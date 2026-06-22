Frequent Flyers in 2026 Swear By the Viral Still Here Jeans and This Flat-Shoe Trend to Look Cool

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Gracie Abrams wears a Boston hat, red stripe sweater, and cropped black tank top.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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The summer travel season is in full swing. The most stylish frequent flyers are heading to Europe and the East Coast for their well-deserved vacations. While we, of course, are taking notes on the It items they're wearing for days spent on yachts, island-hopping, and shopping in town, we are also keeping a close eye on their travel outfits. Whether you like it or not, one thing is certain when it comes to looking "rich" while traveling. Jeans and non-sneakers are a must. Case in point: Gracie Abrams's outfit.

This weekend, while returning to London from Paris, Abrams was spotted in a casual yet polished denim outfit. She wore Still Here's Sport Jeans—the viral low-rise, drawstring-hem pants spotted on the chicest dressers in NYC and L.A.—a cropped black tank top, and a striped sweater tied around her shoulders. She finished the ensemble with black ballet flats, a choice that balanced the outfit by pairing a classic footwear staple with a modern denim design.

Gracie Abrams wears a Boston hat, a striped sweater, a black tank, Still Here Sport Jeans, and black ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Wearing jeans while traveling may be controversial, but in 2026, it shouldn't be. There are now plenty of denim pants that look like jeans but don't feel like them. Rag & Bone's iconic Miramar Jeans and the Sport Jeans are two examples. The latter, which Abrams wore, feature soft denim made from 100% cotton. The fabric ensures the pants drape effortlessly on the body and provides breathable comfort for long hours of wear.