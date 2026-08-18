The Jewelry Trends I See on Every Corner of the Upper East Side

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Jewelry
(Image credit: @jessica_mccormack)

There are certain neighborhoods where you can predict the jewelry its residents will be wearing before you even arrive. On the Upper East Side, the visual shorthand is particularly refined: a flash of diamond at the ear while someone orders an iced coffee, a substantial watch peeking out from beneath a linen sleeve, a sculptural earring catching the light as its wearer crosses Madison Avenue. It’s a kind of jewelry wardrobe that doesn’t announce itself so much as quietly establish that its wearer knows exactly what they like. And while the neighborhood has long been synonymous with the classics, this season I’ve noticed a subtle shift in the way those classics are being worn—less precious, more personal, and with just enough of a fashion point of view to keep things interesting.

Part of the appeal is that the Upper East Side has always understood the value of a great piece of jewelry as something that transcends a trend cycle. A diamond stud can be worn for decades; a Cartier Tank can become as recognizable as its owner’s signature. But there’s also a new ease to the way these pieces are being mixed together. Sport watches are appearing alongside dainty bracelets, architectural earrings are bringing modernity to otherwise traditional wardrobes, and even the most familiar silhouettes feel fresh when styled with a lighter touch. In the midst of a summer defined by sport, travel, and dressing for long, sun-drenched days, these are the five jewelry trends I keep spotting on the sidewalks, in restaurants, and everywhere in between.

Diamond Stud Earrings

The diamond stud is the ultimate Upper East Side uniform: discreet, polished, and effortlessly expensive-looking. Whether it’s a streamlined pair from Dorsey or a classic from Tiffany & Co., these are the earrings that work with everything—and somehow make even a white T-shirt feel more considered.

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Sport Watches

This summer, the sports-watch mood feels especially fitting, as watches like the Rolex Submariner, Chanel J12, and Omega Seamaster bring a dose of athletic energy to otherwise polished wardrobes. Consider it jewelry with a competitive streak: functional, recognizable, and perfectly suited to the summer of sports.

Sculptural Jewelry

The latest statement jewelry items are less about traditional sparkle and more about shape, volume, and artistic attitude, with pieces like Juju Vera’s Antonella earrings leading the charge. They’re the kind of jewelry that can transform a simple linen dress or tank top into a full look, proving that sometimes the most memorable accessory is the most unexpected one.

Tennis Jewelry

Tennis jewelry is having a moment that extends well beyond the court, with the classic diamond line showing up everywhere from delicate necklaces and bracelets to understated earrings. The appeal is its effortless continuity: a row of diamonds adds polish without feeling overly formal, whether worn alone or layered with other fine jewelry for a more modern, Upper East Side take.

Tank Watches

Few watches have the cultural staying power of the Cartier Tank, and this season, its various iterations are everywhere—from the Tank Louis to the Tank Française and Tank Américaine. Worn as a daily signature rather than saved for special occasions, the rectangular silhouette feels particularly chic against the easy, pared-back clothes of summer.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.