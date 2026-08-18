The Jewelry Trends I See on Every Corner of the Upper East Side

There are certain neighborhoods where you can predict the jewelry its residents will be wearing before you even arrive. On the Upper East Side, the visual shorthand is particularly refined: a flash of diamond at the ear while someone orders an iced coffee, a substantial watch peeking out from beneath a linen sleeve, a sculptural earring catching the light as its wearer crosses Madison Avenue. It’s a kind of jewelry wardrobe that doesn’t announce itself so much as quietly establish that its wearer knows exactly what they like. And while the neighborhood has long been synonymous with the classics, this season I’ve noticed a subtle shift in the way those classics are being worn—less precious, more personal, and with just enough of a fashion point of view to keep things interesting.
Part of the appeal is that the Upper East Side has always understood the value of a great piece of jewelry as something that transcends a trend cycle. A diamond stud can be worn for decades; a Cartier Tank can become as recognizable as its owner’s signature. But there’s also a new ease to the way these pieces are being mixed together. Sport watches are appearing alongside dainty bracelets, architectural earrings are bringing modernity to otherwise traditional wardrobes, and even the most familiar silhouettes feel fresh when styled with a lighter touch. In the midst of a summer defined by sport, travel, and dressing for long, sun-drenched days, these are the five jewelry trends I keep spotting on the sidewalks, in restaurants, and everywhere in between.
Diamond Stud Earrings
The diamond stud is the ultimate Upper East Side uniform: discreet, polished, and effortlessly expensive-looking. Whether it’s a streamlined pair from Dorsey or a classic from Tiffany & Co., these are the earrings that work with everything—and somehow make even a white T-shirt feel more considered.
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Dorsey
14k Classic Martini Stud Earrings in Lab Diamond, 14k White Gold
VRAI
Brilliant Round Solitaire Lab Created/vrai Created Diamond Stud Earrings
tiffany & Co.
Diamond Stud Earrings
Sport Watches
This summer, the sports-watch mood feels especially fitting, as watches like the Rolex Submariner, Chanel J12, and Omega Seamaster bring a dose of athletic energy to otherwise polished wardrobes. Consider it jewelry with a competitive streak: functional, recognizable, and perfectly suited to the summer of sports.
Rolex
Rolex Submariner Watch: Oystersteel - M124060-0001
Omega
Planet Ocean 600m Seamaster Steel Master Chronometer Certified Watch 217.30.42.21.01.002
Sculptural Jewelry
The latest statement jewelry items are less about traditional sparkle and more about shape, volume, and artistic attitude, with pieces like Juju Vera’s Antonella earrings leading the charge. They’re the kind of jewelry that can transform a simple linen dress or tank top into a full look, proving that sometimes the most memorable accessory is the most unexpected one.
Pamela Zamore
Eos Hug 18kt Gold Ring
Juju Vera
Antonella Earrings in Gold Vermeil
Jessica McCormack US
Beaches Small Yellow Gold Conch Shell Bangle
Tennis Jewelry
Tennis jewelry is having a moment that extends well beyond the court, with the classic diamond line showing up everywhere from delicate necklaces and bracelets to understated earrings. The appeal is its effortless continuity: a row of diamonds adds polish without feeling overly formal, whether worn alone or layered with other fine jewelry for a more modern, Upper East Side take.
Dorsey
Campbell Rivière Necklace
Anita Ko
18k Yellow Gold Diamond Hepburn Bracelet
brilliant earth
Cultured Pearl and Lab Diamond Tennis Earrings
Tank Watches
Few watches have the cultural staying power of the Cartier Tank, and this season, its various iterations are everywhere—from the Tank Louis to the Tank Française and Tank Américaine. Worn as a daily signature rather than saved for special occasions, the rectangular silhouette feels particularly chic against the easy, pared-back clothes of summer.
CARTIER
Tank Louis Cartier 22mm Small 18-Karat Gold and Alligator Watch
CARTIER
Tank Française Small 18-Karat Gold Watch
CARTIER
Tank Américaine Mini 18-Karat Gold Watch