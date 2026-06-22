The summer travel season is in full swing. The most stylish frequent flyers are heading to Europe and the East Coast for their well-deserved vacations. While we, of course, are taking notes on the It items they're wearing for days spent on yachts, island-hopping, and shopping in town, we are also keeping a close eye on their travel outfits. Whether you like it or not, one thing is certain when it comes to looking "rich" while traveling. Jeans and non-sneakers are a must. Case in point: Gracie Abrams's outfit.
This weekend, while returning to London from Paris, Abrams was spotted in a casual yet polished denim outfit. She wore Still Here's Sport Jeans—the viral low-rise, drawstring-hem pants spotted on the chicest dressers in NYC and L.A.—a cropped black tank top, and a striped sweater tied around her shoulders. She finished the ensemble with black ballet flats, a choice that balanced the outfit by pairing a classic footwear staple with a modern denim design.
Wearing jeans while traveling may be controversial, but in 2026, it shouldn't be. There are now plenty of denim pants that look like jeans but don't feel like them. Rag & Bone's iconic Miramar Jeans and the Sport Jeans are two examples. The latter, which Abrams wore, feature soft denim made from 100% cotton. The fabric ensures the pants drape effortlessly on the body and provides breathable comfort for long hours of wear.