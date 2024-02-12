Tracee Ellis Ross Wore the Sold-Out Boots No One Can Get Their Hands On

If you miss rainy days spent puddle jumping in the yellow rain boots of your youth, you're not alone. Well, maybe we can skip the deluge, but Trace Ellis Ross has us wishing we held on to those waterproof beauties from yesteryear—or at least, is giving us an excuse to shop for something similar.

The Girlfriends and Black-ish star was spotted in the eye-catching Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots while braving the recent rainy weather in Los Angeles. While the yellow footwear isn't exactly a new design (Ross also wore them several times last spring,) the unexpected curvature and vibrant hue make it impossible not to look twice. And, as much as we're crossing our fingers for sunnier days ahead when it comes to inclement weather, we've learned it's best to be over-prepared. Especially when that involves buying accessories that are both fun and functional. Ahead, shop 11 pairs of fun bright yellow rain boots that are guaranteed to brighten up your next rainy day outfit.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross wears yellow Bottega Veneta rain boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tracee Ellis Ross: Bottega Veneta boots

Shop Cute Rain Boots

Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots
Bottega Veneta
Rubber Rain Boots

You can still find Tracee's Bottega boots in yellow on re-sale sites, but let's face it: they're much more versatile in black.

Original Chelsea Boots
Hunter Boots
Original Chelsea Boots

Hunter Boots last forever (as long as your feet don't grow).

Original Tall'Rain Boot
Hunter
Original Tall'Rain Boots

We love the classic tall version, too.

Everlane rain boots
Everlane
The Rain Boots

Loops at the front and back make these cute rain boots easy to get on and off, even in the wettest weather.

Caribou Chelsea WP X Boots
Sorel
Caribou Chelsea WP X Boots

A lug sole isn't just smart—when it comes to puddle-hopping, it's essential.

Welly Rain Boots
Melissa
Welly Rain Boots

If you typically look for boots with wide-calf options, these cherry-red Melissas are a good bet.

Wilton Chelsea Rain Boots
Barbour
Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot

Barbour makes 'em short and sweet.

Kingham Chelsea Rain Boots
Barbour
Kingham Chelsea Rain Boot

Or, add some pizzaz with a bit of plaid.

Amanda II Waterproof Insulated Chelsea Rain Boots
Bogs
Amanda II Waterproof Insulated Chelsea Rain Boot

There's nothing wrong with a neutral rain boot, especially when it comes with cozy insulation.

Ginette Logo Waterproof Rain Boot
Moncler
Ginette Logo Waterproof Rain Boots

Uber chic shoes that will take you from the city streets to a snowy mountain chalet.

Carter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boots
Toni Pons
Carter Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Waterproof with extra tread makes these boots worth grabbing in rain or snow.

