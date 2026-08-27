In 2022, when Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time, he chose an 8.5-carat natural green diamond. The choice was not only on-brand for Lopez, who had said green was her "lucky color," alluding to the famous green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys, but also different than what was considered "normal" for an engagement ring.
At the time, green diamonds were still something of an insider's secret—and arguably still are today. Colored diamonds have long fascinated collectors, but green ones have remained far less familiar to the public. So, Lopez's ring put the color in front of millions of people, helping associate the rare diamond with her name.
J.Lo may not have known she was ahead of the curve, but she was. Now, years later, people are beginning to recognize what makes green diamonds so captivating. For starters, it's their rarity. According to the Gemological Institute of America, pure green, blue, and red diamonds together account for less than .07% of the diamonds examined by its laboratories. But it's also their individuality and the fact that no two stones are ever the same. Their unique color comes from a natural process in which the stone, over millions of years, comes into contact with radiation.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
As appreciation for these unusual stones grows, a new generation of jewelers is helping bring them into the spotlight. However, few understand their beauty and specialty quite like Garatti, the Milan-based jewelry atelier. Keep reading to discover the story of Garatti and why the family-owned business relates its brand more to an art gallery than to a luxury jewelry store.
Garatti's History & Craftsmanship
The emerald was the first stone that captivated Milena Garatti, a gemologist with more than 25 years of experience and the founder and creative director of Garatti. She fell in love with it because its close-to-nature color resonated with her upbringing. This appreciation for the beauty of natural stones eventually led her to discover green diamonds—and fall even more deeply in love with their rarity and individuality. What began as a personal passion soon became something she felt compelled to share with others. "When I would talk to people about green diamonds, they would think I was talking about emeralds," she tells Who What Wear. "In that moment, I realized people needed to know [there was a huge difference]. I wanted to communicate it to everyone all over the world."
That realization eventually led Garatti to launch her brand in 2018 with her two sons, Nicola Garatti, CEO and co-founder, and Lucas Garatti. The brand specializes in Fancy Diamonds—the rarest gems known for their exclusivity, refinement, and timeless beauty. But what truly sets Garatti apart is its extraordinary collection of green diamonds. According to Garatti, the collection represents 60% of the world's known green diamonds and more than 90% of those currently available on the market. With an estimated 300 of those exceptional stones worldwide, Garatti's position at the forefront of this rare category is difficult to ignore.
For Garatti, purchasing a diamond is about more than acquiring a piece of jewelry. It is an investment in exclusivity and authenticity—and an opportunity to become part of a select circle. "I relate the brand more to an art gallery than a luxury shop," she says. "Owning green diamonds is a very rare experience. Not everyone can have one, but those who do own something truly unique."
Beyond their economic worth (each stone goes for $10 million and up) and scarcity, Garatti's green diamonds are intended to carry deep meaning. Each stone is meant to become an heirloom, passed down through generations while preserving the story and essence of the person who bought it.
Every piece is brought to life by the skilled Milan-based artisans. Garatti's clientele, who are carefully selected to ensure the highest levels of security and privacy, are offered a personal experience. From the stone itself to the finished piece, master goldsmiths and expert setters craft every detail, with one-of-a-kind designs created from scratch and backed by sustainable, ethical practices. The result is jewelry that feels much like a collectible work of art.
While the clientele remains anonymous, a handful of A-listers have worn Garatti's pieces on the red carpet, including rare green diamonds. Among them are Lupita Nyong'o, who wore Garatti green diamond earrings for The Odyssey premiere in London; Emma Stone, who wore Garatti green diamond earrings and a ring for the 2026 Producers Guild Awards; Angelina Jolie, who wore a green diamond ring at the Coutures premiere; Kate Hudson, who wore a green diamond ring for the 2026 Golden Globes.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.