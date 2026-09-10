Morgan Stewart Wears What You Want to Wear—Hello, Renggli Fall 2026

When Morgan Stewart McGraw wears something, people (and I mean people) want to wear it. With Renggli, now entering its third year, capturing her aesthetic is within reach. The cult label has carved out a distinct identity through directional staples that transform everyday dressing. Each collection is essentially an extension of Stewart McGraw’s personal uniform—designed for stylish people.
Naturally, Renggli has become a staple in my rotation. Case in point: this blue silk-cashmere polo, currently on heavy repeat, which I pair with navy trousers and a pop of purple. And then there's the white long-sleeve tee—the one I refuse to stop talking about—thanks to its modern silhouette and high quality. With the launch of the fall 2026 collection, my wishlist just doubled. Great.
The new drop is filled with the fall essentials I know we all want to wear, including new takes on Renggli's signature sweaters, heavenly organza separates, and more. Below, you'll find an edit of some of the pieces I personally love and know you'll adore. Also, if you happen to be in New York City from September 10 through September 13, Renggli is popping up with Vivrelle at 76 Wooster Street for the ultimate shopping experience, where you can shop Renggli's new fall collection, along with a selection of Vivrelle's handbags and jewelry (check out snaps from the launch party below too). Sign up for a Vivrelle membership here, and note that you can swap or borrow bags directly at the pop-up.
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Renggli
Organza Button Up
I mean...
Renggli
Organza Pant
Style these pants with the top above or add a white tee, sweater, button-up shirt, anything.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.