it comes with cozy insulation.

Moncler Ginette Logo Waterproof Rain Boots $495 SHOP NOW Uber chic shoes that will take you from the city streets to a snowy mountain chalet.